Minnesota are rolling on a five game winning streak after a slow start. Expect a sloppy game with players from both teams trying to re-find their rhythm after Thanksgiving. With the Hornets likely missing DSJ and maybe Gordon Hayward, it looks to be a tall order to pull off a win. Charlotte have relied on offensive rebounds and second chance points when their offense goes dry, will they be able to rely on that with an opposing front court of Rudy Gobert and Karl Anthony-Towns? I think it's unlikely.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO