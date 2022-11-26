Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Utah businesses see support during Small Business Saturday
OGDEN, UTAH — From Thanksgiving to Black Friday, Saturday is better known as Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday marks a day to celebrate and support the small businesses in a community, many of which depend on the influx of shoppers coming in. Beehive Naturals is a local, family-owned...
KSLTV
Ice castles are constructed by hand one icicle at a time
MIDWAY, Utah — Cold temperatures means construction on the Ice Castles at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center has officially begun, and it’s coming together one icicle at a time. With ice structures towering up to 20 feet tall, illuminated with whimsical lighting, the winter wonderland resembles the castles in Disney’s “Frozen” and attracts tens of thousands of people each season.
The Pioneer Park Coalition’s plan to address homelessness in Salt Lake City
Last month, the Pioneer Park Coalition unveiled a plan to address homelessness in Salt Lake City.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ksl.com
Housing market is crashing down to reality in the West
SALT LAKE CITY — Yet again, regional housing markets in the Mountain West are among those seeing the largest share of homes for sale with price tags that are getting slashed. The price cuts come as the West's real estate market continues to come down to earth after over...
utahstories.com
A Christmas Parlor with Classic Holiday Movies and Drinks in SLC, New Culinary Creations and More Foodie News and Events
At Log Haven restaurant in Millcreek Canyon, Chef Dave Jones has added some tasty new entrees to the dinner menu. It’s a beautiful time of year to head up the Canyon and meet the Log Haven swans before enjoying a memorable dinner. Among the new dishes are Rigatoni with...
Best places in Utah to get hot chocolate
Where can I get hot chocolate in Utah? Best places for hot chocolate in Utah.
ksl.com
Utah farmers say real Christmas trees prices continue to rise
WEST JORDAN — This is the biggest weekend of the year for Christmas tree shopping, especially for those looking for a real tree. Yet, some shoppers may notice a 10% to 12% price increase in the cost of trees, amounting to anywhere from $10 to $20 more than what you may have paid last year.
Park Record
Park City lays down the rules during Sundance as first in-person fest since 2020 nears
The Sundance Film Festival is poised to return to its starring role in Park City in January after two years of canceling the in-person event out of concern for the coronavirus pandemic. Park City officials want those who plan to conduct business in the city during the festival to understand...
KUTV
New digital home remodeling service available in Utah
KUTV — Home remodeling can be a stressful process, and new research found that nearly half of homeowners in Salt Lake City have regretted not working with a professional service when remodeling their home. A new digital-first kitchen and bathroom home remodeling service, called Dwellify, announced it's now available...
Park Record
Park City police field report of dogs stealing lasagna
The Park City Police Department has received an unusual complaint involving food, but it had nothing to do with Thanksgiving leftovers. The agency on Nov. 8 was told of what was described as an ongoing issue between neighbors and pets on Paddington Drive. According to public police logs, the department at 7:07 p.m. on Nov. 8 was told the neighbors’ dogs “stole lasagna” from the person’s deck. The lasagna was taken the weekend before the report to the police.
KSLTV
New tram cabins open at Snowbird
SALT LAKE CITY — Since 1971, the Snowbird Tram has carried people up and down Little Cottonwood Canyon. For the first time in a long time, the tram cabins got quite the facelift and made history. As the first new tram cabins to open in the last 50 years...
Kick off the Christmas season with a weekend event!
There are those who begin to celebrate the Christmas season on November 1 (or earlier) and there are those who wait until after Thanksgiving.
KSLTV
Three car crash closes road in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A person was sent to the hospital in serious condition after a three-car crash on Saturday, according to police. West Valley City Police told KSL that a car crashed into a second car which spun out and hit a third car on 3100 S 3200 W at approximately 3:27 p.m.
KSLTV
Local organization helps single parents put gifts under the Christmas tree
RIVERTON, Utah — With prices on the rise on almost everything, providing Christmas gifts is proving difficult for many families, especially for single parent households. Local organization, The Single Parent Project, plans to connect nearly 100 single parent families with sponsors from the community. Each sponsor can donate gifts to children or make a monetary donation to the organization.
Man accused of holding razor blade near woman’s neck on flight
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man is facing charges after allegedly bringing a straight edge razor blade on a flight and holding it near a passenger's throat. The incident comes just weeks after a man brought two box cutters through security and onto a Frontier Airlines flight en route to Tampa.
tippnews.com
World of Illumination Opens Today in Salt Lake City with an All-New Holiday Light Show
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, is coming to Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City this holiday season. With this addition, the company adds its sixth location to its lineup of shows in the United States.
Man in custody after driving into Spanish Fork parade, hitting horse and rider
A man has been taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday, Nov. 26, after he drove into Spanish Fork's lights parade and struck a horse and rider.
Man allegedly threatens woman with a razor on JetBlue flight
A Utah man was arrested after allegedly threatening a woman with a straight-edge razor during a JetBlue flight from New York to Salt Lake City on Monday.
ksl.com
Tabernacle Choir aims to expand worldwide reach through tryouts, touring, translations
SALT LAKE CITY — The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is one of the more well known symbols of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. And it is known and well respected both outside and inside of the United States, says former Utah Gov. Mike Leavitt, who is now president of the Tabernacle Choir.
