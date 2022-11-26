ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 23

Kathleen Miedema
2d ago

The counsel will inform you that, should the perpetrators are ever be found, mental health counselors will be ready to assist them.

Reply
5
Joe Ott Soulbikes
2d ago

The city isn't going to do anything 😒 to stop the break ins. You as business owners need to organize a neighborhood watch or hire a security guard.You, meaning many many citizens to include many business owners wanted to defend the police and divert the money for patrol officers and gear to other issues. Now that we do not have enough officers to patrol neigborhoods at night you see the issues...

Reply(1)
3
Wayne Dillabough
2d ago

It's sad to say but if you vote for democrats I'm a crab you deserve what you get. Start Voting Republican and and start reinforcing and resupplying your police department and allowing them to do their job and then you might stand a chance but you won't , You just keep voting Democrat

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Downtown Seattle retailers relying on strong holiday season

SEATTLE — A few thousand people turned out for Friday's official tree-lighting celebration in downtown Seattle. The tree lighting kicks off the holidays downtown and the Downtown Seattle Association said businesses are relying on a strong holiday season. "Look around, everyone's happy," said Mikayla Borja. Borja visits Seattle every...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood burglarized

SEATTLE — Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood are recovering from several break-ins. The signs outside the Madrona Market and Deli welcome customers inside Thursday. Its doors were boarded up but it was one of a few businesses open on Thanksgiving. At least three individuals used a van to break...
SEATTLE, WA
roadtirement.com

Tulalip Casino entrance drive has tons of Christmas lights

The entrance to the Tulalip Casino north of Seattle has a life sized Orca breaching the waters creating a wonderful fountain. In addition to the one breaching there are also three large dorsal fins portraying additional individuals in the pod. These colorful lights are part of the advertised three million...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Incompetent SeaTac Airport design nightmare for Thanksgiving travel

Leave it to SeaTac Airport to “upgrade” a terminal to make it less efficient and more miserable. The new International Arrivals Facility (IAF) and Passport Control area is an absolute, perplexing, and intentional disaster. The gates are a seemingly endless journey from baggage claim and Passport Control. The...
SEATAC, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Downtown Bellevue Holiday Guide for 2022

The holiday season is upon us and Downtown Bellevue has found ways to spread fun and joy for both kids and adults. Below is a quick list of activities to participate in from Thanksgiving through the month of December. From November 26th until December 31st, Garden d’Lights will be happening...
BELLEVUE, WA
wallyhood.org

Need More Covid Test Kits?

As we head into the heart of the cold and dark Seattle winter, news reports are all a-twitter (yes, pun intended) about the so-called “tridemic” of RSV, flu, and Covid. RSV has been especially hard on kids, and the flu season has already been called the most severe in 13 years. If there’s a ray of good news in any of this, it would seem to be that our region continues to show a relatively low rate of new Covid cases being reported (according to the King County Department of Health website, however, a recent data breach may have resulted in under-reporting in October).
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

ATM targeted in smash-and-grab robbery in North Seattle

SEATTLE — An ATM targeted in a smash-and-grab robbery was dragged nearly one mile away from a Northgate bank early Monday morning before it was found, according to police. Police said suspects used a vehicle to steal an ATM at a BECU credit union at Northeast Northgate Way. Officers found the damaged ATM about 0.5 miles away from the bank's location. There were wet wads of money found scattered along the street along with the ATM, which could weigh as much as 1,000 pounds.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

West Seattle market highlights local Native artists

SEATTLE — As part of "Small Business Saturday," hundreds flocked to West Seattle to support local Native-owned businesses and artists. It's all part of this year's "Native Art Market." More than 20 vendors made their way to the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center on Saturday to showcase their love...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Lowland flurries, intense mountain snow ahead

SEATTLE - If you're traveling over the passes through Monday morning, check WSDOT conditions before driving. Heavy snow could lead to accidents or delays. At times this week, it'll be cold enough to even see lowland flurries from time to time. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for most...
SEATTLE, WA
waterlandblog.com

Ask Recology: How can I dispose of Styrofoam?

Welcome to “Ask Recology,” a monthly feature from sponsor Recology King County. I’ve started to do some shopping for the holidays, and I am beginning to have quite the pile of Styrofoam packaging to get rid of. I know it is not recyclable, but it takes up a lot of space in my trash and it would be great if there was somewhere else I could take it. Is there any other way I can dispose of this stuff?
KING COUNTY, WA
thewatchdogonline.com

Advice for Students Amid Recent Technology Company Layoffs

Seattle is a hub of technology corporations, including multi million-dollar companies like Amazon and Microsoft. Nationally, large tech companies have had mass layoffs, with about 10,000 by Amazon, 11,000 by Meta, and more position losses from other tech companies such as Microsoft and Twitter. Overall, 5,900 jobs in the tech sector were let go in Washington during October, making it one of the largest declines in the state’s history, and many companies may continue.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy