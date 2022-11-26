Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Small Business Saturday encourages spending with local merchants
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Saturday after Thanksgiving has become known as Small Business Saturday. “It’s very important to shop Small Business Saturday, because we help out the community,” said Nick Fairley, owner of Fairley’s Wings in Hattiesburg. “You help us out, we help out the community, so the more money you spend, the more money we donate to organizations or community projects.”
WDAM-TV
‘Experience Columbia’ kicks off the season with 14-story-tall Christmas tree
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - “Experience Columbia” brought its entire array of holiday highlights to the forefront Sunday night. “You can ice skate in the middle of Second Street, you have build a buddy in Santa’s workshop, you have the Gingerbread Express, you have the Grinch train,” said Laura Hobgood, “Experience Columbia” director of operations “You can make reindeer food, you can have your face painted, you can enjoy lots of good food.”
WDAM-TV
39th ‘Christmas at the Village’ underway at Landrum’s Homestead & Village
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County business is inviting people to see what the holidays looked like more than a century ago. The Landrum family is hosting the 39th “Christmas at the Village” at Landrum’s Homestead & Village on Mississippi 15 south of Laurel. The event...
WDAM-TV
Experience Columbia builds ice-skating rink for 4th year
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Columbia is getting into the holiday spirit with its Experience Columbia event. For the past four years, the city has worked hard to bring the community together through ice skating. Caymen Watts, an employee of the ice-skating rink says he loves getting to build the rink and watch everybody enjoy spending time together. Watts adds, “fun experience, nice to see every year how it grows each and every year, more and more people come out. Nice to see family and friends enjoying their time ice skating. Right now, it’s a little wet but tomorrow probably will be a little dry so tomorrow at the light show, we’ll have a gooder time out here, good experience out here.”
WDAM-TV
Thanksgiving ‘routine work day’ for Hattiesburg firefighters
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - While many businesses are closed for Thanksgiving, Emergency services, such as Hattiesburg Fire Departments, are working around the clock in case of emergencies. While Thanksgiving Day is normally reserved for family and football, firefighters tackle the day with a business-as-usual approach. “We do the same thing...
WDAM-TV
Weather bumps ‘Lighting of Downtown’ Columbia to Sunday
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Inclement weather forecasts have postponed the City of Columbia’s “Lighting of Downtown/Nativity Presentation” by a day. Originally scheduled to open Saturday evening, the holiday event has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Columbia’s ice-skating rink will remain open until 9 p.m. Saturday unless...
WDAM-TV
Fire-hydrant testing resumed in Hattiesburg after Thanksgiving break
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fire-hydrant testing took a Thanksgiving break. But the city intended to put the finishing touches on this round of testing this weekend. The annual exercise resumed Saturday and will wrap up Sunday. Driver can expect roadblocks and traffic detours. Low pressure and discolored water might result...
WDAM-TV
Smash Brothers competition growing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg is looking to become more competitive on the esports scene. Colludium hosted its Super Smash Bros. Tournament Sunday, where players gathered from across the state to compete for bragging rights. Tournament organizer Cody Knuth said tournaments started pre-pandemic after noticing local players needed an outlet.
Authorities issue alert for woman missing in south Mississippi
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office has issued and alert for a missing woman. Gena Johnson was last seen at the Dollar General in McHenry around 5 p.m. wearing black pants with a black shirt with large flowers printed on it. Johnson is described as roughly 5′9″ tall, weighing around...
WDAM-TV
Pocket Museum receives American Planning Association honors
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg was recently recognized at the 2022 Conference for Alabama- Mississippi Chapters of the American Planning Association for its Pocket Museum. The museum received the “Great Public Space” award, in which the APA recognizes the public spaces that exemplify how the built environment...
Baggage thieves hit Armstrong Airport
A pair of men are accused of stealing luggage at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, snatching the bags from baggage carousels. The two men are under arrest tonight.
Road to Hattiesburg: Friday Night Football Part 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Catch your 1A, 2A, and 4A highlights in the video above. 4A: Mendenhall beats Stone 26-14 (Will play Louisville in the title game) 2A: Scott Central beats Velma Jackson 32-7 (Will play Charleston in the title game) 1A: Bay Spring beats Taylorsville 52 to 6 (Will play McEvans in the title game)
Man hit, killed by truck in Louisiana Friday night
A 50-year-old man from Covington was killed after being hit by a truck in Washington Parish Friday.
WDAM-TV
USM trying new ideas to combat nursing shortage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Stress, burnout, long hours, lagging salaries, working conditions, a global pandemic: You name a workplace malady, nurses have likely experienced it over the past several years. Consequently, the United States finds itself staring squarely in the eyes of a nursing crisis. Nursing is the nation’s largest...
vicksburgnews.com
What really happened to Rasheem Carter? Family and sheriff speak on the case
Unanswered questions surround the case of a missing Fayette man whose decomposing body was found on Nov. 2, in Taylorsville. Rasheem Carter, 25, was reported missing in early October while staying at a Laurel hotel and working in Taylorsville. VDN reached out to Carter’s family who provided some details about...
WLOX
Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by police after he climbed through a window and stabbed a woman in the same home where multiple children were sleeping. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m. at a home on New Hope Road.
Mississippi man accused of stabbing woman after climbing through bedroom window
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Moss Point man has been accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in Marion County. Investigators said they received a call about the stabbing just after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23. The stabbing happened at a home on New Hope Road. When deputies arrived, they found the 34-year-old […]
Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers
A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
WDAM-TV
Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.
WDAM-TV
Jones County asking for public’s help in locating potential break-in suspect
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a break-in suspect. JCSD deputies responded Friday to a call from an adult female homeowner, who said she had arrived home to find her front door open,. As she entered her...
