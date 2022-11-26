Read full article on original website
Canelo Alvarez threatens Lionel Messi over alleged Mexico insult
Four-weight boxing world champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvaraz has made a bizarre threat to Lionel Messi following Argentina’s World Cup win over Mexico.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez On Crawford-Spence: Terence Is F------ Up His Money Due To His Pride
Teofimo Lopez Jr. enjoyed the first major breakout of his career on Dec. 14, 2019 as the co-feature to a Terence Crawford fight, knocking out Richard Commey to win the 135-pound IBF championship title. The event was broadcast on ESPN immediately following the NCAA Heisman Trophy presentation. Fast forward three...
Boxing Scene
Canelo Alvarez Picks Benavidez To Beat Plant: 'It's Going To Be Competitive'
Canelo Alvarez will be an interested observer once David Benavidez and Caleb Plant clash in 2023. The winner of the bout will become the mandatory challenger for the undisputed super middleweight champion Avlarez’s 168-pound WBC title. The 32-year-old Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) knocked out Plant last year in the...
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
worldboxingnews.net
The untimely death of heavyweight fighting icon Kimbo Slice
World Boxing News reflects on the death of Kimbo Slice six and a half years after the heavyweight fighting icon’s untimely death. His real name being Kevin Ferguson, Slice died at the age of just 42 after embarking on an undefeated boxing career later in his life. Before boxing...
MMA Fighting
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announce pregnancy, Torres puts fighting on hold
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, two perennial UFC contenders, are embarking on a new journey. The fighters announced Thursday on social media that Torres is pregnant with their first child, with an anticipated arrival date in June. MMA Fighting confirmed the news with Torres. See their Instagram announcements here:. “We...
'Nobody ever did this in MMA before': Khabib Nurmagomedov ready to 'take over' as coach
Khabib Nurmagomedov made himself stand out in the cage during a dominant career that saw him go undefeated and claim the UFC lightweight title. Now he’s trying to do unprecedented things as a coach. So far, so good for Nurmagomedov. The UFC Hall of Famer, who retired in October...
Boxing Scene
Whyte on Win Over Franklin: I Would Have To Hang Them Up If I Lost
Dillian Whyte says he would have had no choice but to retire if he was not able to pull out a victory over Jermaine Franklin. Instead, the longtime Jamaican-British heavyweight contender could be headed toward another big fight—and big payday—against Anthony Joshua early next year in what would be a rematch of their 2015 encounter. Joshua, who is coming off two consecutive defeats to unified champion Oleksandr Usyk, won that fight via stoppage.
BoxingNews24.com
David Haye says he would have KO’d Oleksandr Usyk at cruiserweight
By Scott Gilfoid: Former two-division world champion David Haye believes he’d have knocked out Oleksander Usyk in the prime of his career when he was fighting in the cruiserweight division. Haye (28-4, 26 KOs), who was knocked out by an over-the-hill Carl Thompson in the fifth round in the...
Kayla Harrison explains respect behind callouts of Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg: “You’re the best”
PFL women’s lightweight contender Kayla Harrison’s chase for greatness is driving her callouts of other champions. The Judoka is set to headline PFL 10 later tonight on pay-per-view. Standing opposite Harrison will be Larissa Pacheco. The Brazilian is riding a five-fight finishing streak but has already lost twice to the former Olympian by decision.
BoxingNews24.com
David Avanesyan Says He Will Take Terence Crawford’s Belt
By Vince D’Writer: Initially David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) was preparing to defend his European welterweight title against Jon Miguez in November, but things changed after Avanesyan’s team received a pivotal phone call, that made them withdraw from the fight with Miguez, and accept the opportunity to battle an undefeated world champion, who sits at the top of the pound-for-pound list.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermall Charlo: “I want [Dmitry] Bivol next”
By Allan Fox: Jermall Charlo surprisingly called out WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol tonight, saying he wants him next for when he returns to the ring in February. WBC middleweight champion Jermall (32-0, 22 KOs) and Bivol met last Saturday night when the two were in attendance for the Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda fight at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury – Derek Chisora: Full Card Details, How To Watch
FIVE DAYS TO go until it is Tyson Fury time again, when the Gypsy King will rock up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on his old rival Derek Chisora for the WBC world heavyweight championship. There is heavyweight action at the double, because the WBA champion, the hulking...
BoxingNews24.com
Regis Prograis: Jose Zepeda is toughest guy I’ve faced
By Craig Page: Regis Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) came away impressed with the power of his opponent Jose Zepeda (35-3, 27 KOs) after stopping him in the 11th round last Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California. “I really feel he will be a champion, but it...
worldboxingnews.net
World Exclusive: Nedal Hussein talks Manny Pacquiao cheat storm
Former boxing champion Nedal Hussein spoke to World Boxing News this week after a storm erupted over his fight with Manny Pacquiao in 2000. Referee Carlos Padilla Jr. admitted in a WBC interview that he helped Pacquiao cheat twice in their WBC International title fight. The bout at Ynares Sports...
BoxingNews24.com
Bill Haney tells Teofimo Lopez Sr he wants to set up Devin vs. Teo fight
By Dan Ambrose: Devin Haney’s father/trainer, Bill Haney, posted a video clip on social media, leaving a voicemail message to Teofimo Lopez Sr, saying he wants to set up a Devin-Teofimo Jr fight, provided that both fighters win their next matches. Bill said if Teofimo Sr doesn’t contact him...
Boxing Scene
Whyte: McGirt Doesn't Try To Change You, He Tries To Make Your Style Stronger
Dillian Whyte says he doesn’t believe he will be kept waiting for as long as before for a world title fight if he can get back to the top of the ranking again. Whyte makes his return to the ring at Wembley Arena on Saturday night against Jermaine Franklin, his first fight since being stopped by Tyson Fury in a WBC heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium in April.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury On Dillian Whyte-Jermaine Franklin: I Think It’s A Real Pick ‘Em Fight
Tyson Fury will watch with great interest on television Saturday night when Jermaine Franklin fights Dillian Whyte. Fury, who knocked out Whyte in the sixth round of his last fight, sparred with Franklin eight times over the past month in preparation for the WBC champion’s upcoming fight against Dereck Chisora. The undefeated Fury walked away from those sparring sessions certain that the skillful Franklin can legitimately test the 35-year-old Whyte in the hard-hitting contender’s first fight since Fury knocked him out.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing results: John Ryder defeats Zach Parker
By Barry Holbrook: John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) may have punched his ticket for a life-changing fight against Canelo Alvarez next May with his fifth-round injury stoppage win over Zach Parker (22-1, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. The fight was halted after the fourth...
BoxingNews24.com
John Ryder wants Canelo Alvarez next in UK after beating Zach Parker
By Brian Webber: John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) is poised to get a life-changing money fight against Canelo Alvarez next May following his massive fifth-round stoppage victory over the previously unbeaten Zach Parker (22-1, 16 KOs) in their bout for the vacant interim WBO super middleweight title last Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London, England.
