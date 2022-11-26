Temple true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner had a record-setting day on Saturday. Warner set Owl single-game records for yards and completions in a 49-46 loss to East Carolina. He finished the day 45-for-63 with 527 yards and 5 touchdowns, capping off a year that saw him set Temple’s single-season completion record. Warner is only the 39th FBS player since 2000 to finish a game with 500 passing yards, 5 touchdowns and a completion percentage better than 70%, according to Sports Reference data. He joins Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud as the only other quarterbacks to do so the last two seasons.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO