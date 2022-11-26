ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke 54, Oregon St. 41

DUKE (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 34.848, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Balogun 1-2, Taylor 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Day-Wilson 0-2, Bollin 0-1, de Jesus 0-1, Richardson 0-3) Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 2, Oliver 1, Heide 1) Turnovers: 13 (Balogun 2, Taylor 2, de Jesus 2, Brown 1, Day-Wilson 1, Bollin 1,...
CORVALLIS, OR
No. 8 North Carolina 73, No. 5 Iowa St. 64

NORTH CAROLINA (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.678, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Todd-Williams 3-4, Hodgson 2-3, Kelly 2-7, Paris 0-1, Zelaya 0-1) Blocked Shots: 10 (Key 3, Poole 2, Ustby 2, Adams 2, Todd-Williams 1) Turnovers: 10 (Poole 2, Hodgson 2, Todd-Williams 2, Ustby 2, Adams 1, Key 1) Steals:...
IOWA CITY, IA
West Virginia 84, Florida 55

FLORIDA (4-3) Castleton 1-6 1-4 3, Felder 1-1 0-0 2, Bonham 0-9 3-6 3, Lofton 7-16 3-4 17, Richard 3-6 1-2 8, Fudge 2-4 1-2 6, Kugel 3-6 0-0 6, Jitoboh 3-4 2-2 8, Jones 0-6 2-2 2, Lane 0-0 0-0 0, Szymczyk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 13-22 55.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Long Beach St. 78, Vermont 58

VERMONT (2-7) Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Duncan 2-5 0-0 4, Gibson 4-9 0-0 10, Penn 1-3 3-3 5, Sullivan 0-4 4-4 4, Alamutu 3-5 2-4 8, Hurley 3-8 2-2 10, Ayo-Faleye 1-4 2-3 4, Deloney 2-6 0-0 5, Veretto 2-5 0-0 5, Ndayishimiye 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 19-53 14-17 58.
LONG BEACH, CA
NEW MEXICO 98, NORTHERN COLORADO 74

Percentages: FG .491, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Abercrombie 4-5, Knecht 4-8, Kountz 2-4, M.Johnson 1-5, Shaw 1-5, Creech 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 18 (Kountz 7, Knecht 4, Shaw 3, M.Johnson 2, Abercrombie, Ramirez). Steals: 7 (M.Johnson 2, Wisne 2, Knecht, Kountz, Ramirez). Technical Fouls:...
GREELEY, CO
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 90, EASTERN WASHINGTON 79

Percentages: FG .453, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Venters 4-9, Harper 2-3, Davis 2-4, Allegri 2-7, Stroud 1-3, Price 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stroud, Venters). Turnovers: 17 (Davis 4, Price 3, Venters 3, C.Jones 2, Erikstrup 2, Harper 2, Coward). Steals: 9 (Venters...
CHENEY, WA
NEBRASKA 75, FLORIDA STATE 58

Percentages: FG .390, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (De.Green 1-1, House 1-3, Fletcher 1-6, Cleveland 0-1, Warley 0-2, Mills 0-3, Da.Green 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (McLeod 2, Mills 2, Corhen, Fletcher). Turnovers: 18 (Cleveland 5, Warley 5, Da.Green 3, Mills 2, Corhen, Fletcher,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Minnesota 77, Liberty 65

MINNESOTA (4-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.8, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Borowicz 2-2, Hammond 2-3, Gradwell 1-4, Braun 1-5, Heyer 0-3, Battle 0-1, Cayton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Micheaux 1, Borowicz 1, Braun 1, Battle 1) Turnovers: 13 (Battle 4, Micheaux 3, Borowicz 3, Oberg 2, Hammond 1) Steals: 10...
MINNESOTA STATE
Portland St. 83, Oregon St. 71

OREGON ST. (3-4) Ryuny 0-0 1-2 1, Taylor 3-6 2-5 9, Marial 0-0 0-0 0, Akanno 4-14 0-2 9, Pope 6-10 10-10 23, Stevens 1-3 7-8 9, Rataj 0-4 2-2 2, Bilodeau 3-5 3-4 9, Krass 2-3 0-0 5, Andela 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 21-49 25-33 71. PORTLAND ST. (3-4)
PORTLAND, OR
DARTMOUTH 78, UTSA 77, OT

