Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Loudoun
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, 73-year-old Kenneth Burdette Henderson of Lovettsville was hit by a car and killed just before midnight on Friday, Nov. 25 near the intersection of North Berlin Turnpike and Bavarian Way.
Manassas man killed in workplace accident in Loudoun
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he fell from a truck at a worksite in Loudoun County. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, as well as Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road for a report of a man falling from […]
Search for suspect after homicide in Southeast
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. in the early hours of Sunday. Police said they were first called to the 4300 block of Wheeler Road around 12:44 a.m. after gunshots were reported. They found Corey Riggins Jr. of Southeast who had been shot, and first responders took […]
mocoshow.com
Continued Concern for Missing Seventeen-Year-Old from Rockville
Per MCPD– Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Saniah Brown, a missing 17-year-old from Rockville. Brown was last seen on Saturday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue in Rockville.
Young Man, Woman Killed In Baltimore Crash
A 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were killed in a crash Sunday, Nov. 27 in Baltimore, officials confirmed. A 2008 Nissan was headed west on the 2900 block of W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip, and flipped over several times around 3:40 p.m., police said.
Montgomery County Police asking for public's help identifying suspect vehicle in home burglary
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect vehicle that has been linked to a home burglary in Montgomery County earlier this month. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a home on Cherry Valley Drive in Olney, around 2...
Police investigate fatal shooting in East Baltimore
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday afternoon in the 2600 block of Ashland Avenue
fox5dc.com
Gun store burglary caught on camera in Montgomery County
Montgomery County Police are searching for suspects who were caught on camera burglarizing a gun store in Rockville Friday morning. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the latest details on the investigation.
Loudoun Co. Sheriff's Office investigating workplace death of 40-year-old man
LEESBURG, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a workplace incident that took the life of a 40-year-old man Saturday. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., Sheriff's Deputies and Fire and Rescue personnel responded to a worksite in the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road in Leesburg, Virginia for a man who fell from a truck.
Metrobus shot, police search for car involved in Saturday DC road rage
WASHINGTON — A Metrobus was traveling along the M6 route in D.C. around 1 p.m. Saturday when a regular drive took a turn for the worst: gunfire struck the bus in a bout of road rage involving a nearby driver. Metro Transit Police responded to the area, near Southern...
Man charged in Dollar Tree robberies, Dunkin’ theft in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested the person responsible for robbing a dollar store twice and stealing money from a doughnut shop. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police arrested Hakeem Morris, 32, in Germantown on Nov. 21. Investigators said Morris went into Dollar Tree, located in the 18000 […]
dcwitness.org
Document: Homicide in Southwest
Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Nov. 25, on the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, SW. According to a press release, at about 2:50 am, officers located 44-year-old Sherif Akande inside of a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Hit-And-Run Crash In Harford County
Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in which one person died and two others were injured early this morning in Harford County. Shortly before 2:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to southbound Interstate 95 in Aberdeen, Maryland for a report of a hit-and-run crash involving pedestrians. According to a preliminary investigation, three pedestrians were on the shoulder of the road putting gasoline into a vehicle, when a white sedan with tinted windows, for unknown reasons, veered onto the shoulder and struck the pedestrians. One victim, identified as Guiermo Che, 19, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was declared deceased at the scene. Two other victims were transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.
rockvillenights.com
Armed carjacking in Rockville
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed carjacking in Rockville early Thanksgiving morning, November 24, 2022. The carjacking was reported in the 900 block of Rose Avenue, at the Pike & Rose development, at 1:41 AM Thursday.
mocoshow.com
Adult Male Arrested and Charged with the Dollar Tree Robberies and Dunkin’ Donuts Theft in Germantown
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested 32-year-old Hakeem Morris, unknown address, with the two robberies of the Dollar Tree store on Mateny Rd. and with the theft of the Dunkin’ Donuts store on Mateny Rd. that occurred in November 2022.
Police identify 16-year-old killed in Southeast DC shooting, homicide investigation underway
WASHINGTON — A juvenile has died after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Saturday morning, leading to an investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department. Police officers responded to 18th Street Southeast, where the street meets Morris Road Southeast, after a report of a shooting in the area. They received the call just after 11:20 a.m.
Frightened neighbors heard gunshots, saw victim in street after shooting near Patterson Park
BALTIMORE -- A Thanksgiving morning shooting one block away from Patterson Park has many neighbors on edge. Police told WJZ on Friday that detectives still have no motive or suspects. The 23-year-old gunshot victim remains in grave condition, according to authorities. He was shot in the head at close range in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue around 3 a.m. on Thursday. "This one was so close that it really jumped me awake," one neighbor told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. "Something was off. The moment I heard it, my stomach dropped, and I was like, 'What's going on?'" The neighbor asked that we not...
mocoshow.com
Pilot and Passenger Identified; Maryland State Police Release Additional Information on Sunday Night Plane Crash in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village
Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are on the scene of a single engine plane crash in Montgomery County where rescue efforts are underway. The plane involved is a Mooney Mike 20P single engine plane. The pilot is identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. The passenger is identified as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Both the pilot and the passenger are reportedly unharmed inside the aircraft awaiting rescue.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 14-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Silver Spring. Jessica Nicole Garcia Aldana was last seen on Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., in the 2200 block of McMahon Rd.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore police seek identity of suspect in shooting of 40-year-old
Baltimore police need the public's help identifying a suspect in connection with the shooting of a 40-year-old man. On Nov. 17, a 40-year-old man was shot inside a store in the 400 block of East Coldspring Lane. Officers said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information...
