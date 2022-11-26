Read full article on original website
Related
Starting NFL Quarterback Has Officially Been Benched
The Houston Texans have benched second-year quarterback Davis Mills 10 games into the 2022 season. On Friday, head coach Lovie Smith announced that veteran signal caller Kyle Allen will make the start in Sunday's matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Mills is 1-8-1 as a starter this season. He has 11...
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception
The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
NFL Odds: Texans vs. Dolphins prediction, odds and pick – 11/27/2022
The Houston Texans will travel down south to take on the Miami Dolphins in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Texans-Dolphins prediction and pick, laid out below. Houston appears...
NBC Philadelphia
Deshaun Watson Set to Start for Browns After 11-Game Suspension
Deshaun Watson set to start for Browns after 11-game suspension originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Deshaun Watson will be the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Sunday's contest against Watson's former team, the Houston Texans, will be the first time Watson plays...
NFL World Reacts To Shocking Upset On Sunday
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were sizable favorites over Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. The NFL is unpredictable, though. Cleveland shocked Tampa Bay, as the Browns upset the Buccaneers, 23-17, in overtime. Deshaun Watson is now set to return for the Browns next week. That will...
NFL world puzzled by weird Bears quarterback situation
The Chicago Bears entered Week 12 without star quarterback Justin Fields. Their 2021 first-round pick was injured in last week’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. His status was in question all week, but the Bears ultimately decided to sit him to protect him. That meant they were set to deploy a dubiously known quarterback on Read more... The post NFL world puzzled by weird Bears quarterback situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Porterville Recorder
Rams WR Robinson to have season-ending foot surgery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II will have surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot and miss the rest of the season, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said after Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. McVay said a CT scan...
Porterville Recorder
Hurts sets Eagles rushing record for QB in win over Packers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night. Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best...
Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals inactives for Week 12
The Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals have revealed their lists of inactives ahead of the Week 12 game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Ahead of Sunday, the Titans ruled out two players in kicker Randy Bullock and defensive lineman Denico Autry. For Autry, it’s the first game he will miss as a member of the Titans. Bullock sat out last week, also.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Grant Fuhr wins his 300th game
1890 — Navy beats Army 24-0 in the first matchup of this historic series. 1934 — The Detroit Lions play their first traditional Thanksgiving Day home game and lose to the Chicago Bears 19-16 in front of 26,000. CBS Radio does the first national broadcast of an NFL game.
Dolphins final Week 12 injury report: 1 doubtful, 1 questionable vs. Texans
The Miami Dolphins completed their final practice of the week on Friday at the Baptist Health Training Complex in preparation for their Sunday afternoon battle with the Houston Texans. Only running back Raheem Mostert (knee) was listed as doubtful for the contest. He was upgraded to a limited participant on...
Comments / 0