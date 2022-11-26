ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Are We in a Recession? 5 Ways to Tell

“Are we in a recession?” seems to be the question on everyone’s minds these days. But something better to ask might be “Why is it so hard to tell if we’re in a recession, anyway?”. In 2022, a litany of grim economic reports created a mountain...
Motley Fool

Is the U.S. Consumer in Trouble Heading Into a Potential Recession?

Fewer savings and more debt may not be such a great combo if unemployment rises. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Tri-City Herald

Fed May Lift Interest Rates to 8%-9%, Economist Says

The big question raging through financial markets is how much more the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. Since it began its rate-hike campaign in March, the Fed has lifted the federal funds rate by 375 basis points (3.75 percentage points), to a range of 3.75% to 4%. In September, Fed officials predicted that the rate will peak at about 4.6% next year.
Axios

Americans are still optimistic about job security

U.S. workers aren’t too worried about their job security. Why it matters: Despite all the headlines (including ours!) chronicling the wave of layoffs hitting the tech industry, most Americans work in other sectors and still feel pretty good. State of play: Across all income groups, the share of U.S....

