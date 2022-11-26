ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

valleynewslive.com

Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marshall McHargue went into a Grand Forks bar earlier this week and when he returned to his car he found his car smashed up. The windshield was bashed in and a propane tank was left next to his car. According to McHargue, he was...
fightinghawks.com

NOTES: UND returns home for series finale vs. Bemidji State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Following a 3-3 tie on the road, North Dakota returns home to close out the home-and-home series with Bemidji State on Saturday night at 6:07 p.m. from Ralph Engelstad Arena. All UND men's hockey games, home and away, can be heard on stations across the Home...
valleynewslive.com

Family catches attempted car break-in on security system

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in Grand Forks, ND, said they are concerned after catching a man trying to break into their car the night before Thanksgiving. The incident was caught on their doorbell camera. ”It definitely was concerning, especially as a parents of a younger child,...
