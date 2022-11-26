Read full article on original website
Sale closed in East Longmeadow: $470,000 for a four-bedroom home
Blue Ridge Wilder Llc acquired the property at 316 Maple Street, East Longmeadow, from Gina L Oconnor on Nov. 3, 2022. The $470,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $204. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a detached garage and sits on a 32,866-square-foot lot.
Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $560,000
Maria Dipentima acquired the property at 19 Eton Road, Longmeadow, from David T Florian on Nov. 1, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $253. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 10,575-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
Bridge deck repairs in Greenfield on Monday
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be doing bridge deck repairs on Route 2 over Shelburne Road at mile marker 46.8 in Greenfield beginning Monday.
Single-family house in Easthampton sells for $350,000
Gunnar Jonsson bought the property at 49 Clapp Street, Easthampton, from Rt Warnock on Nov. 3, 2022. The $350,000 purchase price works out to $280 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 3.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close by:
Worcester Requests Proposals for Sale, Development of Denholm Building
WORCESTER - The Worcester Redevelopment Authority has officially opened bidding for the sale and development of the former Denholm building at 484-500 Main St. The bid opened on Nov. 23. The minimum bid for the property is $3 million. The WRA is seeking a qualified Buyer/Developer to redevelop the property...
Sale closed in Springfield: $280,000 for a three-bedroom home
Jose Cruz and Luz Feliciano bought the property at 76 Fair Oak Road, Springfield, from Mark P Racine on Nov. 2, 2022, for $280,000 which works out to $186 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. These nearby houses...
Single family residence in Worcester sells for $439,999
Eraldo Bango acquired the property at 53 Moreland Green Drive, Worcester, from Oratokhai Chisenga P Oratokhai and Ofemu Oratokhai on Nov. 1, 2022. The $439,999 purchase price works out to $364 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement sits on a 9,797-square-foot lot. Additional...
Four-bedroom home in Springfield sells for $253,800
Salomi Stewart bought the property at 156 Buckingham Street, Springfield, from Todd W Crosset and Anne E Richmond on Nov. 2, 2022, for $253,800 which works out to $110 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 7,645 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
Condominium in Northampton sells for $100,000
Dac Acquisitions Llc acquired the property at 80 Damon Road, Northampton, from Boylston Street T 370 on Nov. 3, 2022, for $100,000 which works out to $137 per square foot. The property features one bedroom, one bathroom, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently been purchased close by:. An...
Three-bedroom home sells for $217,000 in Ludlow
Revampit Llc bought the property at 38 Stivens Terrace, Ludlow, from David J Ziemian and Susan M Tenerowicz on Nov. 3, 2022, for $217,000 which represents a price per square foot of $140. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
Special historic district proposed along Amherst’s North Pleasant Street
AMHERST — A business-specific Local Historic District that might offer more protections to buildings and properties in a mostly commercial section of downtown Amherst is a concept being presented to the Local Historic District Commission. Steve Bloom of Lincoln Avenue recently gave the commission an overview for expanding an...
Key tax revenue streams on the rise in Hadley
HADLEY — Meals, lodging and cannabis excise taxes are becoming an increasingly important revenue stream for the town’s municipal budget, to the tune of nearly $1.5 million last fiscal year — a figure that is continuing a strong showing through the first quarter of this fiscal year.
Roadwork in Lee, Becket, Blandford, Montgomery, and Russell beginning Monday
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting nighttime bridge and guardrail repairs on 1-90 eastbound and westbound in Lee, Becket, Blandford, Montgomery, and Russell beginning Monday.
City Council to vote on a special permit for a new trampoline park at Springfield Plaza on Monday
SPRINGFIELD — Fall River resident Jun Zhang will go before the City Council on Monday to request a special permit to operate an indoor trampoline park in the Springfield Plaza. Funcity Trampoline Park has locations in Seekonk, New Britain, Connecticut, and Goffstown, New Hampshire. Each site offers trampolines, a...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 27, 2022 edition
Adrienne N. Lachappelle, Adrienne N. Brodowski and Michael W. Lachappelle to Campbell Drive LLC, 24 Campbell Drive, $300,000. Campagnari Construction LLC, receiver, Agawam Town and Catherine Carrier to Campagnari Construction LLC, 20 Ottawa St., $151,000.
New facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The oldest existing ski area in the Berkshires is welcoming people for another season. Kevin McMillan is excited for visitors to enjoy the brand new facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area. What You Need To Know. Bousquet Mountain Ski Area in Pittsfield, MA was establised in 1932.
Single-family home sells in Chicopee for $345,000
Sushilaben Patel bought the property at 50 Edbert Street, Chicopee, from Dorothy Jacques on Nov. 2, 2022. The purchase price was $345,000. The house is situated on a 9,687-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold close by:. On Lauzier Terrace, Chicopee, in September 2022, a 1,491-square-foot home was sold...
Around Amherst: Donations double value of $25 chamber gift cards
AMHERST — Gift cards available through the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce will again have a holiday match through donations by local businesses that will double their value to $50. The chamber will be selling 240 of these $25 gift cards starting Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. at the...
Grant to help Amherst plan change to trash, recycling services
AMHERST — A possible change in how trash, recyclables and compostables are removed from Amherst households, in hopes of reducing the amount of material that ends up in the regional waste stream, is being supported with a technical assistance grant from the state. Amherst officials announced receipt on Nov....
Property taxes in Amherst to jump an average of $375 next year
AMHERST — Tax bills for an average homeowner in Amherst will be going up by about $375 in the coming year, based on revised information following the Town Council’s recent approval of a single tax rate for fiscal year 2023. Councilors at their Nov. 7 meeting supported a...
