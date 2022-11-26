Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Related
KOMO News
Seattle shoppers, retailers hope for more foot traffic this holiday season
SEATTLE, Wash. — The holiday lights drew big crowds to downtown Seattle Friday night for the annual tree lighting. Retailers are hoping these events help bring back more foot traffic downtown in an area that’s been struggling since the pandemic. Cold rainy conditions didn’t keep shoppers like Maggie Mclain away.
KOMO News
Winter Storm Watch continues as snow falls piles on passes
As snow falls across the passes Sunday, winds will pick up in Seattle and other metro areas. The Winter Storm Watch issued by the National Weather Service — which includes Stevens and Snoqualmie passes and the Crystal Mountain Ski area — is still in effect for the Cascades until Monday morning.
KOMO News
Businesses near Westfield Southcenter Mall discuss safety concerns
TUKWILA, Wash. — This month, KOMO News has been reporting on violent crime at the Westfield Southcenter Mall including a break-in that occurred Thursday night. However, the mall has not been the only location in Southcenter that has been impacted. On Saturday, KOMO News crews were in the area...
KOMO News
Entrance to Westfield Southcenter mall in Tukwila smashed in Thanksgiving night
Police are investigating after the entrance to Westfield Southcenter mall was smashed in late Thursday night. Police responded to the mall around 11 p.m. Thursday for a report of a burglary. When officers arrived, they found the east entrance to the mall near the JCPenney had been smashed and wide open.
KOMO News
Small Business Saturday key for retailers hit by crime, lingering pandemic effects
SEATTLE, Wash. — While the worst of the pandemic is behind us, many small businesses are still struggling to recoup — that’s why shop owners said Small Business Saturday is more important than ever. After a rash of break-ins in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood, Show Pony Boutique owner...
KOMO News
Thief with blow torch attempts to steal from Ballard jewelry store
SEATTLE, Wash. — A thief used a blow torch to try to remove the armor plating around a door lock at a jewelry store in Ballard, and the entire effort was caught on the store’s security system. MK Byrne, who owns Begin on Ballard Ave NW, said she’s...
KOMO News
Widow of man killed in Southcenter parking garage seeks accountability
Mary Wesolowicz said she and her husband Chris had gone to Westfield Southcenter mall for dinner many times. But as they were heading to their car in the parking garage after dinner on Nov. 18, Mary said they encountered someone who had been breaking into cars. “We were just walking...
KOMO News
Teens arrested after multiple violent Seattle robberies
SEATTLE — Police arrested three juvenile males — ages 12, 15 and 16 — Friday for punching a woman in the face while attempting to steal her fanny pack and then stealing a man's cash at gunpoint in the Central District, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
KOMO News
Man armed with screwdriver barricades himself, attempts to burn down auto shop
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Authorities have arrested a man after he barricaded himself in an auto shop and set part of the building on fire. Around 5 p.m. Friday, A man entered an auto body shop in Lynnwood and charged at the manager wielding a screwdriver, according to police. Employees in the shop intervened and corralled the man, but he managed to barricade himself in a room full of acetylene tanks, oxygen tanks and welding equipment in the auto shop.
KOMO News
Teen's family seeks justice 1 year since deadly Southcenter shooting
TUKWILA, Wash. — One year later, a heartbroken family still has no justice for the murder of a 17-year-old girl. Jashawna Hollingsworth, a Rainier Beach High School senior, and her 18-year-old Whitworth University boyfriend, Josiah Burnley, were shot at Tukwila's Westfield Southcenter mall on Nov. 24, 2021, the day before Thanksgiving.
KOMO News
Man arrested on DUI suspicion, vehicular homicide after crashing into car stopped on road
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A man was arrested early Sunday for suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular homicide after he crashed into a parked vehicle in the middle of the road. The Puyallup Police Department said the incident occurred around 2:07 a.m. on the 2200 block of South...
KOMO News
Man dies after Everett shooting, rollover car crash
EVERETT, Wash. — A man was shot to death on the road in Everett on Friday. According to police, officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots and a rollover crash around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and 75th Street Southeast. When officers arrived, they found a car on its side with a man inside, and the man had a gunshot wound, police said. Medics arrived and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
KOMO News
Live blog: Huskies face off against Cougs in the 114th Apple Cup
PULLMAN, Wash. — It's finally time for the Apple Cup in Washington state!. No. 12 University of Washington faces unranked Washington State University in the 114th edition of the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman Saturday. The Huskies (9-2, 6-2 Pac 12) enter the contest on a five-game...
KOMO News
Huskies look to continue climb with Apple Cup win over Cougars
PULLMAN, Wash. — Now that the turkey and stuffing is devoured, next up on the menu: Apples. No. 12 University of Washington travels to face unranked Washington State University in the 114th edition of the Apple Cup, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium and will be broadcast on ESPN. The rivalry game began in 1900.
KOMO News
Apple Cup Day! Keys to the matchup to watch for with the Huskies and Cougars
It's the day alumni of both schools wait all year for, Apple Cup weekend!. And while the bragging rights have dominated our state in all walks of life this week now it's time for the chatter to stop and for the Huskies and Cougs to line 'em up and play.
Comments / 0