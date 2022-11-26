HONOLULU (AP) — Ashten Pretchel scored 12 of her season-high 17 points in the first half to help No. 2 Stanford easily defeat Hawaii 68-39 on the final day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown Sunday. The Cardinal (7-1) erased an early deficit and held the Rainbow Wahine (1-6) to a season-low scoring output. Pretchel came off the bench and shot 6 of 10 from the field, including hitting a career-best five 3-pointers. She also grabbed 11 rebounds. “It always feels good to come out and win tournaments and games and it was a good win for our team,” Pretchel said. “It was exciting to come out and win this tournament.”

STANFORD, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO