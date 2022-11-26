Read full article on original website
Winter Is Coming: 5 Black Friday Deals To Prep Your Home for the Holiday Season
The holiday season is upon us, which means turkeys and Christmas trees are in our near future. Of course, many folks will be filling their homes with loved ones to share in the festivities. While this is a fun time, it can also be a bit stressful getting your home up to snuff. Luckily, there are plenty of helpful products out there to keep your home feeling and looking its best for your upcoming guests.
Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season
Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
tripsavvy.com
The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US
The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
6 Tricks To Host Holiday Guests on a Budget
Every aspect of the holiday season is being hit by inflation, especially holiday parties. In a GOBankingRates survey of 1,025 Americans, 78% of respondents said they noticed rising prices on food for...
macaronikid.com
Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!
Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
Santa’s back in town with inflation, inclusion on his mind
NEW YORK (AP) — Don’t look for plastic partitions or faraway benches when visiting Santa Claus this year. The jolly old elf is back, pre-pandemic style, and he’s got some pressing issues on his mind. Santa booker HireSanta.com has logged a 30% increase in demand this Christmas...
momcollective.com
Holiday and Winter Books for Kids
With the temperatures dropping and the winter season well on its way, you may be looking for new things to do with your kiddos. Besides watching fun holiday movies, there’s a ton of amazing holiday and winter-inspired books out there! Have everyone get their fuzzy socks on, a warm cup of cocoa, get cozy under a blanket, and dig into your favorite winter books.
CBS News
Holiday shopping hits fever pitch across the country
The holiday shopping weekend is still going strong both in stores and online. CBS2's Bradley Blackburn has the wrap up on all those gift purchases.
foodgressing.com
Northern Lights Toronto: Immersive Outdoor Holiday Experience
This winter, experience the new and unforgettable adventure Northern Lights, taking over the Grand Bizarre at Exhibition Place from December 1 to January 8. With over 80,000 square feet of breathtaking installations and uniquely immersive experiences, Northern Lights welcomes guests of all ages to step away from the city and into an unparalleled winter wonderland filled with the cheerful lights, sights, sounds, and feelings of the holidays.
TODAY.com
Millions begin holiday journey back home after Thanksgiving
The Sunday after Thanksgiving could be the busiest travel day of the entire holiday season after some 55 million Americans head back home from holiday gatherings. Forecasted storms could throw travelers and their plans for a loop. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for Sunday TODAY.Nov. 27, 2022.
Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating Rink
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Ohio offers one of the best and biggest ice skating rinks in the country located right in Akron. Keep reading to learn more.
