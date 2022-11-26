Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable for Pistons Sunday evening
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ivey missed Friday's game due to right knee soreness. Now, the team has listed him questionable again for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey plays, Rodney McGruder would likely revert to the bench.
Yardbarker
East Rumors: Pistons, Saddiq Bey, Cavs, Cedi Osman, Heat
The Pistons have taken calls on forward Saddiq Bey and are open to trading him for the right price, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. “The Villanova product was recently demoted from the starting lineup before bouncing right back into Dwane Casey’s opening unit,” Fischer wrote. “Bey will become extension-eligible this summer and has had a noticeable drop in production. Detroit has taken early calls on Bey from inquiring teams, sources said, a change in behavior from recent trade windows. But it seems the Pistons are intent on further evaluating Bey before truly entertaining his trade market.”
numberfire.com
Seth Curry available Monday for Nets' second leg
Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry is not on the injury report for Monday versus the Orlando Magic. Curry is set to play in the second leg of a back-to-back for the first time this season. He made 11-of-15 field goals, including 7-of-10 3-pointers, on Sunday and scored a season-best 29 points.
numberfire.com
Bojan Bogdanovic (knee, ankle) questionable Sunday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bogdanovic is dealing with soreness in both hsi right knee and his right ankle. As a result, the team has listed the veteran questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (foot) questionable Monday for 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable to play Monday versus the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid was absent the past four games. If he remains out Monday, there will continue to be more opportunities on offense for Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton, and Shake Milton. There will also be extra playing time for Montrezl Harrell, Paul Reed, and Georges Niang if Embiid picks up another absence.
Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
numberfire.com
Jaden McDaniels (illness) out Monday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Jaden McDaniels (illness) is out Monday against the Washington Wizards. McDaniels also missed Sunday's game and Austin Rivers replaced him in the starting lineup. Rivers figures to start again in the second leg of the back-to-back and Kyle Anderson could be more involved off the bench.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (conditioning) starting Friday for Denver; Davon Reed back to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will start Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray had been in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Now out, the team has decided his conditioning level is good enough to start to kick off the weekend. His return to the court will send Davon Reed back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (calf) ruled out for Lakers Saturday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will not play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis was kicked in the calf Friday night, and on the second leg of the back-to-back set, the team has decided not to take any risks. He'll sit out versus Jakob Poeltl and Co., expect Damian Jones to now start at center.
numberfire.com
Orlando's Terrence Ross (illness) out on Friday
Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (illness) will not play in Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ross will sit out on Friday night after Orlando's guard came down with an illness. Expect Gary Harris to log more minutes off the bench. Harris' Friday projection includes 9.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (illness) questionable for Heat on Sunday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin is still dealing with the non-COVID illness that he played through Friday night. Now, he is again listed questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Washington's Bradley Beal (thigh) starting on Friday, Jordan Goodwin to bench
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (thigh) is starting in Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Beal will make his return after sitting out one game with a thigh injury. In 36.7 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Beal to score 37.6 FanDuel points. Beal's projection includes 20.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Lamar Stevens (illness) inactive Monday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Lamar Stevens (illness) is out Monday versus the Toronto Raptors. Stevens will miss a third straight game and the Cavaliers will also be without Kevin Love (thumb) and Jarrett Allen (hip). Dean Wade and Cedi Osman should continue to see increased minutes while Cleveland is banged up in the frontcourt.
numberfire.com
Matisse Thybulle (ankle) questionable for 76ers on Monday
Philadelphia 76ers small forward Matisse Thybulle (ankle) is questionable to play Monday against the Atlanta Hawks. Thybulle missed the past three games. James Harden (foot) and Tyrese Maxey (foot) both remain out, but Thybulle still isn't expected to see much playing time if he's active. Furkan Korkmaz is a potential beneficiary when Thybulle is inactive.
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (knee) available for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is active for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Vincent will be available off the bench despite his recent knee ailment. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to record 11.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Nets' Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) remaining out Monday
Brooklyn Nets power forward Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) is out Monday against the Orlando Magic. Watanabe will remain out for a fifth straight game, but Seth Curry is set to play in the second leg of a back-to-back for the first time this season. David Duke Jr. (non-COVID illness) will also remain sidelined Monday.
numberfire.com
Jarrett Allen (back) out Monday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (back) is out Monday versus the Toronto Raptors. Allen injured his back during Friday's game and the issue will keep him out for the second leg of the Cavaliers' back-to-back. Robin Lopez replaced Allen in the starting lineup on Sunday, but he only played four minutes. With Kevin Love (thumb) also out Monday, Dean Wade could see more work down low. Wade played 35 minutes in the first leg and had one 3-pointer with seven rebounds.
numberfire.com
Landry Shamet (concussion) probable for Suns Saturday night
Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. After missing the last handful of games due to the NBA's concussion protocol. However, the team has listed him probable Saturday. Keep a loose eye on his status ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tipoff, but it's safe to assume he'll play.
FOX Sports
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland,...
numberfire.com
Memphis' Xavier Tillman (illness) out on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman (illness) will not play in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tillman is not available after the Grizzlies' big man came down with an illness. Expect Brandon Clarke to log more minutes off the bench. Clarke's projection includes 9.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.3...
