The Pistons have taken calls on forward Saddiq Bey and are open to trading him for the right price, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. “The Villanova product was recently demoted from the starting lineup before bouncing right back into Dwane Casey’s opening unit,” Fischer wrote. “Bey will become extension-eligible this summer and has had a noticeable drop in production. Detroit has taken early calls on Bey from inquiring teams, sources said, a change in behavior from recent trade windows. But it seems the Pistons are intent on further evaluating Bey before truly entertaining his trade market.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO