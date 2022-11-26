Florida races away from Oregon State with big first half

Trey Bonham scored a game-high 19 points Saturday as Florida coasted past Oregon State 81-68 in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore.

The Gators (4-2) led all the way – starting off with a 17-2 bulge and keeping the Beavers at arm’s length the rest of the way. They will play Sunday for fifth place in the Legacy event while the Beavers (3-3) will play in the seventh-place game.

A transfer from VMI, Bonham entered the tourney having scored only 14 points in Florida’s first four games with 11 of those against Florida State earlier in the week. He has 42 points in the Gators’ two games in the Phil Knight tourney.

Bonham was one of four Gators in double figures in the win over the Beavers. Will Richard scored 13 points, Colin Castleton 12, and Riley Kugel 10.

Jordan Pope and Tyler Bilodeau each scored 12 points for Oregon State while Michael Rataj added 11.

With 13 points, Bonham was the only player in double figures for either team in the first half.

The Gators went 6-of-8 to start the game and never really cooled off, posting a second consecutive game of better than 50 percent shooting, finishing with a season-high 56.6 percent on 30-of-53 shooting.

The Gators jumped out to a 9-0 lead, increased that to double digits (13-2) less than five minutes into the game, and were sitting on a 23-point cushion with under five minutes left in the first half before the Beavers came to life.

After OSU made only four of its first 20 shots, the Beavers finished the first half by making 6 of 7 to trim their deficit to 40-26 at the break.

They shot well in the second half – 55% (16 of 29) – which enabled them to trim a 20-point deficit at the 8:45 mark of the game down to 13 points on five occasions the rest of the way but they could get no closer.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: