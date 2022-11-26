ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes, 45-23, on Saturday. It was the first Michigan victory in Columbus since 2000, and Blue’s first back-to-back wins in the series in over two decades. The game might have gone differently, however, if one key play went differently. Midway through the third quarter, Ohio State faced 4-11 Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanSided

Ohio State Football vs. Michigan: Official prediction

The Ohio State football team is finally about to take on TTUN. We are less than 24 hours away from the first matchup between the two rivals since 2006. In that epic matchup, the Buckeyes were ranked first and TTUN was second. Ohio State won and then went on to play for a national title.
