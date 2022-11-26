ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOMO News

Seattle shoppers, retailers hope for more foot traffic this holiday season

SEATTLE, Wash. — The holiday lights drew big crowds to downtown Seattle Friday night for the annual tree lighting. Retailers are hoping these events help bring back more foot traffic downtown in an area that’s been struggling since the pandemic. Cold rainy conditions didn’t keep shoppers like Maggie Mclain away.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Winter Storm Watch continues as snow falls piles on passes

As snow falls across the passes Sunday, winds will pick up in Seattle and other metro areas. The Winter Storm Watch issued by the National Weather Service — which includes Stevens and Snoqualmie passes and the Crystal Mountain Ski area — is still in effect for the Cascades until Monday morning.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Businesses near Westfield Southcenter Mall discuss safety concerns

TUKWILA, Wash. — This month, KOMO News has been reporting on violent crime at the Westfield Southcenter Mall including a break-in that occurred Thursday night. However, the mall has not been the only location in Southcenter that has been impacted. On Saturday, KOMO News crews were in the area...
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

Widow of man killed in Southcenter parking garage seeks accountability

Mary Wesolowicz said she and her husband Chris had gone to Westfield Southcenter mall for dinner many times. But as they were heading to their car in the parking garage after dinner on Nov. 18, Mary said they encountered someone who had been breaking into cars. “We were just walking...
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

Teens arrested after multiple violent Seattle robberies

SEATTLE — Police arrested three juvenile males — ages 12, 15 and 16 — Friday for punching a woman in the face while attempting to steal her fanny pack and then stealing a man's cash at gunpoint in the Central District, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man armed with screwdriver barricades himself, attempts to burn down auto shop

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Authorities have arrested a man after he barricaded himself in an auto shop and set part of the building on fire. Around 5 p.m. Friday, A man entered an auto body shop in Lynnwood and charged at the manager wielding a screwdriver, according to police. Employees in the shop intervened and corralled the man, but he managed to barricade himself in a room full of acetylene tanks, oxygen tanks and welding equipment in the auto shop.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Teen's family seeks justice 1 year since deadly Southcenter shooting

TUKWILA, Wash. — One year later, a heartbroken family still has no justice for the murder of a 17-year-old girl. Jashawna Hollingsworth, a Rainier Beach High School senior, and her 18-year-old Whitworth University boyfriend, Josiah Burnley, were shot at Tukwila's Westfield Southcenter mall on Nov. 24, 2021, the day before Thanksgiving.
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

Man dies after Everett shooting, rollover car crash

EVERETT, Wash. — A man was shot to death on the road in Everett on Friday. According to police, officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots and a rollover crash around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and 75th Street Southeast. When officers arrived, they found a car on its side with a man inside, and the man had a gunshot wound, police said. Medics arrived and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Live blog: Huskies face off against Cougs in the 114th Apple Cup

PULLMAN, Wash. — It's finally time for the Apple Cup in Washington state!. No. 12 University of Washington faces unranked Washington State University in the 114th edition of the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman Saturday. The Huskies (9-2, 6-2 Pac 12) enter the contest on a five-game...
PULLMAN, WA
KOMO News

Huskies look to continue climb with Apple Cup win over Cougars

PULLMAN, Wash. — Now that the turkey and stuffing is devoured, next up on the menu: Apples. No. 12 University of Washington travels to face unranked Washington State University in the 114th edition of the Apple Cup, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium and will be broadcast on ESPN. The rivalry game began in 1900.
