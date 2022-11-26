ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Annual ‘Holiday Nights’ event returns to Edison & Ford Estates after Hurricane Ian

By Dave Elias
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ya0rP_0jNtXuhV00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Despite nearly a quarter of a million dollars in damages from Hurricane Ian to the Edison and Ford Estates, the annual ‘Holiday Nights’ kicked off Friday evening at the historic site.

Edison Ford CEO Mike Flanders said most of the damage caused by Ian was confined to the property.

The 25-acre site lost three 80-year-old historic trees and nearly 25% of its botanical gardens.

Flanders said they plan to apply for recovery money through FEMA.

Flanders also noted that water from the Caloosahatchee River was just four inches from making it into the home when Ian hit.

He said investments made in the two properties, once owned by Thomas Edison and Henry Ford, back in 2003 and 2004 kept the homes from seeing only minimal damages.

Holiday Nights runs through January 1, 2023, except Christmas Eve and Christmas night.

Several new light displays were installed this year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridavacationers.com

30 Best Restaurants in Bonita Springs FL You Must Try

Looking for the best restaurants in Bonita Springs FL?. This beach town located on the west coast of Florida boasts beautiful beaches staring out to the Gulf of Mexico. Nestled between Fort Myers and Naples, Bonita Springs is a lovely town home to the ‘Second Best Beach in America’ and several wonderful restaurant selections to enjoy.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $5.5 Million, This Breathtaking Home in Naples Florida comes with Elegance and Overwhelming Beauty

3855 Isla Del Sol Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, Naples, Florida is an impressive in the award-winning community of Fiddler’s Creek with a breathtaking view of the pool, lake, and golf course. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, please contact Michelle Thomas (Phone: 239-860-7176) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
happeningsmagazine.net

Punta Gorda Symphony offers jazz and holiday concerts in December

The Punta Gorda Symphony presents exciting concerts in December – a jazz afternoon and a matinee and evening performances of classical holiday favorites – to delight music lovers in the community. On Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m., the symphony’s three-concert Jazz on the Lawn series begins outdoors...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
floridaweekly.com

City of Bonita Springs holiday season promises seasonal festive fun

The City of Bonita Springs has a festive holiday event season this year in downtown Bonita Springs at Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds Street, Bonita Springs. The City of Bonita Springs will be hosting a free Holiday Stroll event at the Riverside Park and Liles Hotel Plaza area. The Holiday Stroll will run from Dec. 3 – Jan.1. The park will sparkle with holiday lights and holiday-themed photo opportunities will be available throughout the park for the public to take pictures with. Holiday music will play throughout the park. The music will be scheduled from dusk until 9 p.m. nightly unless there is an event scheduled.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
happeningsmagazine.net

ACMA welcomes Cliff Eberhardt Dec. 3

The Americana Community Music Association is Fort Myers home for original Americana music. The ACMA provides venues for local and touring artists, many are award winning performers in the Americana/folk community. Cliff Eberhardt will be on the ACMA listening room stage on Saturday, Dec. 3. Louise Mosrie will open the...
FORT MYERS, FL
Limitless Production Group LLC

Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - Residents of the Forest Island Park neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida are frustrated with how long it is taking the county to remove the piles of debris lining the streets of their neighborhoods from Hurricane Ian. One local resident reports “it has been 8-weeks since Hurricane Ian…the air is toxic” from all the piles of trash sitting along the sides of the road. To the point that even some of their pets are becoming ill, they say, likely connected to the piles of moldy, rotting debris. Neighbors in the area report that they have had one trash clean-up following Hurricane Ian, and that was back on October 18th, over a month. Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28, 2022.
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Opera executive's first performance is an (Ian) comeback story

Hurricane recovery becomes the first item on Laura Burns’s to-do list in her new leadership role at Opera Naples. Key takeaway: New Opera Naples Executive Director Laura Burns had a start to her career like no other, being greeted by Hurricane Ian in her first week. Core challenge: Keeping...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Small businesses holding special events for Small Business Saturday

The big Black Friday sales are over, but there’s still more time to shop. You can check out the small, local, and independent businesses participating in Small Business Saturday. The shopping holiday is a day to celebrate small businesses and all they do for our community. It is a...
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Multifamily report: 20,000 units headed to three counties in the region

A tug of war is playing out in the Southwest Florida multifamily market. On one side is the harsh reality of Hurricane Ian and rising interest rates. Both, according to a new report from California-based commercial real estate services firm Lee & Associates, have led to multiple deals either being delayed or outright failing over the past three months. “Overall transaction volume for multifamily has decreased over 60% from (the) prior quarter,” the Lee & Associates report found, “as cap rates adjust to the new leverage environment.”
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Exceptional Estates in Naples Florida with Commanding Southern Views of The Bay is Back on The Market for $28.5 Million

950 Admiralty Parade East Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 950 Admiralty Parade East, Naples, Florida is a custom estate on one and a half lots in the coveted Port Royal neighborhood encompassing a handsome downstairs study, 3 car garage plus the ability for lifts, separate guest casita over the garage and private elevator. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 950 Admiralty Parade East, please contact Michael G Lawler (Phone: 239-261-3939) at Douglas Elliman Florida for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
floridaweekly.com

Stock’s newest apartment community underway in Estero

Stock’s Luxury Apartment Living, a division of award-winning Stock Development, has announced the sitework for its newest luxury rental community, Corsa at Estero Crossing, has been underway for several months now. Corsa at Estero Crossing, which is located around a lake on the south side of Corkscrew Road just...
ESTERO, FL
NBC 2

St. Matthew’s House feeds more than 6,000 people during Thanksgiving holiday

EAST NAPLES, Fla. — Employees, volunteers, and donors alike at St. Matthew’s House in Collier County have spent the last few weeks very busy. “We are just opening the doors to everyone who is hungry,” said Steve Brooder, the CEO of St. Matthew’s House. “We welcome them to come in. We know this can be a tough time, this can be a tough season for a lot of people to put a Thanksgiving meal on the table.”
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Arcadia man killed while crossing I-75 in Lee County

An Arcadia man is dead after being hit by a car while crossing I-75 northbound early Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says a 28-year-old Arcadia man was walking across the interstate north of Bayshore road just after 12:30 a.m. when a car traveling in the center lane hit him. Troopers...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Salvation Army helping people celebrate Thanksgiving after Ian’s damage

The Salvation Army gave those who didn’t have the option to sit around with friends and family on Thanksgiving, the opportunity. Two months ago, Fort Myers resident Susi Fuentes and her kids were homeless. But, this Thanksgiving, they’re sitting at the Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving table with their favorite foods,...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy