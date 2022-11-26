Jayvon Thomas, 4-star cornerback and Texas A&M pledge, showcases speed with clutch 97-yard touchdown run

South Oak Cliff (Texas) star Jayvon Thomas is rated the nation's No. 8 cornerback , and his future is firmly set on the defensive side of the ball.

But at the high school level, it would be unwise to waste his talent by playing him on just one side of the ball.

On Friday night, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back showed off his speed as a ball-carrier, taking a carry 97 yards for a touchdown:

While the touchdown itself was impressive, it also came in the fourth quarter of a tie ballgame, adding significance and showing off Thomas' clutch gene.

South Oak Cliff went on to beat Midlothian Heritage 33-27 in overtime.

Thomas, the nation's No. 77 overall prospect , is the No. 5 player in Texas A&M's 2023 recruiting class, a group that ranks No. 24 nationally and consists of just 11 pledges (so far).

More help is likely on the way.

And Thomas, an elite playmaker, is already proving to be a solid foundational addition for the Aggies.