Annual ‘Holiday Nights’ event returns to Edison & Ford Estates after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Despite nearly a quarter of a million dollars in damages from Hurricane Ian to the Edison and Ford Estates, the annual ‘Holiday Nights’ kicked off Friday evening at the historic site.

Edison Ford CEO Mike Flanders said most of the damage caused by Ian was confined to the property.

The 25-acre site lost three 80-year-old historic trees and nearly 25% of its botanical gardens.

Flanders said they plan to apply for recovery money through FEMA.

Flanders also noted that water from the Caloosahatchee River was just four inches from making it into the home when Ian hit.

He said investments made in the two properties, once owned by Thomas Edison and Henry Ford, back in 2003 and 2004 kept the homes from seeing only minimal damages.

Holiday Nights runs through January 1, 2023, except Christmas Eve and Christmas night.

Several new light displays were installed this year.