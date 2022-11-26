ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KYTV

Chiefs list Joe Thuney among inactives against Rams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will be without left guard Joe Thuney during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Thuney has been as durable as any offensive lineman can be during his two seasons with the Chiefs -- and dating back to his career with the New England Patriots.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KYTV

Chiefs slog their way past beat-up Rams for 26-10 victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 320 yards and a touchdown, Isiah Pacheco ran for a score, and the Kansas City Chiefs slogged their way to a 26-10 victory over the beat-up Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Mahomes eclipsed 300 yards passing for the sixth straight...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tampa Bay Times

Tristan Wirfs' injury not as serious as feared, report says

The Bucs might have captured one of their biggest breaks of this discombobulated season in the form of the initial prognosis of All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday that Wirfs, whose ankle/foot injury Sunday against the Browns was so ghastly that Fox chose not to replay the footage, might only miss three or four weeks. The report indicated Wirfs suffered some ligament damage, but should avoid surgery barring a second opinion.
TAMPA, FL

