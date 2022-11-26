Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Related
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
Dennis Johnson Already Had a Boston Celtics Connection Before Joining the Team in 1983
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Johnson played seven seasons with the Boston Celtics. The post Dennis Johnson Already Had a Boston Celtics Connection Before Joining the Team in 1983 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Centre Daily
LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Full Injury Report Revealed
Having dealt with injuries all of last season, the LA Clippers are once again banged up to start the year. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sidelined, the team is also without Luke Kennard, who was making a case for the team's third or fourth best player early in the season. Each of these three players will miss Sunday afternoon's game vs. the Indiana Pacers, leaving the team extremely shorthanded once again.
Centre Daily
How James Harden Has Helped Thriving Shake Milton
It’s been weeks since James Harden has donned a Philadelphia 76ers uniform. Since the star guard went out with a tendon strain in his foot in early November, Harden’s spent time rehabbing more than anything. But playing for the Sixers since the second half of last season into...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: LeBron James Talks Protecting Russell Westbrook In Zach Collins Fracas
When $47.1 million Los Angeles Lakers reserve point guard Russell Westbrook was hard-fouled beneath the basket by San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins in the midst of a 143-138 L.A. victory last night, his teammate LeBron James sprung into action, as Dave McMenamin of ESPN details. At the two-minute mark...
Centre Daily
Here’s Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Celtics-Wizards Sunday Showdown
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday night and sparks will fly. Boston enters the tilt winners of 11 of its last 12 games -- including two straight wins -- and look to continue the good times although they will be without the services of superstar forward Jayson Tatum who will miss the contest due to a left ankle sprain. With Tatum sidelined, the Celtics will have to find a way to make up for his production therefore there will be plenty of opportunities to go around for Boston.
Centre Daily
Shaquille O’Neal: Charles Barkley Does NOT Owe Klay Thompson an Apology
During Klay Thompson's early season struggles, TNT analyst and NBA Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley said the Golden State Warriors guard is no longer the player he once was. Upon hearing these comments, Thompson responded honestly, saying they hurt his heart. "To hear someone say, 'Oh, he's not the same as he...
‘I’m capable of anything’: Celtics star Jaylen Brown sounds off on 36-point explosion with Jayson Tatum out injured
The Boston Celtics were without superstar swingman Jayson Tatum on Sunday night as they took on the Washington Wizards. This did not turn out to be much of an issue for them, though, with Jaylen Brown stepping up to the plate without his backcourt running mate. Brown exploded for a...
Centre Daily
Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd, & Mavericks Praise O.G. Anunoby: ‘He’s an Amazing Player’
For all the talk about O.G. Anunoby getting "meaner" this season, as Fred VanVleet has put it all year, sometimes it pays to be known as a nice guy. View the original article to see embedded media. Take early in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game, for example. Anunoby chased...
Centre Daily
LeBron James Gives A Lesson In Longevity
LeBron James is proving he is a timeless classic this season. He proved it with his performance Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. James finished with 39 points on 11 of 21 shooting, including seven 3-pointers. He also had 11 rebounds and three assists. The fact he's doing this at...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Wizards takeaways: Even without Tatum, C's offense is a juggernaut
No Jayson Tatum, no problem for the Boston Celtics in Sunday's showdown with the Washington Wizards. The C's erupted for 72 points in the first half and 113 through three quarters despite their MVP candidate being out with a left ankle sprain. They shot 55 percent from the field (44-for-80) and 47.1 percent from 3-point range (16-for-34) against the NBA's eighth-ranked defense, resulting in a 130-121 win.
Centre Daily
Gilgeous-Alexander Leads OKC Past Chicago in Overtime
The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Chicago Bulls 123-119 on Friday night at the Paycom Center, ending a three-game losing streak for OKC. DeMar DeRozan led the way for Chicago with 30 points, six assists and five rebounds. Fifth-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City’s top scorer once again, tallying 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Centre Daily
Portland plays conference rival Los Angeles
Los Angeles Clippers (12-9, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-9, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays Portland in Western Conference action Tuesday. The Trail Blazers have gone 8-4 against Western Conference teams. Portland is eighth in the Western Conference with 10.6 offensive...
Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston's 122-104 blowout of the Sacramento Kings
On Friday night, the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics collided with the NBA’s two best offenses being brought to bear at TD Garden. When the final buzzer sounded, the Celtics came out on top in a big way thanks to the energy reserve guard Payton Pritchard and backup big man Luke Kornet provided Boston off of the bench late in the third quarter as much as the elite play of star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Centre Daily
Darius Bazley Finding Success In New Role with Thunder
From New Balance intern to a late first-round pick playing meaningful minutes in the first round of the playoffs as a rookie, Darius Bazley has had quite the journey as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, in the final year of his rookie contract, the 6-foot-9 athletic forward is finally making some noise in his first 13 games of the 2022-23 season.
Comments / 0