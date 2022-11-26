Read full article on original website
Red Wings sign veteran winger Alex Chiasson to AHL tryout
Veteran winger Alex Chiasson is no stranger to going through tryouts to get a contract. It’s a process he has gone through a couple of times in the NHL already. Now, he’ll attempt to convert a tryout in the minors into a full contract as AHL Grand Rapids, the affiliate of the Red Wings, announced that they’ve signed the 32-year-old to a PTO agreement.
Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1
DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Andrew Cogliano and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The Oilers are looking for some gritty depth up front. Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Edmonton Oilers after their win yesterday. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. “Evan Bouchard with two goals, and Dylan Holloway with...
lastwordonsports.com
Nashville Predators vs Colorado Avalanche Game Postponed
This afternoon’s game between the Nashville Predators hosting the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed. The reason for the postponement was a water main break at Bridgestone Arena. From the NHL announcement “significantly impacted the event level of the arena,” sounds like there could be a larger impact. A decision on Saturday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets has been made and that game has been called off as well.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs
The Senators have spoken with almost half the league about defensemen. Bruce Garrioch: As mentioned on Monday on TSN, Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion has talked to between 10 and 15 teams about defensemen. He hasn’t been able to find anything he sees as a fit. The Senators are...
Yardbarker
Josh Morrissey's OT goal pushes Jets past Stars
Josh Morrissey scored in overtime to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a wild 5-4 road win over the Dallas Stars on Friday. The Jets surrendered three leads in the game, including a 4-2 lead with less than three minutes remaining in regulation. However, Stars forward Jason Robertson scored 17:48 into the third period, and then tallied a controversial equalizer with 20 seconds left on the clock.
FOX Sports
Blues host the Stars after Kyrou's 2-goal game
Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars after Jordan Kyrou's two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Blues' 5-4 overtime win. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 2-2-0...
Ducks activate Derek Grant off IR, place Max Comtois on IR
The Ducks will have a bit of extra help up front as they get set to take on Seattle Sunday. Lisa Dillman of the Orange County Register reports that center Derek Grant has been activated off injured reserve and will suit up against the Kraken. He’ll take the place of rookie winger Pavol Regenda.
Los Angeles Kings recall Lias Andersson and Brandt Clarke from AHL
According to a team release Sunday, the Los Angeles Kings have recalled forward Lias Andersson and defenseman Brandt Clarke from the AHL’s Ontario Reign. While Andersson has been continually shuffled up and down between the two leagues (he was sent down just yesterday), Clarke returns to the active roster after a two-week conditioning stint in the AHL. Due to the NHL-CHL eligibility agreement, the 19-year-old Clarke cannot be assigned to the minors full-time. However, the team had scratched him for five games in a row, making him eligible for a two-week, five-game conditioning stint in Ontario before returning to the NHL.
Yardbarker
Betway Bets of the Day: Calgary Flames at Carolina Hurricanes
Our game day content is brought to you by NHL betting site Betway!. Welcome to the Betway Bets of the Day! Every single game day we are going to provide you with some recommended bets while also showing the value behind placing said bets. Disclaimer: Betting problems are not just...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Coyotes on Friday for Hockey Fights Cancer Night
The Detroit Red Wings will host the Arizona Coyotes for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop between Detroit (10-5-4; 24 points) and Arizona (7-9-2; 16 points) is set for 8 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
Yardbarker
Kirill Kaprizov's three points lead Wild over Coyotes
Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists the Minnesota Wild built a 4-1 lead before holding on to defeat the visiting Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Sunday. Sam Steel, Jared Spurgeon and Matt Boldy also scored for the Wild, who have won three of their past four. Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves.
Yardbarker
Recap: Phillips shines again as Wranglers dominate Canucks at home
Calgary Flames prospect Matthew Phillips had another game to remember as the Calgary Wranglers steamrolled the Abbotsford Canucks by a 5–1 score on Friday afternoon. Phillips scored twice and added an assist to bring his point total on the year to 23 in just 17 games, one point back of Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Alex Barré-Boulet for the league lead.
Ducks assign defenseman Urho Vaakanainen on conditioning loan
The Anaheim Ducks have assigned defenseman Urho Vaakanainen to the AHL’s San Diego Gulls on a long-term injury conditioning loan, according to the team. It’s a great sign for Vaakanainen and his playing future that he’s able to give it a go in the minors on a short-term basis. The young defenseman has already had an injury-plagued career, and potentially his scariest injury came in a Sept. 30 preseason game against the San Jose Sharks. Vaakanainen left the contest on a stretcher after a collision caused his head to hit the boards.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Florida Panthers
Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks Danila Klimovich has been a healthy scratch but his agent Dan Milstein is okay with the Canucks development plan for his client: “I am happy with the plan going forward for Danila. We have not asked for a trade, he will not play for another team or go to junior.”
Sharks place defenseman Mario Ferraro on IR
The San Jose Sharks have placed defenseman Mario Ferraro on injured reserve, according to the team’s media relations department. The 24-year-old defenseman is poised to miss at least a week-long stretch of time. Ferraro registered a shot on goal, four blocks, and a -1 rating in 21:05 of ice...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs and Rangers Musings
Nick Kypreos of The Star: With less than a month until the Christmas Trade Freeze, the Toronto Maple Leafs have options. Morgan Rielly expects to be out at least for another three-plus weeks. Trading for Conor Timmins is a tiny band-aid on a gaping wound. Kyle Dumas knows this. Rasmus...
FOX Sports
Carolina brings losing streak into game against Calgary
Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -137, Flames +116; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes come into a matchup with the Calgary Flames after losing five straight games. Carolina has a 10-5-1...
Pro Hockey Rumors
