USC will play Utah in Pac-12 football championship game
USC will get a chance to avenge its only loss of the season. After a wild Saturday in the Pac-12, Utah clinched a berth in the Pac-12 football championship game and will face USC in Las Vegas on Dec. 2. The Utes needed some help to get in - and...
SFGate
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday night after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9. Shaw, 50, led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as head coach. He finished with more wins than any coach in program history with a 96-54 record, and was considered one of the most respected coaches in the country.
A Scenario That Would Drive Cal Fans Crazy: Troy Taylor as Stanford's Next Coach
David Shaw shared his big news late Saturday night after Stanford’s season-ending loss to BYU: He has resigned after 12 seasons as the Cardinal coach. The speculation over his successor began immediately, of course, and there is a long list of names being circulated, including the likes of Chris Petersen, Dave Aranda and Bill O’Brien.
247Sports
Could BYU benefit from David Shaw's Stanford departure?
BYU took down Stanford in the 2022 regular season finale last night. The Cougars moved to 7-5 on the season, rebounding after a winless October. BYU's season hasn't been.
theScore
ASU hires Oregon OC Dillingham as head coach
Arizona State has hired Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham as its next head coach, the program announced Sunday. Dillingham became the Ducks' offensive coordinator this season after occupying the same role with Memphis (2018), Auburn (2019), and Florida State (2020-21). The 32-year-old Arizona native, who becomes the...
Bowl Projection Round-Up: USC to CFP? Washington to Rose Bowl? Where does Oregon fall?
That was quite an end to the regular season in the Pac-12, wasn’t it? After the Oregon Ducks fumbled the bag early in the day against Oregon State by blowing a 21-point second-half lead and failed to capture their place in the Pac-12 Championship Game, it left the entire conference to watch the Apple Cup in Pac-12 After Dark, which would decide which team would go to Las Vegas to secure a matchup with the USC Trojans. The Apple Cup didn’t disappoint, with Washington winning a 51-33 shootout over Washington State that got ugly late. With the win, the Huskies ended Oregon’s...
Protestors dressed as refs display banner during Cal football game
The banner remained up from halfway through the third quarter to the end of the game.
ACC/SEC Challenge announced for 2023-24 college hoops season
A newly formed ACC/SEC men's and women's basketball Challenge will kick off during the 2023-24 season, ending the ACC/Big Ten and SEC/Big Ten Challenges.
No. 2 Stanford routs Hawaii 68-39
HONOLULU (AP) — Ashten Pretchel scored 12 of her season-high 17 points in the first half to help No. 2 Stanford easily defeat Hawaii 68-39 on the final day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown Sunday. The Cardinal (7-1) erased an early deficit and held the Rainbow Wahine (1-6) to a season-low scoring output. Pretchel came off the bench and shot 6 of 10 from the field, including hitting a career-best five 3-pointers. She also grabbed 11 rebounds. “It always feels good to come out and win tournaments and games and it was a good win for our team,” Pretchel said. “It was exciting to come out and win this tournament.”
Pac-12 Football Notes: Will Utah Ruin USC's CFP Bid?
Eight Pac-12 questions to address this week with just one game left:. Is there any way that USC would NOT make the College Football Playoff if it beats Utah in Friday's 5 p.m. Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas?. Simply put, Ohio State is the only possible fly in USC’s...
SFGate
No. 20 UConn 71, Iowa St. 53
UCONN (8-0) Karaban 4-10 0-0 10, Sanogo 1-5 2-2 4, Alleyne 1-3 0-0 2, Hawkins 1-4 0-0 2, Newton 3-6 5-6 13, Jackson 3-8 3-4 10, Calcaterra 2-5 3-3 8, Clingan 5-6 5-7 15, Diarra 2-6 2-3 7. Totals 22-53 20-25 71. Halftime_UConn 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 3-13 (Kunc 1-1,...
SFGate
Video shows Ducks' player throwing postgame punch after loss
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's athletic administration said Sunday it is gathering information after video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday's game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being...
SFGate
Duke 54, Oregon St. 41
OREGON ST. (4-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.415, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (von Oelhoffen 1-4, Pietsch 1-3, Mitrovic 0-1, Aaron 0-3, Mannen 0-4, Hansford 0-1, Marotte 0-3) Blocked Shots: 5 (Mitrovic 3, Beers 1, Hansford 1) Turnovers: 20 (Yeaney 5, Beers 4, von...
