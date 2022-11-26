St. Joseph winter festival coming to town Dec. 2-3

ST. JOSEPH ― Clear your calendar and your driveway ― the annual JoeTown WinterWalk Festival is back in downtown St. Joseph on Dec. 2 and 3.

The festival runs from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 2 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3. You can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus on the Bello Cucina patio, watch a tree lighting ceremony at St. Joseph Parish lawn at 7 p.m. Friday, make ornaments in Heritage Hall, listen to live music at Krewe or make crafts and hear music at Bad Habit Brewing. There will also be live music and hot chocolate at Jupiter Moon Ice Cream and free chair massages and candy canes at Exponential Chiropractic.

Try some tasty sambusas at Flour and Flower and a special JoeTown WinterWalk Festival beer at Bad Habit Brewing as well.

Becca Most is a cities reporter with the St. Cloud Times. Reach her at 320-241-8213 or bmost@stcloudtimes.com. Follow her on Twitter at @becca_most.

