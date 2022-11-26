Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Padres sign former Braves All-Star in surprise move
The San Diego Padres are adding some depth to their starting pitching staff in the form of a former MLB All-Star. Ex-Atlanta Braves SP Julio Teheran is returning to MLB after spending the 2022 campaign playing ball in Mexico. According to Jon Heyman, Teheran is signing a minor-league deal with the Padres which could be worth as much as $6 million if he is added to the MLB roster.
Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly eyeing trade target to replace Trea Turner
As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to lose shortstop Trea Turner to MLB free agency, the perennial World Series contender
Pirates agree to sign ex-All-Star slugger
Despite back-to-back seasons of 100 losses, things may be looking up ever so slightly for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Friday that the Pirates have agreed to terms with free agent slugger Carlos Santana. The deal is reportedly for one year and $6.7 million. The 36-year-old Santana...
Yankees could target under-the-radar shortstop in free agency
The New York Yankees have been connected to a myriad of different free agents this off-season. Slugger Aaron Judge remains their top priority, but having alternatives on deck is only reasonable given Judge is currently out west meeting with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. General manager Brian...
Dodgers: Radio Personality Believes LA Will Not Acquire a Big Name This Off-Season
AM570 hosts doesn’t think the Dodgers should sign a big name
Former Dodgers Favorite Wins NL Comeback Player of the Year Award
The impact Albert Pujols made in his final season will be one to remember
New York Yankees reportedly very high on a specific free-agent pitcher
As the New York Yankees engage in a bidding war with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers for
Mariners looking to poach outfielder from New York after Teoscar Hernandez trade
The Seattle Mariners kicked off the offseason with a huge trade for All-Star Teoscar Hernandez. He will pair nicely with Julio Rodriguez and Jesse Winker but the M’s don’t want to be done adding talent yet. According to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, the Mariners have eyes for another...
Mike Clevinger makes his free agent decision
Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
Angels Roster News: LA Brings Back Catcher on Minor League Deal
He played in 12 games for the Angels lat season, including one big one.
Mets Reportedly Ink Free Agent Deal With Former Red Sox Relief Prospect
The Mets reportedly signed a former Red Sox pitching prospect Wednesday
Dodgers Rumors: Trea Turner Continues to Be Strongly Linked to Phillies
While the Dodgers cleared over $100 million in the books, it doesn’t directly correlate with bringing Trea Turner back to the Dodgers. The Dodgers can still possibly look to add Aaron Judge, but with the departures of Cody Bellinger and Tyler Anderson the team also needs to find replacements in their respective positions which only furthers the notion of Turner leaving.
Angels News: Who Made the Decision to Not Trade Shohei Ohtani this Offseason?
Keeping Shohei Ohtani on the Angels roster helps in more ways than not.
Dodgers: MLB Network Breaks Down What Went Wrong With Cody Bellinger
Cody Bellinger struggled heavily with his swing all season long
New York Giants Waive Two from 53-man Roster
The Giants cleared a couple of roster spots in anticipation of getting some help from the injured list.
Report: Rams uncertain if Stafford will return in 2022
The Los Angeles Rams are uncertain quarterback Matthew Stafford will return this season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Stafford, who landed in concussion protocol twice in November, will miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a strained neck. Stafford reentered the protocol after last Sunday's contest, though it was never determined he suffered a second concussion.
Report: Mavs plan to sign Kemba, waive Campazzo
The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign free-agent guard Kemba Walker, sources told NBA reporter Marc Stein. In a corresponding move, Dallas will waive guard Facundo Campazzo, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. Walker averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists over 37 games last season for the New York Knicks. The Knicks...
Shake Milton helps short-handed 76ers beat Magic 107-99
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shake Milton had 24 points, a career-high 10 assists and nine rebounds, and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 107-99 on Friday night. Tobias Harris added 23 points for Philadelphia, and reserve Georges Niang made five 3-pointers on his way to 18 points....
Mike Sullivan Wants Penguins to Be 'Stingy' Home Team
The Pittsburgh Penguins have started a five game home stand and Mike Sullivan hopes to take advantage of the situation.
How T.J. and J.J. Watt compare to the NFL's greatest brother duos
It's a shame that T.J. Watt tore his pec in the season opener and was sidelined for a couple of months. When healthy, the sack master has resembled a ballhawk. Joe Burrow knows all about Watt's new forte. Before Watt was injured in Pittsburgh's Week 1 win over the Bengals, he blew up a handoff for a 4-yard loss, then one-upped himself on the next snap, leaping to make this dexterous grab at the line of scrimmage.
