After completing his sophomore season at Nebraska, starting punter Brian Buschini announced on social media Saturday that would he would return to Lincoln for another season. "I love Nebraska and all we stand for!" Buschini wrote. "The mentorship I've gotten from Coach Ron Brown (senior offensive analyst) has changed my life! Thank you fans for continued support, let's turn this thing around @CoachMattRhule... Absolutely I'm coming back, GBR!!"

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO