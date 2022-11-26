ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

KSLTV

Utah businesses see support during Small Business Saturday

OGDEN, UTAH — From Thanksgiving to Black Friday, Saturday is better known as Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday marks a day to celebrate and support the small businesses in a community, many of which depend on the influx of shoppers coming in. Beehive Naturals is a local, family-owned...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Ice castles are constructed by hand one icicle at a time

MIDWAY, Utah — Cold temperatures means construction on the Ice Castles at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center has officially begun, and it’s coming together one icicle at a time. With ice structures towering up to 20 feet tall, illuminated with whimsical lighting, the winter wonderland resembles the castles in Disney’s “Frozen” and attracts tens of thousands of people each season.
ALPINE, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Housing market is crashing down to reality in the West

SALT LAKE CITY — Yet again, regional housing markets in the Mountain West are among those seeing the largest share of homes for sale with price tags that are getting slashed. The price cuts come as the West's real estate market continues to come down to earth after over...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah farmers say real Christmas trees prices continue to rise

WEST JORDAN — This is the biggest weekend of the year for Christmas tree shopping, especially for those looking for a real tree. Yet, some shoppers may notice a 10% to 12% price increase in the cost of trees, amounting to anywhere from $10 to $20 more than what you may have paid last year.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KUTV

New digital home remodeling service available in Utah

KUTV — Home remodeling can be a stressful process, and new research found that nearly half of homeowners in Salt Lake City have regretted not working with a professional service when remodeling their home. A new digital-first kitchen and bathroom home remodeling service, called Dwellify, announced it's now available...
UTAH STATE
Park Record

Park City police field report of dogs stealing lasagna

The Park City Police Department has received an unusual complaint involving food, but it had nothing to do with Thanksgiving leftovers. The agency on Nov. 8 was told of what was described as an ongoing issue between neighbors and pets on Paddington Drive. According to public police logs, the department at 7:07 p.m. on Nov. 8 was told the neighbors’ dogs “stole lasagna” from the person’s deck. The lasagna was taken the weekend before the report to the police.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

New tram cabins open at Snowbird

SALT LAKE CITY — Since 1971, the Snowbird Tram has carried people up and down Little Cottonwood Canyon. For the first time in a long time, the tram cabins got quite the facelift and made history. As the first new tram cabins to open in the last 50 years...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Three car crash closes road in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A person was sent to the hospital in serious condition after a three-car crash on Saturday, according to police. West Valley City Police told KSL that a car crashed into a second car which spun out and hit a third car on 3100 S 3200 W at approximately 3:27 p.m.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Local organization helps single parents put gifts under the Christmas tree

RIVERTON, Utah — With prices on the rise on almost everything, providing Christmas gifts is proving difficult for many families, especially for single parent households. Local organization, The Single Parent Project, plans to connect nearly 100 single parent families with sponsors from the community. Each sponsor can donate gifts to children or make a monetary donation to the organization.
RIVERTON, UT

