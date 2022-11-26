Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Cavaliers, Pistons meet while facing injury woes
The Cleveland Cavaliers' four-game winning streak ended in Milwaukee on Friday at the start of a three-game road trip. They'll try to build a new one when they visit the banged-up Pistons in Detroit on Sunday. Cleveland led the Bucks by 11 points at halftime but fell apart in the...
Yardbarker
East Rumors: Pistons, Saddiq Bey, Cavs, Cedi Osman, Heat
The Pistons have taken calls on forward Saddiq Bey and are open to trading him for the right price, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. “The Villanova product was recently demoted from the starting lineup before bouncing right back into Dwane Casey’s opening unit,” Fischer wrote. “Bey will become extension-eligible this summer and has had a noticeable drop in production. Detroit has taken early calls on Bey from inquiring teams, sources said, a change in behavior from recent trade windows. But it seems the Pistons are intent on further evaluating Bey before truly entertaining his trade market.”
numberfire.com
Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable for Pistons Sunday evening
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ivey missed Friday's game due to right knee soreness. Now, the team has listed him questionable again for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey plays, Rodney McGruder would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Seth Curry available Monday for Nets' second leg
Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry is not on the injury report for Monday versus the Orlando Magic. Curry is set to play in the second leg of a back-to-back for the first time this season. He made 11-of-15 field goals, including 7-of-10 3-pointers, on Sunday and scored a season-best 29 points.
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) out for Chargers' Week 12 matchup
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will not play in Week 12's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Williams will sit out after he was unable to practice with his ankle injury. Expect Josh Palmer to see more volume versus a Cardinals' unit ranked 13th in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers.
FOX Sports
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland,...
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (foot) questionable Monday for 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable to play Monday versus the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid was absent the past four games. If he remains out Monday, there will continue to be more opportunities on offense for Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton, and Shake Milton. There will also be extra playing time for Montrezl Harrell, Paul Reed, and Georges Niang if Embiid picks up another absence.
numberfire.com
Rui Hachimura (ankle) out again Sunday evening for Washington
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. This will now make it a full week sidelined for Hachimura as he deasl with right ankle soreness. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to return to the court. In 16 games this...
numberfire.com
Maxi Kleber (back) available for Mavericks Saturday night
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber will play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Kleber was originally listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He's making his return to the court Saturday after missing four straight due to a low back strain. Our models project Kleber for...
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out for Hornets on Friday, Jalen McDaniels to start
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) will not play in Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hayward will sit out on Friday after he re-aggravated his shoulder injury. Expect Jalen McDaniels to see more minutes versus a Minnesota team ranked tenth in defensive rating. McDaniels' Friday projection includes 10.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (calf) questionable Saturday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis is dealing with a left calf contusion. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday night's second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep an eye on his status over the next few hours.
numberfire.com
CJ McCollum (health protocols) out again Monday for New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum will not play Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. McCollum will remain in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and it's unclear when he'll be permitted to return to the court. Expect another start at point guard for Jose Alvarado.
numberfire.com
Jamal Cain (illness) available for Heat Sunday
The Miami Heat listed Jamal Cain (illness) as available for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Cain will be available for Sunday's game despite dealing with a non-COVID illness. Cain has a $3,500 salary on FanDuel and is averaging 12.1 fantasy points per game.
numberfire.com
Drew Eubanks (back) available for Portland on Sunday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Eubanks has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Nets on Sunday. Our models expect Eubanks to play 19.1 minutes against Brooklyn. Eubanks' Sunday projection includes 7.0 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Mo Bamba (back) will not return for Magic on Sunday
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba will not return Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bamba is dealing with back spasms, and as a result, the team has ruled him out for the rest of the second half. Expect more minutes for Moe Wagner. Before exiting, Bamba had...
numberfire.com
Demarcus Robinson (hip) questionable for Ravens' Week 12 matchup versus Jaguars
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (hip) is questionable to play in Week 12's contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a missed practice on Thursday, Robinson was able to log a full session on Friday. In a matchup versus a Jaguars' defense giving up 29.4 FanDuel points per game to wide receivers, our models project Robinson to score 5.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Toronto's Fred VanVleet (illness) available on Saturday
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (illness) will play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. VanVleet will make his return to the court after sitting out on game with an illness. In 36.3 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project VanVleet to score 37.8 FanDuel points. VanVleet's projection includes 18.8 points, 4.3...
numberfire.com
Bruno Fernando (knee) starting in Houston's Friday lineup for inactive Alperen Sengun (groin)
Houston Rockets forward Bruno Fernando (knee) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. Fernando will make his third start this season after an extended absence with left knee soreness. In 20.2 expected minutes, our models project Fernando to score 22.7 FanDuel points. Fernando's projection includes 9.4 points, 6.3...
Suns And Pistons Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Serge Ibaka (illness) remains out on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks forward / center Serge Ibaka (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Ibaka will miss his third straight game with an illness. Expect Bobby Portis to play an increased role off the bench versus a Dallas unit ranked ninth in defensive rating. Portis' current...
