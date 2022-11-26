ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

numberfire.com

Seth Curry available Monday for Nets' second leg

Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry is not on the injury report for Monday versus the Orlando Magic. Curry is set to play in the second leg of a back-to-back for the first time this season. He made 11-of-15 field goals, including 7-of-10 3-pointers, on Sunday and scored a season-best 29 points.
Jamal Murray (conditioning) starting Friday for Denver; Davon Reed back to bench

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will start Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray had been in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Now out, the team has decided his conditioning level is good enough to start to kick off the weekend. His return to the court will send Davon Reed back to the bench.
DENVER, CO
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) listed as questionable on Sunday

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Herro is questionable on Sunday after playing recently with a left ankle sprain. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes if Herro is ruled out. Herro's current projection includes 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds,...
MIAMI, FL
Orlando's Terrence Ross (illness) probable for Sunday's game against 76ers

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (illness) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ross is on track to return after sitting out on Friday with an illness. In a matchup versus a Philly unit ranked third in defensive rating, our models project Ross to score 15.5 FanDue points.
ORLANDO, FL
Milwaukee's Serge Ibaka (illness) remains out on Sunday

Milwaukee Bucks forward / center Serge Ibaka (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Ibaka will miss his third straight game with an illness. Expect Bobby Portis to play an increased role off the bench versus a Dallas unit ranked ninth in defensive rating. Portis' current...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Joel Embiid (foot) questionable Monday for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable to play Monday versus the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid was absent the past four games. If he remains out Monday, there will continue to be more opportunities on offense for Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton, and Shake Milton. There will also be extra playing time for Montrezl Harrell, Paul Reed, and Georges Niang if Embiid picks up another absence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York's Derrick Rose (toe) ruled out on Friday

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (toe) will not play in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Rose will not be active for his second straight game with a toe injury. Expect Immanuel Quickley to see more time off the bench on Friday. Quickley's projection includes 11.1 points, 3.5...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dalano Banton (ankle) out Saturday for Toronto

Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Banton was originally listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, he has now been ruled out of action versus Luka Doncic and Co. In 15 games this season, Banton...
Toronto's Fred VanVleet (illness) questionable on Saturday

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. After missing one game with an illness, VanVleet's status remains in question on Saturday. Expect Malachi Flynn to log more minutes if VanVleet remains out. VanVleet's projection includes 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and...
Anthony Davis (calf) ruled out for Lakers Saturday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will not play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis was kicked in the calf Friday night, and on the second leg of the back-to-back set, the team has decided not to take any risks. He'll sit out versus Jakob Poeltl and Co., expect Damian Jones to now start at center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Maxi Kleber (back) available for Mavericks Saturday night

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber will play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Kleber was originally listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He's making his return to the court Saturday after missing four straight due to a low back strain. Our models project Kleber for...
DALLAS, TX
Matisse Thybulle (ankle) questionable for 76ers on Monday

Philadelphia 76ers small forward Matisse Thybulle (ankle) is questionable to play Monday against the Atlanta Hawks. Thybulle missed the past three games. James Harden (foot) and Tyrese Maxey (foot) both remain out, but Thybulle still isn't expected to see much playing time if he's active. Furkan Korkmaz is a potential beneficiary when Thybulle is inactive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Heat's Caleb Martin (illness) upgraded to probable on Sunday

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (illness) is probable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's clash with the Hawks. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against Atlanta. Martin's current Sunday projection includes 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0...
MIAMI, FL
Washington's Monte Morris (ankle) out on Friday

Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Morris will miss his third straight contest with right ankle soreness. Expect Jordan Goodwin to play more minutes at point guard on Friday night. Goodwin's current projection includes 7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.1...
WASHINGTON, DC
Rui Hachimura (ankle) out again Sunday evening for Washington

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. This will now make it a full week sidelined for Hachimura as he deasl with right ankle soreness. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to return to the court. In 16 games this...
WASHINGTON, DC
Cory Joseph (illness) questionable for Pistons on Sunday

Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Joseph is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he sat out Friday night's contest. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
DETROIT, MI
P.J. Tucker (ankle) probable Monday for Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward P.J. Tucker (ankle) is probable to play Monday versus the Atlanta Hawks. Tucker exited Sunday's game versus the Orlando Magic early due to an ankle injury, but he appears to be fine for the second leg of the 76ers' back-to-back. Tucker should continue to see extra minutes if Joel Embiid (foot, questionable) remains out. Danuel House should be the primary beneficiary if Tucker suffers a setback.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Miami's Raheem Mostert (knee) doubtful in Week 12

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is doubtful to play in Week 12's game against the Houston Texans. Mostert is unlikely to suit up in Week 12 due to a knee injury that forced to veteran to miss all of Miami's practice. In a great spot against a Texans' team ranked 32nd in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, Jeff Wilson is expected to see a feature role.

