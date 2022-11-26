ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Related
TheStreet

Are We in a Recession? 5 Ways to Tell

“Are we in a recession?” seems to be the question on everyone’s minds these days. But something better to ask might be “Why is it so hard to tell if we’re in a recession, anyway?”. In 2022, a litany of grim economic reports created a mountain...
Motley Fool

Is the U.S. Consumer in Trouble Heading Into a Potential Recession?

Fewer savings and more debt may not be such a great combo if unemployment rises. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Tri-City Herald

Fed May Lift Interest Rates to 8%-9%, Economist Says

The big question raging through financial markets is how much more the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. Since it began its rate-hike campaign in March, the Fed has lifted the federal funds rate by 375 basis points (3.75 percentage points), to a range of 3.75% to 4%. In September, Fed officials predicted that the rate will peak at about 4.6% next year.
The Hill

On The Money — Americans keep spending despite recession fears

We dig into huge retail sales that appear to contradict warnings of a looming recession. We’ll also look at the wave of tech industry layoffs and the explosive congressional hearing into the collapse of top crypto exchange FTX. 🏳️‍🌈 But first, see which Senate Republicans joined Democrats in advancing...
Axios

Americans are still optimistic about job security

U.S. workers aren’t too worried about their job security. Why it matters: Despite all the headlines (including ours!) chronicling the wave of layoffs hitting the tech industry, most Americans work in other sectors and still feel pretty good. State of play: Across all income groups, the share of U.S....
The Independent

Misery for millions as economy slumps into recession

The UK faces a collapse in living standards, higher bills, tax hikes and increased unemployment as the economy slumps into recession.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told MPs he was having to make difficult decisions to ensure a “shallower downturn”, but the economy was still expected to shrink 1.4% in 2023.A majority of households will be worse off as a result of Mr Hunt’s decisions, which will see the cap on energy bills increase and the tax burden rise to its highest sustained level since the Second World War.The Chancellor blamed Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine for a “recession made in...
mdmh-bloomington.com

Americans are moving to Mexico at unseen rates so far and the trend is expected to continue in the future

Some factories were completely closing while others were decreasing their production activities due to the pandemic, eventually resulting in supply chain issues disrupting the American economy and the labor market. Then there was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then prices started to increase due to the huge demand, resulting in skyrocketing inflation. For months now, many Americans have struggled to keep up with the rising prices and pay their monthly bills, and some experts warn that it might take years before we start seeing things get back to normal.
