CBS Sports
Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns
When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Bucs’ Tristan Wirfs carted off after ‘gruesome’ injury against Browns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was taken out of the game after sustaining an injury in overtime against the Cleveland Browns Sunday.
brownsnation.com
Cleveland Browns Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Score Predictions
The (3-7) Cleveland Browns matchup with the (5-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 12 of the NFL season. The Browns enter this matchup coming off a tough loss against the Buffalo Bills. Let’s take a look at our writer’s bold predictions for this Sunday’s matchup. Writer: Wendi...
Watch David Njoku make possibly the Browns’ catch of the year to tie the game vs. the Buccaneers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — If Sunday was Jacoby Brissett’s final start for the Browns this season, he will have quite a highlight to go out on. On a fourth down with less than a minute to go vs. the Buccaneers, Brissett fired one down the middle to tight end David Njoku in the end zone.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette not Making Trip to Cleveland
Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tomorrow who will be without their top running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette is not making the trip to Cleveland, according to the Buccaneers. Fournette has run for 462 yards but it has taken 135 attempts. The Tampa Bay running back...
Kevin Stefanski must deal with big problems beyond the offense – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face Tampa Bay:. 1. There’s one big reason I’d love to see the Browns win this – it’s probably the last start of the season for Jacoby Brissett. As I wrote in my weekend column, the blame for Cleveland’s 3-7 record has little to do with Brissett playing QB.
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (hip) doubtful in Week 12
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is doubtful to play in Week 12's game against the Cleveland Browns. White is on track to start in Week 12 after Fournette was only able to participated in a limited practice on Friday. In a good spot versus a Cleveland defense ranked 31st in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project White to score 10.3 FanDuel points.
ESPN’s Booger McFarland has 1 word to describe Ohio State’s defensive gameplan
Ohio State has been hearing it from all comers after losing 45-23 to Michigan on Saturday in “The Game.” ESPN analyst Booger McFarland had some very interesting criticism for the Buckeyes. ESPN was playing highlights from the day in college football during halftime of Saturday night’s Notre Dame-USC...
Penn State bowl possibilities: A week from selection Sunday, where do the Lions stand?
Penn State will not find out its postseason destination until next Sunday. The College Football Playoff committee will release two more sets of rankings. The first reveal comes this Tuesday, and the Lions should be inside the top 10. And, they should remain there once conference champion Saturday concludes and the final top-25 is released on selection Sunday, which this year is Dec. 4.
Bucs elevate RB Gio Bernard from IR, set to play against Browns
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated veteran running back Giovani Bernard from Injured Reserve, the team announced Saturday. The 31-year-old returns to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Browns. Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said Friday Bernard has been working out and getting...
Perrion Winfrey active, Chase Winovich, Tommy Togiai inactive for Browns vs. Buccaneers
CLEVELAND − Rookie Perrion Winfrey Jr. will be active for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday when they play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winfrey had been inactive for the last three games due to various reasons. He missed the loss at Miami two weeks ago due to illness, then missed last week's loss to Buffalo due to a head injury sustained in a scooter accident.
NBC Sports
Buccaneers activate Gio Bernard from IR; Leonard Fournette (hip) is out for Sunday
He’s officially back with the Bucs, after an absence of more than two months. Veteran running back Gio Bernard has been added to the active roster for the Buccaneers. To create a spot for Bernard, the Bucs waived linebacker J.J. Russell. The Bucs likewise elevated linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III...
Yardbarker
Winners and Losers From the Browns Overtime win Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cleveland Browns won a game on Sunday that not many people gave them a chance in. Cleveland defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime, 23-17. The Browns' defense showed up in this one, the gameplan held the Buccaneers to just 17 points. Here I'm going to take a look at some winners and losers from this one.
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns finally got a 'clutch win' with triumph over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CLEVELAND — Hi everybody from FirstEnergy Stadium, which turns out to be a very happy place on this Sunday as the Browns come from behind and record a thrilling, thrilling overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 23-17. The sameness of the way this season has gone? Well, it started once again today. The Browns score right away, but then they don't score, and they don't score some more, and the offense goes very silent and they miss a field goal.
atozsports.com
Titans get a big break with latest Bengals injury update
The Cincinnati Bengals will be without one of their top players on Sunday when they travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday that running back Joe Mixon likely won’t make the trip to Tennessee and he’s been ruled out for the game.
