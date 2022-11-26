ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

2024 WR prospect ‘loved everything about Clemson’ visit

By Abigail Angalet
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fe6FR_0jNtcoBm00

A 2024 wide receiver prospect took his first unofficial visit to Clemson in the Tigers latest win over Miami last weekend and shared his experience with The Clemson Insider.

In his first visit to Tiger Town, Calvary Christian’s (Clearwater, Fla.) Caleb Goodloe had nothing but good things to say about his experience.

“I loved my visit; it was the best experience I’ve had,” Goodloe told TCI. “Something that stood out to me was the time and attention recruiters and coaches had towards me, they were amazing and made me feel welcomed. I’m really impressed with the programs graduation rate and the commitment to the scholar as well as the athlete.

“From the minute we got on campus, the whole environment felt like one big family. The energy of the fans and players was indescribable especially at the beginning of the fourth quarter. It was incredibly organized and well run.”

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound wideout spent most of his time with offensive graduate assistant and former Clemson receiver Artavis Scott, who he says really showcased the lifelong relationships tied to being a part of the Clemson family.

“I spent the bulk of my time with Coach Artavis Scott,” the receiver said. “He took me on a great tour of the facilities and explained how each place we visited helps develop not only the best athletes, but also the best possible scholars and men. They really want to make each player the best person they can be.

“Coach Scott also made me see how much the staff and coaches care about the academics and how they support the players to be successful on the field, in the classroom and in life. After talking with him, it’s clear that being a part of the Clemson family doesn’t end when you take off your pads for the last time. It’s a lifelong relationship.”

Goodloe’s parents accompanied him on his visit with the Tigers, both coming away with the same family feeling as Goodloe.

“They were both very impressed with Clemson,” he said. “Dad loved the rehab/prefab facilities. My Mom always says she hopes I end up playing with a team that feels like family at a school that feels like home. She said it definitely felt warm, inviting, fun, and full of joy… like home.”

Following the visit, Clemson and Coastal Carolina look to be early favorites for the Florida native, who says the Tigers will be hard to top as he looks ahead to the rest of his recruitment.

“I’d have to say Clemson and Coastal Carolina are the top of my list right now, but I’m planning to visit more schools this spring and during camps next summer,” Goodloe said. “Clemson is pretty hard to top, though!

“I loved everything about Clemson and being recognized and getting an offer from a top-notch program would really be a dream come true. They are my favorite school right now!”

Don’t miss Cyber Week Deals at Dear Old Clemson’s online store.  Deals will run through midnight Monday.

  • Footballs signed by the Clemson 2022 class discounted by 30%.
  • Free Avengers unsigned poster with the purchase of a signed Avengers football
  • Free signed Myles Murphy 8 by 10 picture with the purchase of Myles Murphy signed card
  • Free 2022 class unsigned poster with purchase of signed Avengers poster
  • Free #Team 4 unsigned poster with purchase of any signed softball
  • Free unsigned Valerie Cagle card with purchase of any signed softball poster
  • Free unsigned Bakich to Omaha poster with purchase of any signed baseball

Do your part to help support Clemson student-athletes!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWrYA_0jNtcoBm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piLE3_0jNtcoBm00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blufftontoday.com

Unpacking Clemson football questions about DJ Uiagalelei, coordinators, bowl future

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was earlier than normal to his postgame press conference Saturday and kept it unusually short, some of his answers as few as two words. Before that, offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter took offense. Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin was apologetic if not defensive. Running back Will Shipley was visibly frustrated by questions about turnovers and play-calling. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, always confident and positive and good for at least one big smile even after the toughest of games, was gloomy at best.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Tigers fall in latest AP Poll

The new AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 13, the final week of the regular season. Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC) dropped to No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 after its 31-30 loss to (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Look: Sad Clemson Fan Going Viral Amid Loss

For the second week in a row, South Carolina has taken down a top-10 opponent. This Saturday afternoon, Shane Beamer's squad stunned Clemson on the road. Despite trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, the Gamecocks never lost their confidence. They just kept chipping away at the Tigers' lead. While this...
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans. South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the […]
CLEMSON, SC
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Clemson’s bizarre failed trick play

Trick plays are great when they work. They’re fun to watch, and when they lead to a touchdown or other big play, they’re a thing of beauty. When trick plays don’t work, they can still be fun to watch, even if they’re ugly. The Clemson Tigers tried a trick play Saturday that ended with disastrous results, and led to a South Carolina Gamecocks touchdown.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Dabo Swinney’s emotional comment after loss to South Carolina will break more Tigers hearts

The dreams of the Clemson Tigers for a College Football Playoff appearance this season were crushed on Saturday when Clemson football lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30. It was an especially gut-wrenching loss for Clemson not only because of its implications on its chances to make the CFP but also due to the fact that the Tigers started the game like a house on fire only to lose steam later on.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy