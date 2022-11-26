ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Motley Fool

Is the U.S. Consumer in Trouble Heading Into a Potential Recession?

Fewer savings and more debt may not be such a great combo if unemployment rises. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Tri-City Herald

Fed May Lift Interest Rates to 8%-9%, Economist Says

The big question raging through financial markets is how much more the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. Since it began its rate-hike campaign in March, the Fed has lifted the federal funds rate by 375 basis points (3.75 percentage points), to a range of 3.75% to 4%. In September, Fed officials predicted that the rate will peak at about 4.6% next year.
The Hill

On The Money — Americans keep spending despite recession fears

We dig into huge retail sales that appear to contradict warnings of a looming recession. We’ll also look at the wave of tech industry layoffs and the explosive congressional hearing into the collapse of top crypto exchange FTX. 🏳️‍🌈 But first, see which Senate Republicans joined Democrats in advancing...
Axios

Americans are still optimistic about job security

U.S. workers aren’t too worried about their job security. Why it matters: Despite all the headlines (including ours!) chronicling the wave of layoffs hitting the tech industry, most Americans work in other sectors and still feel pretty good. State of play: Across all income groups, the share of U.S....
The Independent

Misery for millions as economy slumps into recession

The UK faces a collapse in living standards, higher bills, tax hikes and increased unemployment as the economy slumps into recession.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told MPs he was having to make difficult decisions to ensure a “shallower downturn”, but the economy was still expected to shrink 1.4% in 2023.A majority of households will be worse off as a result of Mr Hunt’s decisions, which will see the cap on energy bills increase and the tax burden rise to its highest sustained level since the Second World War.The Chancellor blamed Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine for a “recession made in...

