FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Basketball Erases 17-Point Deficit, Wins Phil Knight Invitational Title
At least one UNC basketball team had a happy holiday weekend. The No. 8 UNC women’s basketball team claimed the Phil Knight Invitational title Sunday night, defeating No. 5 Iowa State 73-64. The Tar Heels trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half. The result is...
chapelboro.com
No. 18 Alabama Outlasts UNC Men’s Basketball in Four-Overtime Marathon
In a game that truly defies explanation, No. 18 Alabama outlasted No. 1 UNC in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Oregon, winning 103-101 in four overtimes. It’s the longest game for the UNC men’s basketball program since 1976. The loss in Carolina’s second straight...
chapelboro.com
Despite Losses, Mack Brown Adamant UNC Earned ACC Title Game Berth
To some, it may feel like the UNC football team’s season ended when Noah Burnette’s kick sailed wide left against NC State in double overtime on Saturday. But don’t tell that to Mack Brown. The Hall of Fame head coach didn’t waste any time in the aftermath...
chapelboro.com
College Cup Bound: UNC Women’s Soccer Beats Top-Seeded Notre Dame in NCAA Quarterfinals
The UNC women’s soccer team is bringing a party back to Chapel Hill. The No. 2 seed Tar Heels went on the road and defeated No. 1 seed Notre Dame in the NCAA quarterfinals Saturday evening, clinching the program’s fourth College Cup appearance in the last five seasons and 31st overall.
theuconnblog.com
Phil Knight Invitational Championship: No. 20 UConn men’s basketball vs. Iowa State | 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
UConn men’s basketball has started the season off on a tear, winning each of its seven matchups by 15 points or more, even against increasingly high-quality competition. Beating Oregon (in the state of Oregon) by 24 and No. 18 Alabama by 15 to begin the Phil Knight Invitational has UConn fans completely re-evaluating their ceiling for this year’s team.
chapelboro.com
Art’s Angle: Hard-Fought Defeat
If you didn’t care who won, that was a great football game. Two old, bitter rivals who have as much in common as they don’t. A master chess class on a grass board between N.C. State’s defensive coordinator Tony Gibson and Carolina’s Phil Longo. ‘Your move.’ ‘No, your move.’ ‘No, you go.’
Iowa State pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 college basketball season after taking down no. 1 UNC basketball during Friday’s showdown at the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Naturally, it sent the whole Twitterverse buzzing. The Iowa State Cyclones have Caleb Grill to thank for the...
UNC-Iowa State: Hubert Davis Postgame
PORTLAND, Ore. --- No. 1 North Carolina fell to Iowa State, 70-65, on Friday in the semifinal of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Tar Heels fumbled away an eight-point lead during the game’s final 5½ minutes. The Cyclones closed on 14-4 run in the final 3:03 to secure the win.
chapelboro.com
Missed Field Goals Doom UNC Football in Double-Overtime Loss
The UNC football team lost both its second straight regular-season game and its second straight game against NC State Friday night, putting a disappointing bow on what had been a promising year. Though the Tar Heels will still play in next weekend’s ACC Championship against Clemson, they will do so on a losing streak — falling 30-27 to the Wolfpack in double OT.
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Audi Crooks tallies 48 in prep game
Iowa State women’s basketball commit Audi Crooks recorded a 48-point night in just her second game of the 2022-23 season Saturday. The 2023 signee helped Bishop Garrigan High School to its first win of the season as part of the Twin Cities Invitational going on over the weekend in Minnesota.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Good and Bad for Tar Heel Sports
In today’s news: Chapel Hill’s new police chief speaks; UNC women’s soccer and women’s basketball get big wins; other UNC teams lose.
UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
backingthepack.com
We are having all of the salt, thank you
What’s a good rivalry win without just rubbing it in at every possible opportunity? Ben Finley managed to drop a reference to his brother’s “Carter-Finley North” remark while also throwing this one out there:. That’s some seriously impressive trolling for a dude starting his first game;...
kiwaradio.com
KCCI.com
