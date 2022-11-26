ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill Haven, PA

WBRE

Model trains chug with Hudson Model Railroad Club

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Holiday season train display remains on track in Luzerne County. The Hudson Model Railroad Club does an Annual Open House, showcasing their detailed model trains and railroads. Each year, club members try to make it a bit more special for all old and new faces that swing by. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Kunkletown, PA

The village of Kunkletown is in Eldred Township in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. Named after businessman and lodge proprietor Joseph Kunkle, Kunkletown is the biggest village within the township. The village started with easy institutions and infrastructures like dwellings, a tavern, and a schoolhouse. After a number of years, the village...
KUNKLETOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Brewing company helps business after fire

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A community in Union County is rallying behind a business devasted by a fire earlier this month. Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg hosted 'The Gilson Rally' Sunday afternoon to help the Gilson Snow Company near New Berlin recover after a fire. A portion of...
UNION COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton's Santa on the Trolley season begins

SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa is trading in his sleigh for a trolley car, demonstrating how people used to go out for a shopping trip in Scranton. Santa on the Trolley is a Christmas tradition for the Electric City Trolley Station and Museum that's been around for decades. “This was...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Christmas tea and tour in Luzerne County

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — The Lands at Hillside Farms in Luzerne County held a special event Sunday. Those who came to Shavertown had the chance to learn about some history too. For just one weekend a year, the Lands at Hillside Farms open its 19th-century cottage to the public. Visitors...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Christkindl Market in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa had another stop in Scranton Sunday. The big man in red was there to greet children at the 3rd annual Christkindl Market on Waldorf Lane in the city. The Waldorf Park German American Federation hosted the event. More than 700 people visited the tiki bar...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Holiday festivities are in full swing in our area. Dozens of families flocked to the return of a popular Christmas lights display in Northumberland county. Knoebels Amusement Resort transformed into a scene straight out of a Hallmark movie Friday night. It’s the return of the Christmas lights display called “Joy […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Chip eating contest held at Sabatini's

EXETER, Pa. — Middleswarth chips are a staple in our area, and on Saturday, a contest was held in Luzerne County to see who could eat the most. It was the 7th annual Northeast Snacks Middleswarth Potato Chip Eating Contest. 25 potato chip enthusiasts came to Sabatini's on Wyoming...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Shopping small for the holidays in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — 'Shop small' is the message for folks driving through downtown Pittston, especially on the nationally recognized Small Business Saturday. "It's definitely important to support your small businesses; we're helping the economy; we're creating jobs in the area. It's just a great thing for the community to come together and be able to do a big event like small business Saturday," said Brittney Eramo, Grace & Park.
PITTSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames tear through rowhomes in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Flames tore through rowhomes early Monday morning in Schuylkill County. Crews were called to East Coal Street in Shenandoah around midnight. "When we arrived, we were faced with heavy fire coming out of the second floor. Crews went to work right away. We requested a second alarm for additional manpower. And being that it's a rowhome, we wanted to get additional help so we don't lose a lot," said Shenandoah Fire Chief Rick Examitas.
SHENANDOAH, PA
abc27.com

Ice-skating rink coming to Lancaster mall this week

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a pop-up outdoor ice-skating rink coming to the Park City Center in Lancaster this holiday season. According to a press release from Flight On Ice Entertainment, the “real” ice-skating rink will be opening on Friday, Dec. 2, and running through Feb. 26, 2023. The rink was originally scheduled to open on Nov. 18, but due to inclement weather during the ice-making process, the opening date was rescheduled.
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Premier Granite in Pen Argyl, Barking Lot property in Sciota have new owners

PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Premier Granite and Marble of Pen Argyl and the property that houses the Barking Lot in Sciota, Monroe County, have new owners. Mike and Stephanie Bartleson of Williams Township acquired Premier Granite and Marble from John Hunt, according to a statement by Lehigh Financial Group. Hunt founded the 735 W. Pennsylvania Ave. business in 2002. He is moving to Utah.
PEN ARGYL, PA
Newswatch 16

See 'The Nutcracker' for free in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Christmas came a little early for those who love theatre. All performances of 'The Nutcracker' at the Ballet Theatre of Scranton are free!. The dance company says it is a gift to the community. Theatre at North held the first two performances Friday. If you didn't...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

