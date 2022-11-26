Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
Related
SFGate
Duke 54, Oregon St. 41
OREGON ST. (4-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.415, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (von Oelhoffen 1-4, Pietsch 1-3, Mitrovic 0-1, Aaron 0-3, Mannen 0-4, Hansford 0-1, Marotte 0-3) Blocked Shots: 5 (Mitrovic 3, Beers 1, Hansford 1) Turnovers: 20 (Yeaney 5, Beers 4, von...
West Virginia Bounces Back with Win over Portland State
Portland, OR - After falling to Purdue in the opening round of the PK 85 Legacy Tournament, the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-1) rebounded with an 89-71 win over the Portland State Vikings (2-4) Friday night. Six Mountaineers hit double figures with forward Trey Michell leading the way with 16 points followed by Emmitt Matthews Jr.'s 14 points.
SFGate
Clingan lifts UConn past Iowa State for Phil Knight title
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 15 points and 10 rebounds to power No. 20 UConn to a 71-53 win over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday night. Tristen Newton scored 13 points for the Huskies (8-0), who went 20 for...
SFGate
UC SAN DIEGO 66, EASTERN MICHIGAN 63
Percentages: FG .439, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Nwaokorie 2-3, Pope 2-6, Brooks 1-2, Kosakowski 1-9, Roquemore 0-1, Anderson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Tshimanga 2). Turnovers: 15 (Nwaokorie 5, Anderson 3, Brooks 2, Pope 2, DeGraaf, Kosakowski, Tshimanga). Steals: 5 (Anderson 2, Nwaokorie,...
SFGate
No. 2 Stanford 87, Grambling St. 50
GRAMBLING ST. (1-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.075, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Gardner 2-3, Maples 2-5, Morrow 1-2, Allen 1-1, Chairs 1-2, Saxon 0-3, Jackson 0-1, Young 0-1, McLaurin 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Blake 1, Allen 1) Turnovers: 15 (Allen 5, Maples 2,...
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Florida
West Virginia is set to play its final game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Sunday evening in Portland against the Florida Gators. The Mountaineers have had a few guys battling the stomach bug throughout the last few days but managed to bounce back following a 12-point loss to Purdue to defeat Portland State comfortably. There was no shortage of offense as six Mountaineers finished the game in double digits; Tre Mitchell (16), Emmitt Matthews Jr. (14), Kedrian Johnson (12), Seth Wilson (12), Joe Toussaint (11), and Erik Stevenson (11).
SFGate
No. 2 Stanford 93, Florida Gulf Coast 69
FLORIDA GULF COAST (4-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 33.8, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-45, .289 (Ezeudu 4-8, Morehouse 3-8, Bartram 2-4, Webb 2-3, Carter 1-6, Stiles 1-2, List 0-4, Adams 0-2, Antenucci 0-3, Hackley 0-1, Winston 0-4) Blocked Shots: 1 (Ezeudu 1) Turnovers: 6 (Morehouse...
TCU upsets No. 25 Iowa, 79-66
Micah Peavy scored a season-high 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds Saturday as TCU knocked off No. 25 Iowa
SFGate
MISSOURI STATE 76, OAKLAND 64
Percentages: FG .492, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Trimble 4-12, Graham 3-4, K.Moore 3-6, Mason 2-6, Ridgnal 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mogbo 2, Mayo). Turnovers: 8 (Clay 2, Mason 2, Mayo 2, K.Moore, Mogbo). Steals: 8 (Clay 2, Mogbo 2, Trimble 2, K.Moore,...
Gators Dominate Oregon State to Bounce Back in PK85 with 81-68 Victory
The Florida Gators dominate Oregon State en route to a bounce-back victory in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.
SFGate
LONG BEACH STATE 78, OAKLAND 70
Percentages: FG .394, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Lampman 5-14, Price 2-3, Watts 2-6, Bowman 1-2, Townsend 1-4, Moore 1-6, Hervey 0-1, Shepherd 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Conway, Hervey, Lampman, Townsend). Turnovers: 16 (Moore 6, Townsend 4, Conway 2, Lampman 2, Bowman, Price).
No. 12 Michigan State edges feisty Portland 78-77
Tyson Walker led a balanced effort with 16 points and No. 12 Michigan State held off Portland 78-77 in the
Ailing West Virginia seeks second win in Portland against Florida
There’s little worse than traveling for the holidays and then getting sick, but that is what has befallen the West
No. 2 Houston off its game, but survives scare from Kent St.
Marcus Sasser scored 19 points and Jamal Shead hit the go-ahead jumper with 48 seconds left as No. 2 Houston
Comments / 0