Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Buffalo State Athletics
Tyler Vanuden's Late Goal Lifts Men's Hockey to Victory over Franklin Pierce
RUTLAND, VT – Tyler Vanuden (Fort Frances, ON/Finlandia University) netted the game-winning goal for the Bengals with under five minutes left in the third period, leading the Buffalo State men's hockey team to a 4-2 victory over Franklin Pierce to wrap up the Terry Moran Invitational. THE BASICS. FINAL...
fordhamsports.com
Football Falls in NCAA Championship Game at New Hampshire
Durham, N.H. – Three members of the Fordham coaching staff spent time at the University of New Hampshire in various capacities over the years. Unfortunately, it was not a joyous homecoming for them as the Wildcats defeated the Rams, 52-42, in a first round game of the 2022 NCAA FCS Championship at Wildcat Stadium.
nhsportspage.com
Manchester Community College Division 1 Championship: Bedford 15, Londonderry 14
10th seeded Bedford wins the Championship over #1 Londonderry. The Bedford Bulldogs are NH Division 1 State Champs after a thrilling come-from-behind 15-14 win over Londonderry at Exeter High School. Bedford trailed 14-12 with 2:08 remaining and the ball at their own 11 yard line before going on a Championship winning drive that ended on Colby Snow's 27 yard FG with 13 seconds left.
Shiffrin's bid for 6th win on home snow off to good start
KILLINGTON, Vt. — (AP) — Overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States was fastest in the first run of a slalom on Sunday as she remained on course for a third straight win in the discipline and a sixth on home snow. Cheered on by...
mediafeed.org
Boston College will cost you this much
Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
mynbc5.com
200 runners take on central Vermont Gobble Wobble 5K on Thanksgiving
BARRE, Vt. — People in central Vermont worked off all the turkey, pies and sides they ate on Thanksgiving with a Gobble Wobble 5k turkey trot. Barre’s Congregational Church welcomed around 200 participants for the 5K race at Barre Town School on Thursday. Not only did runners get in a good workout before feasting, but the money raised at the event will also go towards helping those in need in the community.
Farewell Tour Announced! This Band Will Say Goodbye to Saratoga in 2023!
Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.
You Might Bump Into Some WWE Superstars at This Legendary Massachusetts Restaurant
Residents of the North Shore were saddened to learn of the recent passing of Kowloon co-founder and matriarch Madeline Wong. According to the legendary restaurant’s official Twitter account, Wong was 95 and full of life and energy. It’s bittersweet that Wong passed this month, as she was likely due for another visit from some of the restaurant’s biggest supporters.
The Tide is High…like really high
If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
WCVB
Salve Regina University student, softball team member killed in New Hampshire rollover crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A 21-year-old student at Salve Regina University was killed and several others hurt in a rollover crash early Thanksgiving morning at a busy traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, state police said. Ceppetelli was...
Winter weather advisory issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain
A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain that’s causing slippery road conditions as Thanksgiving travelers begin to make the trek home on Friday. The advisory is in effect for parts of New Hampshire and Maine including Belknap, Merrimack, Northern Carroll,...
2 Mass. men accused of aggravated DWI after traveling 100+ mph on I-93, NH State Police say
BOW, New Hampshire — Two Massachusetts men are facing charges of aggravated driving under the influence in two separate incidents after state police say they were traveling at speeds of 100 mph and 120 mph on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning. Jacob Hulsoor, 25, of Dorchester, Massachusetts was charged...
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are The Best Pizza Spots in Vermont?
Hazel Pizza in Brattleboro, Vermont, opened this July and quickly became a local favorite. You can order from their extensive menu and customize it to your preferences. They also offer a full bar and a good wine list. The flavors are unique, and the service is excellent. You can also order takeout. Brattleboro is a picturesque town located in the southeast region of Vermont. The chef here only uses local ingredients to make creative dishes. From fresh salads to hand-crafted pizza, there's a wide variety of dishes to enjoy.
WCAX
Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
Is Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Hinting That We Will Not See These 3 Attractions in 2023?
After the 2021 removal of the Corkscrew, I have been wondering "what's next?". For years, I have visited Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, with friends, family, and camp members. Every year, the joys of Canobie Lake Park never stopped. But, just like any other amusement park, rides come and go.
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Annika Rundberg Jewelry
A pandemic art project has turned into a hobby and side hustle for a Richmond woman. Our Elissa Borden introduces you to Vermont Fluid Art. K Bowley Woodcraft products are works of art, but the guy making them doesn’t think of himself as an artist. Updated: Oct. 17, 2022...
NH State Police Clocks 2 Drunk Drivers at Over 100 MPH on I-93
A New Hampshire State Police trooper pulled over two drivers going well over 100 mph on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning charging both with aggravated driving under the influence. A Massachusetts man was clocked at 120 mph in Bow around 3:20 a.m. as he passed Trooper Zach Bilotta. Jacob Hulsoor,...
Vermont State Police locate missing person
The Vermont State Police and Rutland Barracks were made aware of a 17-year-old runaway girl from the Middletown Springs Area.
Hidden Gem Town in Vermont Is Straight Out of a Hallmark Movie
What a great place for a getaway!
