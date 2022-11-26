Read full article on original website
Duke 54, Oregon St. 41
DUKE (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 34.848, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Balogun 1-2, Taylor 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Day-Wilson 0-2, Bollin 0-1, de Jesus 0-1, Richardson 0-3) Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 2, Oliver 1, Heide 1) Turnovers: 13 (Balogun 2, Taylor 2, de Jesus 2, Brown 1, Day-Wilson 1, Bollin 1,...
No. 8 North Carolina 73, No. 5 Iowa St. 64
NORTH CAROLINA (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.678, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Todd-Williams 3-4, Hodgson 2-3, Kelly 2-7, Paris 0-1, Zelaya 0-1) Blocked Shots: 10 (Key 3, Poole 2, Ustby 2, Adams 2, Todd-Williams 1) Turnovers: 10 (Poole 2, Hodgson 2, Todd-Williams 2, Ustby 2, Adams 1, Key 1) Steals:...
West Virginia 84, Florida 55
FLORIDA (4-3) Castleton 1-6 1-4 3, Felder 1-1 0-0 2, Bonham 0-9 3-6 3, Lofton 7-16 3-4 17, Richard 3-6 1-2 8, Fudge 2-4 1-2 6, Kugel 3-6 0-0 6, Jitoboh 3-4 2-2 8, Jones 0-6 2-2 2, Lane 0-0 0-0 0, Szymczyk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 13-22 55.
Long Beach St. 78, Vermont 58
VERMONT (2-7) Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Duncan 2-5 0-0 4, Gibson 4-9 0-0 10, Penn 1-3 3-3 5, Sullivan 0-4 4-4 4, Alamutu 3-5 2-4 8, Hurley 3-8 2-2 10, Ayo-Faleye 1-4 2-3 4, Deloney 2-6 0-0 5, Veretto 2-5 0-0 5, Ndayishimiye 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 19-53 14-17 58.
Andale wins fourth straight Kansas high school state championship, 51st straight game
Andale has now shut out its last three opponents in the state championship game.
NEW MEXICO 98, NORTHERN COLORADO 74
Percentages: FG .491, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Abercrombie 4-5, Knecht 4-8, Kountz 2-4, M.Johnson 1-5, Shaw 1-5, Creech 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 18 (Kountz 7, Knecht 4, Shaw 3, M.Johnson 2, Abercrombie, Ramirez). Steals: 7 (M.Johnson 2, Wisne 2, Knecht, Kountz, Ramirez). Technical Fouls:...
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 90, EASTERN WASHINGTON 79
Percentages: FG .453, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Venters 4-9, Harper 2-3, Davis 2-4, Allegri 2-7, Stroud 1-3, Price 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stroud, Venters). Turnovers: 17 (Davis 4, Price 3, Venters 3, C.Jones 2, Erikstrup 2, Harper 2, Coward). Steals: 9 (Venters...
NEBRASKA 75, FLORIDA STATE 58
Percentages: FG .390, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (De.Green 1-1, House 1-3, Fletcher 1-6, Cleveland 0-1, Warley 0-2, Mills 0-3, Da.Green 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (McLeod 2, Mills 2, Corhen, Fletcher). Turnovers: 18 (Cleveland 5, Warley 5, Da.Green 3, Mills 2, Corhen, Fletcher,...
Minnesota 77, Liberty 65
MINNESOTA (4-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.8, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Borowicz 2-2, Hammond 2-3, Gradwell 1-4, Braun 1-5, Heyer 0-3, Battle 0-1, Cayton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Micheaux 1, Borowicz 1, Braun 1, Battle 1) Turnovers: 13 (Battle 4, Micheaux 3, Borowicz 3, Oberg 2, Hammond 1) Steals: 10...
Portland St. 83, Oregon St. 71
OREGON ST. (3-4) Ryuny 0-0 1-2 1, Taylor 3-6 2-5 9, Marial 0-0 0-0 0, Akanno 4-14 0-2 9, Pope 6-10 10-10 23, Stevens 1-3 7-8 9, Rataj 0-4 2-2 2, Bilodeau 3-5 3-4 9, Krass 2-3 0-0 5, Andela 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 21-49 25-33 71. PORTLAND ST. (3-4)
DARTMOUTH 78, UTSA 77, OT
Percentages: FG .435, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Cornish 3-6, Robinson 2-3, Munro 2-6, Krystkowiak 1-2, Haskins 1-3, Blaufeld 0-1, Mitchell-Day 0-2, Myrthil 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Adelekun, J.Johnson, Munro). Turnovers: 9 (Adelekun 2, Cornish 2, Haskins, J.Johnson, Munro, Myrthil, Robinson). Steals: None.
NO. 20 UCONN 71, IOWA STATE 53
Percentages: FG .407, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Kunc 1-1, Osunniyi 1-1, Holmes 1-3, Watson 0-1, Grill 0-3, Kalscheur 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 10 (Holmes 3, Kalscheur 2, Grill, Kunc, Lipsey, Osunniyi, Ward). Steals: 13 (Kalscheur 4, Grill 2, Lipsey 2, Holmes, Jones, Osunniyi, Ward,...
FAIRFIELD 63, EVANSVILLE 56
Percentages: FG .439, FT .676. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Long 2-5, Leach 1-1, Fields 1-3, Crisler 0-1, Johns 0-1, Wojcik 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Maidoh, Wojcik). Turnovers: 16 (Cook 3, Jeanne-Rose 3, Leach 3, Fields 2, Johns 2, Crisler, Long, Wojcik). Steals: 3 (Wojcik...
Boston 130, Washington 121
Percentages: FG .537, FT .788. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Morris 4-5, Avdija 2-6, Kispert 1-3, Dotson 0-1, Gibson 0-1, Gill 0-1, Porzingis 0-1, Beal 0-3, Goodwin 0-3, Barton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Goodwin). Turnovers: 4 (Beal 2, Barton, Porzingis). Steals: 8 (Beal 2, Goodwin...
LEHIGH 80, MONMOUTH 76
MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .492, FT .478. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Collins 4-9, Doyle 1-1, Allen 0-1, Holmstrom 0-1, Ruth 0-1, Vuga 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, Ball, Collins, Vuga). Turnovers: 11 (Ruth 5, Allen 2, Vuga 2, Sandhu, Spence). Steals: 14 (Collins...
UNC WILMINGTON 55, NORTH TEXAS 51
Percentages: FG .391, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Newby 2-3, Thomas 2-4, Harvey 1-2, White 0-1, Farrar 0-2, Phillips 0-2, Harden-Hayes 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Harden-Hayes, Kelly). Turnovers: 6 (Kelly 2, Harvey, Newby, Thomas, White). Steals: 8 (Thomas 2, White 2, Farrar, Kelly,...
Memphis 127, N.Y. Knicks 123
Percentages: FG .484, FT .742. 3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Brooks 3-7, Jackson Jr. 3-8, LaRavia 2-2, Roddy 2-4, Konchar 1-2, Aldama 1-3, Jones 0-3, Morant 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adams, Clarke). Turnovers: 10 (Morant 4, Brooks 2, LaRavia 2, Aldama, Clarke). Steals: 4 (Clarke,...
Philadelphia 133, Orlando 103
Percentages: FG .649, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Korkmaz 3-3, Milton 3-6, T.Harris 2-2, House Jr. 1-4, Niang 1-5, Melton 1-6, Champagnie 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 8 (Harrell 2, Reed 2, House Jr., Korkmaz, Melton, T.Harris). Turnovers: 14 (Reed 5, Melton 3, Korkmaz 2,...
INCARNATE WORD 63, GRAMBLING STATE 61
Percentages: FG .500, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Christon 2-5, Murrell 1-1, Moton 1-2, Gordon 0-1, Smith 0-1, Cotton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gordon 3, Smith). Turnovers: 17 (Cowart 4, Gordon 4, Christon 3, Moton 3, Aku, Cotton, Smith). Steals: 5 (Christon, Cotton,...
Russell, Southeast Missouri State Redhawks to face the Milwaukee Panthers
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-2) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -2; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Milwaukee and Southeast Missouri State square off. The Panthers have gone 4-1 in home games. Milwaukee scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.
