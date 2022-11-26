ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Walmart Killer Bought Gun Just Hours Before Slaughter

Photo by Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The 31-year-old Walmart supervisor who killed six coworkers at his Virginia store legally purchased the murder weapon, a 9mm handgun, just hours before the attack, and left behind a note in which he criticized his fellow employees for ridiculing him. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, Andre Bing wrote, “Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan…My only wish would have been to start over from scratch and that my parents would have paid closer attention to my social deficits.” Survivors of the shooting claimed that Bing had a reputation for being difficult and hostile, and that he appeared to specifically target certain individuals. While it’s not clear when Bing penned the note, he reportedly died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene of the crime.

