Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
Ja Morant 'not worried' about exchange with Pelicans forward Naji Marshall
Ja Morant and Naji Marshall both received technical fouls during the Memphis Grizzlies win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, but the exchange of words started long before the whistles. After the game, Morant said Marshall was having words with "his people" sitting courtside during the Grizzlies' 132-111 victory. Marshall pointed to fans sitting courtside with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter after a made 3-pointer, and he had words with the courtside group each...
Cavaliers, Pistons meet while facing injury woes
The Cleveland Cavaliers' four-game winning streak ended in Milwaukee on Friday at the start of a three-game road trip. They'll try to build a new one when they visit the banged-up Pistons in Detroit on Sunday. Cleveland led the Bucks by 11 points at halftime but fell apart in the...
Ja Morant leads Memphis Grizzlies past Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans in dominant win
It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.
Pistons: Jaden Ivey’s complete game keeps him high on Rookie Ladder
Coming into the season, Jaden Ivey of the Detroit Pistons had the third-highest odds to win Rookie of the Year. But the play of Paolo Banchero quickly squashed that idea, as the Magic rookie was putting up 23 points, eight rebounds and 3.6 assists before injuring his ankle. With Banchero...
Detroit's Jaden Ivey (knee) ruled out on Friday, Rodney McGruder to start
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Ivey will sit out after the Pistons' rookie was ruled out with knee soreness. Expect Alec Burks to see more minutes versus a Suns' team ranked sixth in defensive rating. Burks' current projection includes...
Joel Embiid (foot) questionable Monday for 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable to play Monday versus the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid was absent the past four games. If he remains out Monday, there will continue to be more opportunities on offense for Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton, and Shake Milton. There will also be extra playing time for Montrezl Harrell, Paul Reed, and Georges Niang if Embiid picks up another absence.
Lakers starting Thomas Bryant for inactive Anthony Davis (calf) on Saturday
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is starting in Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Bryant will make his start for the Lakers after Anthony Davis was ruled out with a calf contusion. In 19.6 expected minutes, our models project Bryant to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Bryant's projection includes...
Houston's Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) starting on Saturday, Kenyon Martin Jr. to bench
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gordon will make his return to Houston's starting lineup after Kenyon Martin Jr. was benched on Saturday. In 28.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 20.5 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes...
Seth Curry available Monday for Nets' second leg
Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry is not on the injury report for Monday versus the Orlando Magic. Curry is set to play in the second leg of a back-to-back for the first time this season. He made 11-of-15 field goals, including 7-of-10 3-pointers, on Sunday and scored a season-best 29 points.
Jaden McDaniels (illness) out Monday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Jaden McDaniels (illness) is out Monday against the Washington Wizards. McDaniels also missed Sunday's game and Austin Rivers replaced him in the starting lineup. Rivers figures to start again in the second leg of the back-to-back and Kyle Anderson could be more involved off the bench.
Cory Joseph (illness) out for Pistons on Friday
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (illness) will not play in Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Joseph will sit on Friday night after Detroit's veteran came down with an illness. Expect Hamidou Diallo to see more time off the bench. Diallo's projection includes 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.
Steven Adams (illnes) active and starting for Memphis on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (illness) is starting in Friday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Adams will start versus his former team despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 27.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Adams to score 27.1 FanDuel points. Adams' projection includes 7.2 points, 10.1 rebounds,...
Anthony Davis (calf) ruled out for Lakers Saturday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will not play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis was kicked in the calf Friday night, and on the second leg of the back-to-back set, the team has decided not to take any risks. He'll sit out versus Jakob Poeltl and Co., expect Damian Jones to now start at center.
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland,...
Jordan McLaughlin (calf) unavailable Monday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin (calf) is out Monday against the Washington Wizards. McLaughlin will miss a fourth straight game. Jaden McDaniels (illness) has also been ruled out again, so Austin Rivers might draw another start. Rivers played 29 minutes and scored 5 points with a triple, 2 boards, and an assist. Jaylen Nowell and Bryn Forbes could see more work off the Timberwolves' bench.
Landry Shamet (concussion) probable for Suns Saturday night
Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. After missing the last handful of games due to the NBA's concussion protocol. However, the team has listed him probable Saturday. Keep a loose eye on his status ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tipoff, but it's safe to assume he'll play.
Lamar Stevens (illness) inactive Monday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Lamar Stevens (illness) is out Monday versus the Toronto Raptors. Stevens will miss a third straight game and the Cavaliers will also be without Kevin Love (thumb) and Jarrett Allen (hip). Dean Wade and Cedi Osman should continue to see increased minutes while Cleveland is banged up in the frontcourt.
Andrew Nembhard (knee) questionable for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Nembhard has missed three straight games with a left knee bruise. Expect Aaron Nesmith to start at the three if Nembhard is inactive versus a Clippers' team ranked second in defensive rating.
New York's Derrick Rose (toe) ruled out on Friday
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (toe) will not play in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Rose will not be active for his second straight game with a toe injury. Expect Immanuel Quickley to see more time off the bench on Friday. Quickley's projection includes 11.1 points, 3.5...
