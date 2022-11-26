Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident
MARION, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old boy from Kansas has been pronounced dead after an ATV accident near Marion. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to an area of 170th St. just over a mile west of U.S. Highway 77 - about two miles southeast of Marion - with reports of a crash.
Kan. teen dies in ATV accident southeast of Marion Saturday
MARION COUNTY — A Hillsboro teen was killed in an ATV accident Saturday night southeast of Marion. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old was westbound on 170th Street when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The Yamaha ATV left the roadway and came to rest in the ditch. The teen was not wearing a helmet, the Kansas Highway Patrol noted.
WIBW
Wrong-way driver on Kansas interstate dies in head-on collision
NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man headed the wrong way on a Kansas interstate early Sunday morning has been pronounced dead after a head-on collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 29.3 on southbound I-135 - about half a mile south of U.S. Highway 50 - with reports of a crash.
Wichita man, 45, dead after wrong-way, head-on collision on I-135 Sunday, report says
The other person involved was a man from San Francisco.
Fatal accident in Harvey County Sunday morning kills Wichita man
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. — A wrong way driver from Wichita died in an accident just south of Newton on I-135 just after midnight Sunday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the highway when the Altima collided head-on with a 2021 Mercedes Sprinter driven by 50-year-old Christian Walker of San Francisco, California.
WIBW
Teen driver hospitalized after rear-end collision causes interstate rollover
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A teen driver has been hospitalized after a rear-end collision on a Kansas interstate caused her SUV to roll over. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 95.9 on northbound I-35 with reports of an injury crash.
Kansas man killed in head-on collision on I-135
HARVEY COUNTY — A Kansas man was killed at 12:09 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 135. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Jeremy A. Sagerty, 45, Wichita, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes a half-mile south of U.S. 50.
KWCH.com
Wrong way driver crash kills one in Harvey County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has died, and another was injured on I-135 in Harvey County Sunday morning. Kansas Highway Patrol said just after midnight, a Nissan driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita was traveling north in the southbound lane. KHP said he collided with another vehicle driven by 50-year-old Christian Walker of California, traveling south.
WIBW
3 killed, 2 hospitalized in Kansas highway crash
MARION CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County. According to the KHP crash logs, just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 25, a Dodge Grand Caravan with two occupants was travelling north on Kansas Highway 256. A 2016 Ford Taurus with three occupants was travelling west on U.S. Highway 56.
16-year-old dead after ATV crash in Marion Co.
MARION, Kan. (KSNW) – A 16-year-old Hillsboro teen has died after an ATV crash Saturday night in Marion Co, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. KHP reports show around 9 p.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old was heading west on 170th St. when the teen failed to move around a curve in the road. The teen’s ATV […]
ksal.com
Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on I 135
A driver was killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 135 early Sunday morning in South Central Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima passenger car was headed north in the southbound lanes of I 135. The car collided head-on with an oncoming 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.
Police investigating weekend fentanyl deaths in Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two deaths at an unhoused encampment in Sedgwick County. Just after 8a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to an overdose call in the 2900 hundred block of South Washington in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. First responders found the body of a...
KAKE TV
Two dead in suspected overdoses Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating two suspected overdoses that proved fatal. The overdoses happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, near the intersection of S. Broadway and E. Carp Street, just south of the John Mack bridge. “I can confirm there are two deceased...
KAKE TV
One dead in Saturday evening accident along Kellogg in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is dead after an accident near Kellogg and I-135. Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed to KAKE News that an accident at the intersection of N I-135 and W. Kellogg has claimed the life of one person. The accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m.
Fatal accident in Wichita Saturday night
It happened just after 8:15, on westbound Kellogg near Hydraulic, after a single vehicle left the roadway and crashed. The victim has not been identified.
Hutch Post
Kansas crash kills three, injures two Friday afternoon
MARION — A two-vehicle wreck just northwest of Marion resulted in the deaths of three people and injured two others Friday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Charlotte S. Cole, 52, of Moundridge, was northbound on Kansas Highway 256 at the junction with U.S. 56 when Cole pulled out in front of a westbound 2016 Ford Taurus driven by Rebecca R. Young of Broken Arrow, Okla. The Taurus struck the Grand Caravan on the passenger side, causing both vehicles to come to rest in the north ditch.
ksal.com
Three Killed in Crash
A woman from Salina was a passenger in a car which was involved in a crash near Marion that killed three people. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan was headed north on K 256 Highway. It pulled out onto US 56 Highway in front of a 2016 Ford Taurus passenger car and was struck on the passenger side. Both vehicles came to rest in the north ditch.
Emporia gazette.com
They are the champions: Two Lyon County trees listed as biggest
As some people think about trees at this time of year, there are two in Lyon County which are absolutely off-limits. That's because they're “champions.”. The Kansas Forest Service lists an Osage-Orange tree in Emporia and a Texas Buckeye tree near Olpe as “Champion Trees of Kansas” for 2022, because they are the largest of their kind in the state.
S.O. reports hit and run accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies located a two-vehicle hit and run just after 2 a.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department Demitrius D. White, Fort Riley, was traveling westbound on K-18 at mile marker 177 in a Chevrolet Camaro. His vehicle was hit from behind by a black sedan that fled the scene.
Police: Two Wichitans dead from a suspected fentanyl overdose
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified one of the two victims of a deadly suspected fentanyl poisoning.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0