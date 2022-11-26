Read full article on original website
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Wishes He Got A Video Tribute From Pelicans Like Lonnie Walker IV Did From Spurs
In the absence of LeBron James, it was Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV who really stepped up to bear the offensive load for the Los Angeles Lakers. And with LeBron James returning to the court in the Lakers’ recent win against the San Antonio Spurs, that remained the same.
LeBron James ‘Wanted To Do Something’ To Zach Collins After Russell Westbrook Drama
Collins was ejected following his move of elbowing Westbrook on the head.
KENS 5
Lakers 105, Spurs 94: What they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another loss on the season after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers, 105-94, at home. Tre Jones had 19 points and two rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 19 points. Keldon Johnson finished with 15 points and nine rebounds while Jeremy Sochan recorded 13 points.
Ja Morant 'not worried' about exchange with Pelicans forward Naji Marshall
Ja Morant and Naji Marshall both received technical fouls during the Memphis Grizzlies win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, but the exchange of words started long before the whistles. After the game, Morant said Marshall was having words with "his people" sitting courtside during the Grizzlies' 132-111 victory. Marshall pointed to fans sitting courtside with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter after a made 3-pointer, and he had words with the courtside group each...
Doc Rivers Reveals Latest on James Harden, Joel Embiid
Sixers head coach Doc Rivers offered an update on James Harden and Joel Embiid ahead of Friday's matchup in Orlando.
Trail Blazers Rumors: Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant, Chauncey Billups, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by The Oregonian/OregonLive.com’s Aaron Fentress to discuss the Blazers’ fast start this season, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant, Chauncey Billups and more.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
PJ Tucker Avoids 76ers’ Injury Report vs. Magic
Injuries have affected the Philadelphia 76ers a ton as of late. Going into Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic, the Sixers missed three players from their original starting five, in Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, and Joel Embiid. While Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker were available to compete, the two...
Yardbarker
Clippers center Ivica Zubac's monster game puts him in elite company
Dwight Howard. Moses Malone. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. And now, Ivica Zubac. The Clippers' center had a huge game in the Clippers win over the Pacers Sunday, scoring 31 points and grabbing 29 rebounds. Zubac shot 14-of-17 and pulled down 12 offensive rebounds, the most in the NBA since Kevon Looney last...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Learning To Impact Games In More Ways Than Scoring
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro entered the NBA with a reputation of being a scorer, particularly a shooter. It is a label he has tried to shed during his career and he's recently shown an effort has been made. While struggling from the field, Herro averaged 10 assists the last two games.
Clippers' Ivica Zubac Makes History On Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac made history on Sunday when he recorded 31 points and 29 rebounds against the Indiana Pacers.
Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
Patrick Beverley Reveals Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Reaction to Being Traded For Paul George
As a rookie with the LA Clippers, it was clear that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was going to be special. While Doc Rivers took a while to finally start him, holding back some of the early potential, the blueprint for a future star was always there. This is something Patrick Beverley saw very early, and helped develop during that special 2018-19 season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Outstanding’ Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Has Career-Best Game vs. Falcons
The Washington Commanders' 19-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons was sealed by a goal-line stand featuring an interception from Kendall Fuller, but lost in the mix is the career day by rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. A third-round pick out of Alabama, Robinson Jr.'s story is well-known - after...
