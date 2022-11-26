ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KENS 5

Lakers 105, Spurs 94: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another loss on the season after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers, 105-94, at home. Tre Jones had 19 points and two rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 19 points. Keldon Johnson finished with 15 points and nine rebounds while Jeremy Sochan recorded 13 points.
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant 'not worried' about exchange with Pelicans forward Naji Marshall

Ja Morant and Naji Marshall both received technical fouls during the Memphis Grizzlies win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, but the exchange of words started long before the whistles. After the game, Morant said Marshall was having words with "his people" sitting courtside during the Grizzlies' 132-111 victory. Marshall pointed to fans sitting courtside with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter after a made 3-pointer, and he had words with the courtside group each...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

PJ Tucker Avoids 76ers’ Injury Report vs. Magic

Injuries have affected the Philadelphia 76ers a ton as of late. Going into Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic, the Sixers missed three players from their original starting five, in Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, and Joel Embiid. While Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker were available to compete, the two...
Yardbarker

Clippers center Ivica Zubac's monster game puts him in elite company

Dwight Howard. Moses Malone. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. And now, Ivica Zubac. The Clippers' center had a huge game in the Clippers win over the Pacers Sunday, scoring 31 points and grabbing 29 rebounds. Zubac shot 14-of-17 and pulled down 12 offensive rebounds, the most in the NBA since Kevon Looney last...
The Commercial Appeal

Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
