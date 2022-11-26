ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

SFGate

Duke 54, Oregon St. 41

OREGON ST. (4-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.415, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (von Oelhoffen 1-4, Pietsch 1-3, Mitrovic 0-1, Aaron 0-3, Mannen 0-4, Hansford 0-1, Marotte 0-3) Blocked Shots: 5 (Mitrovic 3, Beers 1, Hansford 1) Turnovers: 20 (Yeaney 5, Beers 4, von...
CORVALLIS, OR
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Bounces Back with Win over Portland State

Portland, OR - After falling to Purdue in the opening round of the PK 85 Legacy Tournament, the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-1) rebounded with an 89-71 win over the Portland State Vikings (2-4) Friday night. Six Mountaineers hit double figures with forward Trey Michell leading the way with 16 points followed by Emmitt Matthews Jr.'s 14 points.
PORTLAND, OR
SFGate

Clingan lifts UConn past Iowa State for Phil Knight title

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 15 points and 10 rebounds to power No. 20 UConn to a 71-53 win over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday night. Tristen Newton scored 13 points for the Huskies (8-0), who went 20 for...
AMES, IA
SFGate

UC SAN DIEGO 66, EASTERN MICHIGAN 63

Percentages: FG .439, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Nwaokorie 2-3, Pope 2-6, Brooks 1-2, Kosakowski 1-9, Roquemore 0-1, Anderson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Tshimanga 2). Turnovers: 15 (Nwaokorie 5, Anderson 3, Brooks 2, Pope 2, DeGraaf, Kosakowski, Tshimanga). Steals: 5 (Anderson 2, Nwaokorie,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

No. 2 Stanford 87, Grambling St. 50

GRAMBLING ST. (1-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.075, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Gardner 2-3, Maples 2-5, Morrow 1-2, Allen 1-1, Chairs 1-2, Saxon 0-3, Jackson 0-1, Young 0-1, McLaurin 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Blake 1, Allen 1) Turnovers: 15 (Allen 5, Maples 2,...
STANFORD, CA
MountaineerMaven

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Florida

West Virginia is set to play its final game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Sunday evening in Portland against the Florida Gators. The Mountaineers have had a few guys battling the stomach bug throughout the last few days but managed to bounce back following a 12-point loss to Purdue to defeat Portland State comfortably. There was no shortage of offense as six Mountaineers finished the game in double digits; Tre Mitchell (16), Emmitt Matthews Jr. (14), Kedrian Johnson (12), Seth Wilson (12), Joe Toussaint (11), and Erik Stevenson (11).
GAINESVILLE, FL
SFGate

No. 2 Stanford 93, Florida Gulf Coast 69

FLORIDA GULF COAST (4-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 33.8, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-45, .289 (Ezeudu 4-8, Morehouse 3-8, Bartram 2-4, Webb 2-3, Carter 1-6, Stiles 1-2, List 0-4, Adams 0-2, Antenucci 0-3, Hackley 0-1, Winston 0-4) Blocked Shots: 1 (Ezeudu 1) Turnovers: 6 (Morehouse...
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

MISSOURI STATE 76, OAKLAND 64

Percentages: FG .492, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Trimble 4-12, Graham 3-4, K.Moore 3-6, Mason 2-6, Ridgnal 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mogbo 2, Mayo). Turnovers: 8 (Clay 2, Mason 2, Mayo 2, K.Moore, Mogbo). Steals: 8 (Clay 2, Mogbo 2, Trimble 2, K.Moore,...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

LONG BEACH STATE 78, OAKLAND 70

Percentages: FG .394, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Lampman 5-14, Price 2-3, Watts 2-6, Bowman 1-2, Townsend 1-4, Moore 1-6, Hervey 0-1, Shepherd 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Conway, Hervey, Lampman, Townsend). Turnovers: 16 (Moore 6, Townsend 4, Conway 2, Lampman 2, Bowman, Price).
OAKLAND, CA

