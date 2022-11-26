ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

ClutchPoints

Padres sign former Braves All-Star in surprise move

The San Diego Padres are adding some depth to their starting pitching staff in the form of a former MLB All-Star. Ex-Atlanta Braves SP Julio Teheran is returning to MLB after spending the 2022 campaign playing ball in Mexico. According to Jon Heyman, Teheran is signing a minor-league deal with the Padres which could be worth as much as $6 million if he is added to the MLB roster.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Pirates agree to sign ex-All-Star slugger

Despite back-to-back seasons of 100 losses, things may be looking up ever so slightly for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Friday that the Pirates have agreed to terms with free agent slugger Carlos Santana. The deal is reportedly for one year and $6.7 million. The 36-year-old Santana...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees could target under-the-radar shortstop in free agency

The New York Yankees have been connected to a myriad of different free agents this off-season. Slugger Aaron Judge remains their top priority, but having alternatives on deck is only reasonable given Judge is currently out west meeting with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. General manager Brian...
ATLANTA, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Clevinger makes his free agent decision

Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Report: Rams uncertain if Stafford will return in 2022

The Los Angeles Rams are uncertain quarterback Matthew Stafford will return this season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Stafford, who landed in concussion protocol twice in November, will miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a strained neck. Stafford reentered the protocol after last Sunday's contest, though it was never determined he suffered a second concussion.
theScore

Report: Mavs plan to sign Kemba, waive Campazzo

The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign free-agent guard Kemba Walker, sources told NBA reporter Marc Stein. In a corresponding move, Dallas will waive guard Facundo Campazzo, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. Walker averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists over 37 games last season for the New York Knicks. The Knicks...
DALLAS, TX
theScore

Shake Milton helps short-handed 76ers beat Magic 107-99

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shake Milton had 24 points, a career-high 10 assists and nine rebounds, and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 107-99 on Friday night. Tobias Harris added 23 points for Philadelphia, and reserve Georges Niang made five 3-pointers on his way to 18 points....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

How T.J. and J.J. Watt compare to the NFL's greatest brother duos

It's a shame that T.J. Watt tore his pec in the season opener and was sidelined for a couple of months. When healthy, the sack master has resembled a ballhawk. Joe Burrow knows all about Watt's new forte. Before Watt was injured in Pittsburgh's Week 1 win over the Bengals, he blew up a handoff for a 4-yard loss, then one-upped himself on the next snap, leaping to make this dexterous grab at the line of scrimmage.
PITTSBURGH, PA