Percentages: FG .435, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Cornish 3-6, Robinson 2-3, Munro 2-6, Krystkowiak 1-2, Haskins 1-3, Blaufeld 0-1, Mitchell-Day 0-2, Myrthil 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Adelekun, J.Johnson, Munro). Turnovers: 9 (Adelekun 2, Cornish 2, Haskins, J.Johnson, Munro, Myrthil, Robinson). Steals: None.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NO. 20 UCONN 71, IOWA STATE 53

Percentages: FG .407, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Kunc 1-1, Osunniyi 1-1, Holmes 1-3, Watson 0-1, Grill 0-3, Kalscheur 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 10 (Holmes 3, Kalscheur 2, Grill, Kunc, Lipsey, Osunniyi, Ward). Steals: 13 (Kalscheur 4, Grill 2, Lipsey 2, Holmes, Jones, Osunniyi, Ward,...
AMES, IA
FAIRFIELD 63, EVANSVILLE 56

Percentages: FG .439, FT .676. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Long 2-5, Leach 1-1, Fields 1-3, Crisler 0-1, Johns 0-1, Wojcik 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Maidoh, Wojcik). Turnovers: 16 (Cook 3, Jeanne-Rose 3, Leach 3, Fields 2, Johns 2, Crisler, Long, Wojcik). Steals: 3 (Wojcik...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Boston 130, Washington 121

Percentages: FG .537, FT .788. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Morris 4-5, Avdija 2-6, Kispert 1-3, Dotson 0-1, Gibson 0-1, Gill 0-1, Porzingis 0-1, Beal 0-3, Goodwin 0-3, Barton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Goodwin). Turnovers: 4 (Beal 2, Barton, Porzingis). Steals: 8 (Beal 2, Goodwin...
WASHINGTON STATE
LEHIGH 80, MONMOUTH 76

MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .492, FT .478. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Collins 4-9, Doyle 1-1, Allen 0-1, Holmstrom 0-1, Ruth 0-1, Vuga 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, Ball, Collins, Vuga). Turnovers: 11 (Ruth 5, Allen 2, Vuga 2, Sandhu, Spence). Steals: 14 (Collins...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
UNC WILMINGTON 55, NORTH TEXAS 51

Percentages: FG .391, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Newby 2-3, Thomas 2-4, Harvey 1-2, White 0-1, Farrar 0-2, Phillips 0-2, Harden-Hayes 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Harden-Hayes, Kelly). Turnovers: 6 (Kelly 2, Harvey, Newby, Thomas, White). Steals: 8 (Thomas 2, White 2, Farrar, Kelly,...
DENTON, TX
Memphis 127, N.Y. Knicks 123

Percentages: FG .484, FT .742. 3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Brooks 3-7, Jackson Jr. 3-8, LaRavia 2-2, Roddy 2-4, Konchar 1-2, Aldama 1-3, Jones 0-3, Morant 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adams, Clarke). Turnovers: 10 (Morant 4, Brooks 2, LaRavia 2, Aldama, Clarke). Steals: 4 (Clarke,...
Philadelphia 133, Orlando 103

Percentages: FG .649, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Korkmaz 3-3, Milton 3-6, T.Harris 2-2, House Jr. 1-4, Niang 1-5, Melton 1-6, Champagnie 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 8 (Harrell 2, Reed 2, House Jr., Korkmaz, Melton, T.Harris). Turnovers: 14 (Reed 5, Melton 3, Korkmaz 2,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
INCARNATE WORD 63, GRAMBLING STATE 61

Percentages: FG .500, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Christon 2-5, Murrell 1-1, Moton 1-2, Gordon 0-1, Smith 0-1, Cotton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gordon 3, Smith). Turnovers: 17 (Cowart 4, Gordon 4, Christon 3, Moton 3, Aku, Cotton, Smith). Steals: 5 (Christon, Cotton,...
GRAMBLING, LA
Russell, Southeast Missouri State Redhawks to face the Milwaukee Panthers

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-2) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -2; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Milwaukee and Southeast Missouri State square off. The Panthers have gone 4-1 in home games. Milwaukee scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.
MILWAUKEE, WI

