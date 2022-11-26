ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

Wayne County commissioners OK purchase of three new vehicles for Sheriff's Office

By Nate Powalie
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 2 days ago

Wayne County Board of Commissioners

Wednesday, Nov. 23 meeting

KEY ACTION Approved the purchase of two 2022 Ford Police Interceptors and a Ford Expedition for the Wayne County Sheriff's Office from Pallotta Ford-Lincoln of Wooster.

DISCUSSION The deal includes trading in a 2016 Interceptor valued at $3,000, and a 2003 Crown Victoria valued at $300. A 2017 Interceptor valued at $4,000 will be donated to the Wayne County Schools Career Center for use in the criminal justice program.

"We are buying these newer vehicles to get a little bit of credit for mileage and age on the trade-in for the older vehicles," said Commissioner Ron Amstutz following the meeting. The donated vehicle, he said, "will help students who are going through law enforcement training and want to join the police force or some other way of law enforcement."

OTHER ACTION

  • Approved a lease agreement and easement with Jeannette Sterling and Robert D. Sterling for the development of a Multi-Agency Radio Communications System (MARCS) in Fredericksburg. The county will be checking for a suitable .23-acre plot to construct a tower.
  • Authorized an application for a share of a $50 million grant from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction to renovate and construct 48 new cells in the Wayne County Jail.

UP NEXT Meets at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 in the Wayne County Administrators Building.

