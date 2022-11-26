ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Scarlet Nation

Myles Slusher will enter transfer portal

A week after leaving the team, Arkansas starting defensive back Myles Slusher officially announced Sunday that he will enter the transfer portal. "First, I Would Like To Thank The University Of Arkansas For Everything," Slusher said in a tweet. "Helped Me Learn Myself More Than Anything, Especially Overcoming Adversity. I Want To Thank Coach Odom For Believing In Me. With That Being Said, I Will Be Entering The Transfer Portal To Find A New Home."
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

Arkansas fires strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker

The Arkansas Razorbacks have parted ways with strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker, per multiple reports Saturday morning. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first reported the news. Walker came to Arkansas from Georgia in 2019 along with head coach Sam Pittman. He received a pay raise increasing his salary to $425,000 annually...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

Brady Cook leads Mizzou to 29-27 win over Arkansas and bowl eligibility

For much of this season, Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook was the subject of ridicule as to whether he could deliver the goods and at least make sure Missouri became a respectable offense this season sans Connor Bazelak and Tyler Badie. After a 2-4 start, which included three one-possession losses to...
COLUMBIA, MO

