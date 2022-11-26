ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ending regular season ranked in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll a recent rare achievement for Texas

A 38-27 win over Baylor in the regular-season finale on Friday not only allowed Texas to finish the 12-game schedule with eight victories and sole possession of third place in the Big 12 standings but also elevated head coach Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns in the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Texas (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) moved up three spots in both polls, checking in at No. 21 as the Longhorns’ focus shifts to closing out Sarkisian’s second season with a to-be-determined bowl game.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Temple QB E.J. Warner is the 247Sports True Freshman of the Week

Temple true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner had a record-setting day on Saturday. Warner set Owl single-game records for yards and completions in a 49-46 loss to East Carolina. He finished the day 45-for-63 with 527 yards and 5 touchdowns, capping off a year that saw him set Temple’s single-season completion record. Warner is only the 39th FBS player since 2000 to finish a game with 500 passing yards, 5 touchdowns and a completion percentage better than 70%, according to Sports Reference data. He joins Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud as the only other quarterbacks to do so the last two seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

247Sports

61K+
Followers
400K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy