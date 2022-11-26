Winston-Salem man shot in finger on Hemlock Drive, taken to hospital, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was shot in the finger and taken to the hospital on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 7:02 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on Hemlock Drive.

While they were on the way to Hemlock Drive, officers were told that the victim, a 20-year-old Winston-Salem man, had been taken in a personal vehicle to a hospital.

The victim was found at a hospital suffering from a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his finger.

Police say the victim was standing inside a home on Hemlock Drive when an unknown vehicle drove past and shot into the home.

One of the rounds hit the man in the finger.

Officers were able to determine that this appears to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

