theuconnblog.com

Phil Knight Invitational Championship: No. 20 UConn men’s basketball vs. Iowa State | 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

UConn men’s basketball has started the season off on a tear, winning each of its seven matchups by 15 points or more, even against increasingly high-quality competition. Beating Oregon (in the state of Oregon) by 24 and No. 18 Alabama by 15 to begin the Phil Knight Invitational has UConn fans completely re-evaluating their ceiling for this year’s team.
chapelboro.com

Art’s Angle: Hard-Fought Defeat

If you didn’t care who won, that was a great football game. Two old, bitter rivals who have as much in common as they don’t. A master chess class on a grass board between N.C. State’s defensive coordinator Tony Gibson and Carolina’s Phil Longo. ‘Your move.’ ‘No, your move.’ ‘No, you go.’
247Sports

UNC-Iowa State: Hubert Davis Postgame

PORTLAND, Ore. --- No. 1 North Carolina fell to Iowa State, 70-65, on Friday in the semifinal of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Tar Heels fumbled away an eight-point lead during the game’s final 5½ minutes. The Cyclones closed on 14-4 run in the final 3:03 to secure the win.
Western Iowa Today

Lewis Central alum Max Duggan guides TCU win over Iowa State

(Fort Worth, TX) Iowa State’s frustrating 2022 football season came to an end on Saturday with a 62-14 loss at #4 TCU. The Horned Frogs cap off a 12-0 regular season. TCU quarterback Max Duggan, of Council Bluffs, passed for 212 yards and three scores. Iowa State ‘s biggest bright spot on offense was freshman running back Eli Sanders tallying 91 yards on seven rushes. Cartevious Norton added 71 yards on 12 carries. TCU returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns. They led 24-0 by the end of the 1st quarter and 34-7 at halftime.
chapelboro.com

Missed Field Goals Doom UNC Football in Double-Overtime Loss

The UNC football team lost both its second straight regular-season game and its second straight game against NC State Friday night, putting a disappointing bow on what had been a promising year. Though the Tar Heels will still play in next weekend’s ACC Championship against Clemson, they will do so on a losing streak — falling 30-27 to the Wolfpack in double OT.
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Audi Crooks tallies 48 in prep game

Iowa State women’s basketball commit Audi Crooks recorded a 48-point night in just her second game of the 2022-23 season Saturday. The 2023 signee helped Bishop Garrigan High School to its first win of the season as part of the Twin Cities Invitational going on over the weekend in Minnesota.
247Sports

UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
backingthepack.com

We are having all of the salt, thank you

What’s a good rivalry win without just rubbing it in at every possible opportunity? Ben Finley managed to drop a reference to his brother’s “Carter-Finley North” remark while also throwing this one out there:. That’s some seriously impressive trolling for a dude starting his first game;...
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s Drought Continues into the Winter Months

(Des Moines) Iowa’s drought monitor shows a significant degradation heading into the winter months compared to one year ago. Allan Curtis is a meteorologist with the Des Moines National Weather Service. Curtis says with the current drought conditions; it is tough for this part of the country to see much improvement.
kiwaradio.com

ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa

Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
