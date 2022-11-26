The Bucs might have captured one of their biggest breaks of this discombobulated season in the form of the initial prognosis of All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday that Wirfs, whose ankle/foot injury Sunday against the Browns was so ghastly that Fox chose not to replay the footage, might only miss three or four weeks. The report indicated Wirfs suffered some ligament damage, but should avoid surgery barring a second opinion.

TAMPA, FL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO