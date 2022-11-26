ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $560,000

Maria Dipentima acquired the property at 19 Eton Road, Longmeadow, from David T Florian on Nov. 1, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $253. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 10,575-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house in Easthampton sells for $350,000

Gunnar Jonsson bought the property at 49 Clapp Street, Easthampton, from Rt Warnock on Nov. 3, 2022. The $350,000 purchase price works out to $280 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 3.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close by:
EASTHAMPTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Requests Proposals for Sale, Development of Denholm Building

WORCESTER - The Worcester Redevelopment Authority has officially opened bidding for the sale and development of the former Denholm building at 484-500 Main St. The bid opened on Nov. 23. The minimum bid for the property is $3 million. The WRA is seeking a qualified Buyer/Developer to redevelop the property...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Worcester sells for $439,999

Eraldo Bango acquired the property at 53 Moreland Green Drive, Worcester, from Oratokhai Chisenga P Oratokhai and Ofemu Oratokhai on Nov. 1, 2022. The $439,999 purchase price works out to $364 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement sits on a 9,797-square-foot lot. Additional...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home in Springfield sells for $253,800

Salomi Stewart bought the property at 156 Buckingham Street, Springfield, from Todd W Crosset and Anne E Richmond on Nov. 2, 2022, for $253,800 which works out to $110 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 7,645 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium in Northampton sells for $100,000

Dac Acquisitions Llc acquired the property at 80 Damon Road, Northampton, from Boylston Street T 370 on Nov. 3, 2022, for $100,000 which works out to $137 per square foot. The property features one bedroom, one bathroom, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently been purchased close by:. An...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $217,000 in Ludlow

Revampit Llc bought the property at 38 Stivens Terrace, Ludlow, from David J Ziemian and Susan M Tenerowicz on Nov. 3, 2022, for $217,000 which represents a price per square foot of $140. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
LUDLOW, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Special historic district proposed along Amherst’s North Pleasant Street

AMHERST — A business-specific Local Historic District that might offer more protections to buildings and properties in a mostly commercial section of downtown Amherst is a concept being presented to the Local Historic District Commission. Steve Bloom of Lincoln Avenue recently gave the commission an overview for expanding an...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Key tax revenue streams on the rise in Hadley

HADLEY — Meals, lodging and cannabis excise taxes are becoming an increasingly important revenue stream for the town’s municipal budget, to the tune of nearly $1.5 million last fiscal year — a figure that is continuing a strong showing through the first quarter of this fiscal year.
HADLEY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

New facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The oldest existing ski area in the Berkshires is welcoming people for another season. Kevin McMillan is excited for visitors to enjoy the brand new facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area. What You Need To Know. Bousquet Mountain Ski Area in Pittsfield, MA was establised in 1932.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family home sells in Chicopee for $345,000

Sushilaben Patel bought the property at 50 Edbert Street, Chicopee, from Dorothy Jacques on Nov. 2, 2022. The purchase price was $345,000. The house is situated on a 9,687-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold close by:. On Lauzier Terrace, Chicopee, in September 2022, a 1,491-square-foot home was sold...
CHICOPEE, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Around Amherst: Donations double value of $25 chamber gift cards

AMHERST — Gift cards available through the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce will again have a holiday match through donations by local businesses that will double their value to $50. The chamber will be selling 240 of these $25 gift cards starting Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. at the...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Grant to help Amherst plan change to trash, recycling services

AMHERST — A possible change in how trash, recyclables and compostables are removed from Amherst households, in hopes of reducing the amount of material that ends up in the regional waste stream, is being supported with a technical assistance grant from the state. Amherst officials announced receipt on Nov....
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Property taxes in Amherst to jump an average of $375 next year

AMHERST — Tax bills for an average homeowner in Amherst will be going up by about $375 in the coming year, based on revised information following the Town Council’s recent approval of a single tax rate for fiscal year 2023. Councilors at their Nov. 7 meeting supported a...
AMHERST, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy