Citrus County Chronicle
Mbappe scores 2, France reaches knockout stage of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — France advanced, and Kylian Mbappe got them there. The French became the first defending champions to reach the round of 16 at the World Cup since Brazil in 2006, beating Denmark 2-1 Saturday with Mbappe scoring both goals.
Virgil van Dijk blasts stinging criticism from Holland legend Marco van Basten after World Cup draw with Ecuador
VIRGIL VAN DIJK has hit back at criticism from Dutch legend Marco van Basten. The Liverpool defender skippered his country as they drew 1-1 with Ecuador yesterday. A point still leaves Louis van Gaal's men top of Group A going into matchday three - but Netherlands legend Van Basten, working as a pundit, was still unhappy after the game.
'He certainly didn't shine before he was injured': Brazil legend Kaka slams Neymar's performance against Serbia in World Cup opener and suggests the PSG star's injury status could be a problem for the rest of the tournament
Brazil legend Kaka is fearful Neymar's ankle injury could harm their chances of lifting the World Cup in Qatar - even if he believes the star failed to impress in their victory over Serbia. Neymar is not expected to play again until the knock-out rounds after twisting his ankle in...
Rigobert Song’s boldness backfires as Cameroon miss Andre Onana’s star quality
Cameroon’s enigmatic manager Rigobert Song is no stranger to a World Cup finals. His country’s record-caps holder, he played at four World Cups from 1994-2010 and shares a feat with Zinedine Zidane of being the only players to be sent-off in two different World Cups. With that tournament know-how, perhaps Song’s stubbornness came to the fore in a decision which will likely define his country’s time in Qatar. That is, whatever’s left of it.Star goalkeeper Andre Onana’s removal from the Cameroon squad prior to their second match against Serbia on Monday was a stunning piece of news. Not just...
Jurgen Klinsmann seeks to cool tensions in Carlos Queiroz row
Jurgen Klinsmann wants to speak to Iran coach Carlos Queiroz in a bid to calm the situation between them, after the Portuguese took exception to comments the German made about his team.Queiroz called for Klinsmann to resign from his role as a member of Fifa’s Technical Study Group in a Twitter thread posted on Saturday after the 1990 World Cup winner spoke about how Iran had deployed gamesmanship and “worked the referee” during their win over Wales on Friday.Queiroz called the remarks “outrageous” and a “disgrace to football”.Klinsmann has also faced wider criticism for his remarks, which were made during...
Citrus County Chronicle
US has clear World Cup task against Iran: win or go home
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. U.S. players have been praised as the best generation of American soccer. But they finished third behind Canada and Mexico in World Cup qualifying and now face a must-win final group-stage match.
Citrus County Chronicle
World Cup TV pundit under fire for disparaging Qatari attire
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Germany forward Sandro Wagner is under fire for a disparaging remark he made about Qatari men’s traditional attire while commentating for TV during Germany and Spain’s World Cup match on Sunday. Wagner was commentating on the teams’ 1-1 draw for German broadcaster...
Citrus County Chronicle
Germany salvages 1-1 draw against Spain at World Cup
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Only a win for Germany in the final group game will give the four-time World Cup champions a chance to avoid a second straight early elimination. At least they’re improving.
Yardbarker
Jordan Henderson praises Chelsea player for World Cup performance
England are back in World Cup action tomorrow evening as they face Wales in the final group stages match. Gareth Southgate’s team are pretty comfortable right now and only a defeat by 4 goals or more would see them be in danger of not qualifying, after a 0-0 draw with USA on Friday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
FIFA charges Germany for no player at news conference
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany was charged in a disciplinary case by FIFA on Monday, though not for its players’ “hands covering mouths” protest before playing a World Cup game last week. FIFA said it opened a case against the German soccer federation for not bringing...
'Is this what Argentina are? England have more talent' – Neville's verdict on Messi et al
Gary Neville gave a damning verdict on Argentina during ITV's match coverage of their match against Mexico on Saturday night
Citrus County Chronicle
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Argentina, Messi look for rebound
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lose and go home. That's the harsh fact facing Argentina as the team heads into its crucial World Cup match against Mexico. Argentina arrived in Qatar as a favorite but suffered one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history with a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its opening match. Now Argentina is in danger of elimination Saturday, when anything but a win or draw would mean an early Group C knockout for the Albiceleste.
Yardbarker
Watch: Henderson on absence of his Liverpool teammate from the World Cup
Jordan Henderson is one of seven Liverpool players at the World Cup but he was asked to share his opinion on the absence of one of his teammates from the competition in Qatar. One journalist said to our captain that it was a shame that Luis Diaz wasn’t at the World Cup, to which he replied: “Yeah of course, in the World Cup you want the best players in the world and Luis Diaz is certainly one of them. He’s lit up the Premier League since he’s came and it was a disappointing moment when he got an injury for us but yeah, of course you want the best players here”.
Sporting News
Is Neymar out of the World Cup? Ankle injury has Brazil star sidelined for at least group stage
2022 World Cup betting favorites Brazil are thought likely to top Group H and set themselves up for a push towards the title in Qatar, but they'll have to do so without their most popular player, at least for the time being. Neymar, the unquestioned leader of the Brazil forward...
Citrus County Chronicle
'Normal thing to do': Japanese fans tidy up at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The sight of Japanese fans at a World Cup bagging trash after a match — win or lose — always surprises non-Japanese. Japanese players are famous for doing the same in their team dressing room: hanging up towels, cleaning the floor, and even leaving a thank-you note.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names Liverpool’s top midfield target amid fresh transfer speculation
Liverpool are still making Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham their top transfer target in midfield, despite recent links with Ajax starlet Mohammed Kudus as well. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in the Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside, with the transfer news expert explaining that Everton showed an interest in Kudus in the summer.
Soccer-Goalless draws at World Cup come from cautious approach
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 26 (Reuters) - A cautious approach from many teams in the opening round of the World Cup was behind a record-approaching number of goalless draws at the tournament in Qatar, FIFAs technical study group said on Saturday.
Neymar shows swollen ankle, plans to return at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is planning a World Cup comeback despite posting a photo of his ankle still looking very swollen on Saturday. Neymar is undergoing treatment for damaged ligaments in his right ankle after getting hurt in Brazil’s 2-0 opening win over Serbia on Thursday. Team doctors said Neymar will miss Monday’s match against Switzerland but did not elaborate on a timetable for his return — or say whether he will be able to return at all.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals when Barcelona will make crucial transfer decision
Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Sergio Busquets’ situation at Barcelona in the latest edition of the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column. The experienced Spain international, who is currently on national team duty at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has interest from MLS clubs as he approaches the end of his contract at the Nou Camp.
Kylian Mbappe equals insane Lionel Messi feat at Qatar
Kylian Mbappe helped France win the World Cup back in 2018, and early on in 2022, it’s looking like it may be more of the same from the young French striker. Mbappe guided his national squad to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Denmark in their second group stage match on Saturday morning to ensure that they will be moving onto the Round of 16 regardless of what happens in the final group stage contest.
