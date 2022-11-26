PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (KFGO) – A 41-year-old Park Rapids woman suffered a life-threatening head injury after an apparent hit and run as she was walking Friday night. According to the State Patrol, Alice Blue Thunder was walking on Highway 34 about three miles east of town when she was hit. She was found around 9:45 p.m. laying half in the traffic lane on the north side of the highway.

PARK RAPIDS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO