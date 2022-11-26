Read full article on original website
Related
nickalive.net
Avatar Studios Releases Stunning New Last Airbender Artwork
Avatar Studios drops gorgeous new artwork featuring some of Avatar: The Last Airbender's most beloved characters, including Aang, Iroh and Zuko. Avatar Studios is busy working on a number of new projects set in the Four Nations. But while the releases of those projects are some years away, the Nickelodeon subsidiary still knows how to keep fans excited for the return of their favorite characters.
nickalive.net
EVERY Character from ATLA Ever! ⬇️ | Avatar: The Last Airbender
EVERY Character from ATLA Ever! ⬇️ | Avatar: The Last Airbender. Everyone knows the classic Avatar: The Last Airbender characters like Avatar Aang, Katara, and Toph... but are there some you've forgotten about? What about Avatar Szeto? Aunt Wu? Guru Pathik? We could go on and on, so enjoy this compilation of every ATLA character in Avatar: The Last Airbender history!
ComicBook
Minecraft Is Getting Avatar DLC
Minecraft is getting another collaboration DLC soon with Mojang and Microsoft announcing this week some Avatar: The Last Airbender DLC coming to the game in just a couple of days. A preview of it was shared alongside the announcement to show what some of the characters would look like once they're transferred from the world of Avatar to Minecraft. Full details haven't yet been revealed, however, so we don't yet know what all is included in this DLC.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher’ fans get their first glimpse of upcoming ‘Wild Hunt’ Netflix DLC
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting a free update for next-generation gaming consoles on December 14 with some familiar goodies. Per Nintendo Life, the upgrade by Award-winning game developers CD Projekt Red features special Nilfgaardian-themed armor made available to players who complete a new downloadable content quest. Players can collect costumes and protective gear, including some of Geralt’s swords and armor seen in the first two seasons of the Netflix series. In addition to this, another skin is available for Dandelion.
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Unveils Cast
With two main series episodes remaining, AMC is looking ahead to the broader Walking Dead universe. Deadline reports that Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) spinoff has cast Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis. Poésy will star as Isabelle, described as “a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces...
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead and Supernatural star lands next lead movie role
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has landed his next lead movie role as part of a new crime thriller. The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor is set to star in Neponset Circle, a true crime thriller based on real events. The film will follow the events surrounding a real-life shocking murder that...
Valheim Mistlands DLC Release Date
Valheim's Mistlands expansion update is on the way, but when does it release?
9-1-1 Fall Finale Delivers Devastating Surprise for Bobby — Watch Sneak Peek
Monday’s fall finale of 9-1-1 (Fox, 8/7c) introduces a dark mystery for Bobby to solve, and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of his unsettling first clue. It comes in the form of a disturbing voicemail from his sponsor Wendell: “I think I screwed up. I didn’t know what else to do. I thought I could handle it, but I can’t. I can’t do it. You ever do something and it doesn’t go like you planned? I tried. I really tried to be a good man. But I’m tired now. So tired.” Bobby frantically tries calling Wendell back, only to be met...
tryhardguides.com
PlayStation reveals End of Year deals for 2022
PlayStation has finally announced their End of Year deals, releasing a massive list of bundles, games and add-ons ranging from indie gems to the latest AAA titles. The End of Year deals will be available on the PlayStation Store beginning today and running through December 21st, 2022. No, God of...
nickalive.net
No Gravity! | Star Trek: Prodigy | Nickelodeon UK
Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. The SpongeBob Musical To Tour The UK & Ireland During Spring/Summer 2023!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, Facebook, Google News, Tumblr, via RSS and more for the latest Nickelodeon...
nickalive.net
How to Stream 'Fantasy Football' For FREE on Paramount+
Score with the whole family and stream Nickelodeon's Fantasy Football now exclusively on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. This isn't your typical football family. Marsai Martin, Omari Hardwick and Kelly Rowland star in the new family comedy Fantasy Football, now streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Callie Coleman's dad is a...
nickalive.net
Every Christmas Song from Big Time Rush! 🎄 (ft. Miranda Cosgrove, Snoop Dogg) | NickRewind
Every Christmas Song from Big Time Rush! 🎄 (ft. Miranda Cosgrove, Snoop Dogg) | NickRewind. Tis the season for some of your favorite holiday songs from Big Time Rush! Let Kendall, James, Logan, and Carlos be your carolers this year ❄️. 0:00 Beautiful Christmas. 1:58 Let’s Stay In...
nickalive.net
PAW Patrol "Winter Warmers" Beauty Advent Calendar Releases In Germany
A brand new unique PAW Patrol advent calendar has been released for fans of Nickelodeon's beloved CG-animated preschool series in Germany! Like most advent calendars, the PAW Patrol "Winter Warmers" Advent Calendar features 24 doors, each hiding a special treat to countdown to Christmas, however, what makes this PAW Patrol advent calendar different to most others is that behind its doors are "24 small beauty surprises" and accessories designed for kids.
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon Wishes You A 'Merry Nickmas' In New Music Video
IT'S NICKMAS! Check out Nickelodeon's "Merry Nickmas" music video below and click HERE to check out all the holiday highlights Nick has in store for you! Plus stream even more Nickelodeon holiday classics on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on...
Everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix in December
Plenty of new titles will be added to the streamer next month, including season four of "Emily in Paris" and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."
dexerto.com
The Witcher Season 3: Release date window, cast, plot, more
Here’s everything we know about The Witcher Season 3, the show’s final season with Henry Cavill, from release date and trailer details to cast, plot, and more. Season 2 of The Witcher ended with the shocking revelation that the general White Flame is actually Duny, Ciri’s father.
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon To Premiere New 'Face’s SuperSnowtacular Holiday Special' on December 1
Nickelodeon will premiere the brand new Face's Music Party holiday special "Face’s SuperSnowtacular Holiday Special" on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (ET/PT)!. In "Face’s SuperSnowtacular Holiday Special," Face is hosting their biggest party yet, and this one is a celebration of all their friends at Nick Jr.! Get ready to party with characters from lots of Nick Jr. hits while singing songs kids already know and love.
nickalive.net
Cirque du Soleil Ent. Offering Discounted 'PAW Patrol Live!' Tickets For CYBARK WEEK
Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has announced that they are offering 25% off the price of tickets for select PAW Patrol Live! productions during "CYBARK WEEK"!. See your favorite pups from Nickelodeon's top-rated animated pre-school series live on stage!. To redeem the offer, simply visit www.pawpatrollive.com to find a city...
nickalive.net
Frankie Zaps Cleo Into A Camera Monster! | New Monster High Animated Series | Monster High
Frankie Zaps Cleo Into A Camera Monster! | New Monster High Animated Series | Monster High. It's time to take Fearbook pics and Frankie struggles to figure out their pose since there are a lot of parts that make up who they are! Frankie gets help from Draculaura, Clawdeen, Cleo, Deuce and more but accidentally ends up zapping everything by accident. Things go south when Frankie's bolts strike the school camera.
Comments / 0