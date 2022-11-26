ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlet Nation

Three Stars of the Game: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Not too many people saw it coming out of the program itself but Michigan essentially destroyed Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in a 45-23 rout of the Buckeyes. The Wolverines complete the perfect regular season and will participate in the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday. Below are M&BR's three...
Scarlet Nation

2024 four-star OL Luke Hamilton commits to Michigan

Class of 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton (Avon, Ohio) announced his commitment to Michigan on Sunday afternoon via his Twitter account. Hamilton is the third prospect to verbally commit to Michigan's 2024 class, joining linebacker Mason Curtis and defensive lineman Manuel Beigel. Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more...
Scarlet Nation

2023 four-star DB Cameron Calhoun commits to Michigan

It didn't take long for Michigan to strike on the recruiting trail after the big win over Ohio State on Saturday. Hours after the game, 2023 four-star defensive back Cameron Calhoun announced that he had committed to the Wolverines. The decision comes one week after taking a trip to campus.
