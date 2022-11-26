Read full article on original website
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
WAVY News 10
1 injured in Hampton shooting
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday in Hampton and has non-life-threatening injuries, Hampton dispatch confirmed. The call for a shooting in the 700 block of Todds Lane came in at 10:14 a.m. Dispatch could not confirm at this time whether the victim was a man or...
'757 United Prayer Vigil' held in honor of Walmart shooting victims
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The investigation into Tuesday night's deadly mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart has entered a new phase. For the first time in days, no police lights flooded the parking lot. Saturday night, city officials announced local investigators, along with those from the FBI, have cleared the...
How grieving Virginia mom plans to honor her son: 'He should still be here'
In 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. Of those 66% were linked to a synthetic opioid like fentanyl.
Walmart shooting claims teen, young woman, father, mother
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — (AP) — A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee. That's how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun before an employee meeting Tuesday night.
Man charged following barricade situation in Newport News
When they arrived they found a female victim who reported being assaulted by a 20-year-old man. Police say the man is known to her.
One dead after shooting in Newport News, man in custody
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man in custody Sunday night. According to a news release, officers were sent to the 900 block of 37th Street at 11:49 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they...
She thought she would die in the Chesapeake Walmart. The suspect let her go.
In a manifesto found on Andre Bing's cell phone, he wrote about his victims and why he targeted them. Police said he also wrote about one female colleague who he decided to let go.
Woman dead, man critically injured in apparent domestic-related incident on Robert Hall Blvd in Chesapeake
A woman is dead and a man is fighting for his life following an apparent domestic-related incident in Chesapeake late Sunday evening.
Pastors across Chesapeake hold '757 United Prayer Vigil'
The Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors is hosting the 757 United Prayer Vigil on Sunday night for those impacted by the recent tragedy at Chesapeake Walmart.
Vigil held in memory of 16-year-old mass shooting victim
Family, friends, and classmates gathered at the Chesapeake Walmart parking lot in memory of the youngest victim of Tuesday night's mass shooting, 16-year-old Fernando Jesus Chavez.
UPDATE: Police say barricade situation in Newport News has ended peacefully
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police responded to a barricade situation in Newport News Sunday afternoon. According to the Newport News Police Department, officers arrived to the 500 block of Catina Way for a call about a domestic assault around 1 p.m. A woman told police a 20-year-old man assaulted...
Juvenile walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound
According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the call came in for the walk-in around 5:25 p.m. Police say a juvenile male sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
Commercial armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk, police investigate
The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun, and demanded money. There were no reported injuries.
Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven
The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-armed-robbery-at-downtown-suffolk-7-eleven/. Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven. The suspect entered the store wearing...
Chesapeake Police find man with dementia
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police are searching for a man last seen by relatives around 11 p.m. Friday. Earl Reynolds walked out of his residence in the 1700 block of Speedy Avenue, leaving on foot and without a phone. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark...
Former Walmart supervisor says employees killed in Chesapeake shooting were kind
The Chesapeake community is still mourning the loss of six people whose lives were cut short in a mass shooting at a Walmart.
'He had the gun pointed at me' | Survivor recounts harrowing moments inside Chesapeake Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Editor's note: Readers may find some details outlined in this story disturbing. On Thanksgiving 2022, families of the Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims missed a loved one at the dinner table. 13News Now learned some of the families in mourning decided against a holiday gathering. Those who...
Man arrested for fatal assault in Norfolk on E. Little Creek Road
On October 6, 2022, around 10:12 p.m., police found 62-year-old Robert R. Hodges in the 800 block of E. Little Creek Road suffering from physical injuries.
Police: Two Virginia Beach Walmarts evacuated Friday due to threats
Two Walmart stores in Virginia Beach were evacuated Friday following what police are calling "unsubstantiated" threats.
Retired police officer, active shooter response consultant shares insight after Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As investigators learn more about the tragedy at a Chesapeake Walmart, a retired cop and expert in active shooting situations says people need more training. Marko Galbreath is a retired police officer of more than 20 years. Now, he teaches active response training through his company,...
