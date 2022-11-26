ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

fightinghawks.com

NOTES: UND returns home for series finale vs. Bemidji State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Following a 3-3 tie on the road, North Dakota returns home to close out the home-and-home series with Bemidji State on Saturday night at 6:07 p.m. from Ralph Engelstad Arena. All UND men's hockey games, home and away, can be heard on stations across the Home...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marshall McHargue went into a Grand Forks bar earlier this week and when he returned to his car he found his car smashed up. The windshield was bashed in and a propane tank was left next to his car. According to McHargue, he was...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Family catches attempted car break-in on security system

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in Grand Forks, ND, said they are concerned after catching a man trying to break into their car the night before Thanksgiving. The incident was caught on their doorbell camera. ”It definitely was concerning, especially as a parents of a younger child,...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT – November 25, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the arrest of the following – Brett Lee Anderson, 42 of Crookston, for Traffic – DUI – Operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. Julian Richard Fox, 33 of Naytahwash, for Domestic Assault – misdemeanor...
CROOKSTON, MN
froggyweb.com

Park Rapids woman suffers life-threatening head injury after apparent hit and run

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (KFGO) – A 41-year-old Park Rapids woman suffered a life-threatening head injury after an apparent hit and run as she was walking Friday night. According to the State Patrol, Alice Blue Thunder was walking on Highway 34 about three miles east of town when she was hit. She was found around 9:45 p.m. laying half in the traffic lane on the north side of the highway.
PARK RAPIDS, MN

