13 best Black Friday LifeStraw deals for 2022

By Maren Estrada
 2 days ago
LifeStraw used to be the #1 brand in a very niche category. The company was known for one product: the LifeStraw personal water filter. Now, however, LifeStraw has used its expertise to expand into a much wider range of product categories, including travel water bottles and water pitchers. And thanks to this year’s Black Friday LifeStraw deals, everything the company makes is on sale!

These deals aren’t just for outdoorsy people, although you can save big on outdoor essentials. You’ll also find deep discounts on household essentials, however, like the LifeStraw Home Water Filter Pitcher.

Why do you need a LifeStraw?

You’ll find more than a dozen LifeStraw deals available during Black Friday in 2022. Of course, the most popular deal is on the original LifeStraw Personal Water Filter.

There is no better accessory for camping, hiking, fishing, or anything else involving remote locations or the great outdoors. This personal water filter can mean the difference between life and death. Literally.

You might never actually need to use it, but it’s nice to know it’s there if something happens and you need it.

LifeStraw portable water filters can take water from any common source and make it potable. Well, any common source that you’d find in and around the woods, that is.

Things like bacteria, parasites, and microplastics are all filtered from water by this nifty device. One important note, though: LifeStraws don’t filter salt, so you cannot use a LifeStraw to drink ocean water.

Lakes, streams, rivers, and even puddles are all fair game, though, so you’ll never find yourself lost without drinkable water.

Black Friday 2022: Best LifeStraw deals

For Black Friday 2022, there are so many terrific LifeStraw deals.

At the top of the list is the best-selling LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, which is on sale for $12.74 instead of $30.

This is the traditional version of the LifeStraw that you can use to drink straight from a water source. It’s basically what everyone pictures when they think of LifeStraw.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Black Friday LifeStraw deals in 2022.

You’ll also find several LifeStraw travel water bottles on sale right now, including the LifeStraw Go. It’s basically a LifeStraw personal water filter built into a plastic travel bottle.

That way, you can fill the bottle from a water source and carry it with you while you hike or camp. It’ll filter as you drink, and it works just as well as the original version of the LifeStraw.

Here are all the different travel water bottles on sale for Black Friday 2022:

In addition to all those deals, LifeStraw water filter pitchers are also on sale.

These are must-haves for any home that doesn’t have a reverse osmosis water filtering system installed.

Check out these great deals down below.

And finally, the LifeStraw Mission High-Volume Gravity-Fed Water Purifier is on sale at the lowest price we’ve seen.

