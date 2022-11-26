ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Buffalo State Athletics

Tyler Vanuden's Late Goal Lifts Men's Hockey to Victory over Franklin Pierce

RUTLAND, VT – Tyler Vanuden (Fort Frances, ON/Finlandia University) netted the game-winning goal for the Bengals with under five minutes left in the third period, leading the Buffalo State men's hockey team to a 4-2 victory over Franklin Pierce to wrap up the Terry Moran Invitational. THE BASICS. FINAL...
BUFFALO, NY
fordhamsports.com

Football Falls in NCAA Championship Game at New Hampshire

Durham, N.H. – Three members of the Fordham coaching staff spent time at the University of New Hampshire in various capacities over the years. Unfortunately, it was not a joyous homecoming for them as the Wildcats defeated the Rams, 52-42, in a first round game of the 2022 NCAA FCS Championship at Wildcat Stadium.
DURHAM, NH
nhsportspage.com

Manchester Community College Division 1 Championship: Bedford 15, Londonderry 14

10th seeded Bedford wins the Championship over #1 Londonderry. The Bedford Bulldogs are NH Division 1 State Champs after a thrilling come-from-behind 15-14 win over Londonderry at Exeter High School. Bedford trailed 14-12 with 2:08 remaining and the ball at their own 11 yard line before going on a Championship winning drive that ended on Colby Snow's 27 yard FG with 13 seconds left.
LONDONDERRY, NH
mediafeed.org

Boston College will cost you this much

Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
mynbc5.com

200 runners take on central Vermont Gobble Wobble 5K on Thanksgiving

BARRE, Vt. — People in central Vermont worked off all the turkey, pies and sides they ate on Thanksgiving with a Gobble Wobble 5k turkey trot. Barre’s Congregational Church welcomed around 200 participants for the 5K race at Barre Town School on Thursday. Not only did runners get in a good workout before feasting, but the money raised at the event will also go towards helping those in need in the community.
BARRE, VT
96.9 WOUR

Farewell Tour Announced! This Band Will Say Goodbye to Saratoga in 2023!

Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Caught in Southie

The Tide is High…like really high

If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
BOSTON, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are The Best Pizza Spots in Vermont?

Hazel Pizza in Brattleboro, Vermont, opened this July and quickly became a local favorite. You can order from their extensive menu and customize it to your preferences. They also offer a full bar and a good wine list. The flavors are unique, and the service is excellent. You can also order takeout. Brattleboro is a picturesque town located in the southeast region of Vermont. The chef here only uses local ingredients to make creative dishes. From fresh salads to hand-crafted pizza, there's a wide variety of dishes to enjoy.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
RANDOLPH, VT
WCAX

Made in Vermont: Annika Rundberg Jewelry

A pandemic art project has turned into a hobby and side hustle for a Richmond woman. Our Elissa Borden introduces you to Vermont Fluid Art. K Bowley Woodcraft products are works of art, but the guy making them doesn’t think of himself as an artist. Updated: Oct. 17, 2022...
RICHMOND, VT
97.5 WOKQ

NH State Police Clocks 2 Drunk Drivers at Over 100 MPH on I-93

A New Hampshire State Police trooper pulled over two drivers going well over 100 mph on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning charging both with aggravated driving under the influence. A Massachusetts man was clocked at 120 mph in Bow around 3:20 a.m. as he passed Trooper Zach Bilotta. Jacob Hulsoor,...
BOW, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy