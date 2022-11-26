POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Davenport woman was arrested after she struck two deputies with her vehicle, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were responding to a call at the Max Pay Pawn Shop located at 646 North Combee Road in unincorporated Lakeland around 12:49 p.m. in reference to a person attempting to use a stolen credit card.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO