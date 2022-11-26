Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marshall McHargue went into a Grand Forks bar earlier this week and when he returned to his car he found his car smashed up. The windshield was bashed in and a propane tank was left next to his car. According to McHargue, he was...
fightinghawks.com
NOTES: UND returns home for series finale vs. Bemidji State
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Following a 3-3 tie on the road, North Dakota returns home to close out the home-and-home series with Bemidji State on Saturday night at 6:07 p.m. from Ralph Engelstad Arena. All UND men's hockey games, home and away, can be heard on stations across the Home...
valleynewslive.com
‘Thank God everyone is alive’: Fertile, MN, family loses home in fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family is devastated after their home in Fertile, MN, of nearly two decades was burned to the ground on Saturday. The Jagols believe the fire started in the garage. “The whole corner of the house over here was just, it was big flames,”...
valleynewslive.com
Family catches attempted car break-in on security system
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in Grand Forks, ND, said they are concerned after catching a man trying to break into their car the night before Thanksgiving. The incident was caught on their doorbell camera. ”It definitely was concerning, especially as a parents of a younger child,...
Weber State holds on to beat North Dakota in FCS playoffs
The Weber State Wildcats beat the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in the first round of the FCS playoffs at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah.
kvrr.com
Three Vote Difference Leads to Recount in N.D. District 43 House Race
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — North Dakota’s vote canvassing board has met to certify the results of the November 8 election, including a legislative contest that was close enough to force an automatic recount. In unofficial returns, incumbent Democrat Rep. Zachary Ista defeated fellow Democrat incumbent Mary Adams by...
